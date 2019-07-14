They didn’t get out-foxed as much as out-Oxed.
Host New Oxford ran off 16 consecutive wins before falling to its mirror image, Pleasureville, 7-3, on Sunday afternoon. All season, New Oxford had relied on aggressive base running and airtight defense to win each contest. In its 2019 York-Adams American Legion tournament victory, Post 799 stole three bags and turned small ball into an art form while playing solid defense to reverse its fortune against an Ox squad that had defeated it in the opening round on Friday, 11-2. Meanwhile, New Oxford (16-1) didn’t record a stolen base and made five miscues in the field to suffer its first loss of the summer.
“That was uncharacteristic of us,” said New Oxford coach Scott Anderson of his team’s shoddy leather. “Some times things don’t go your way in baseball. Pleasureville is a good team. We might meet them again.”
Despite trailing 7-0 heading into the final frame, Anderson’s club gave Pleasureville (12-5-2) manager Elliott Ness heart burn. The home team formed a conga line that plated three runs with two outs and the pillows packed.
“We had a chance to tie it,” said Anderson. “I would have liked to see a ball in the gap.”
Post 799 starter Landon Ness set the tone early and pounded the strike zone. For six-plus innings of two-hit, one-run baseball, the son of Elliott Ness was – pardon me – untouchable.
You can’t steal first base. All year, leadoff man Brevin Neveker has set the tone for the Ox, willing to take pitches to draw a walk or swinging away for a hit. In the home first, Ness poured two fastballs past a taking Neveker to put him in an 0-2 hole that led to a swing-and-miss. The sequence was a premonition of things to come. Neveker was 0-for-4 and bounced into a rare double play.
“He usually gets on and then is at third two pitches later,” said Coach Ness of his son’s travel-side teammate. “It doesn’t matter who you have at catcher. Landon played with him in the fall. Keeping him off base was huge for us.”
Although it was a double-elimination tournament, it was agreed before the game that it be winner-take-all.
“Both teams have qualified for the regional tournament and seedings are predetermined,” explained Anderson of the decision. Because of the sweltering conditions and the dearth of roster depth, no one complained, least of all Pleasureville.
Ness worked around a hit batsman in the first and a Mason Weaver single in the second before setting New Oxford down in order in the third. By that time, he already had a 2-0 lead.
With two outs and none on in the top of the second, Grant Smeltzer singled past shortstop. Connor Richeson ripped a double to the corner in left that scored Smeltzer then came home when Nate Marquard’s grounder was botched at first.
New Oxford threatened in the home fourth with back-to-back one-out walks, but Ness doused the fire.
Pleasureville broke loose in a three-run fifth. Nate Marquard walked, advanced on Lucas Garisto’s sacrifice bunt then took third on an Ox throwing error. Ryan Pepler beat out a slow roller to plate Marquard and promptly pilfered second. He was nailed trying to swipe third but Josh Marquard was safe on another fielding gaffe and added another steal. Ness drove him in with a single and came around on base knocks by Ben Peterson and Smeltzer. The inning ended when Peterson was gunned down at the dish trying to score on Smeltzer’s shot to right. When the dust settled, the guests led 5-0.
Anderson went to the bullpen in the sixth and A.J. Baadte walked the first three batters he faced. Two would dent the dish as Post 799 resorted to the Ox’s formula – get ‘em on, get ‘em over, get ‘em in – to make it 7-0.
Ness ran out of gas in the final frame and was relieved by Michael Livingston with two outs, a run in and the bases loaded. The home team added two runs on a fielding error by a late-inning defensive replacement for Post 799 and Livingston walked in another before forcing the game-clinching infield grounder. Weaver and Adam Hafer singled, and Baadte drew a sacks-packed pass in the rally that came up short.
“We were short-handed Friday and had kids out of position,” said Coach Ness. “Yesterday and today we were able to have most of our guys here. We try to play fundamental baseball and put a lot of pressure on the defense. That’s been the key to our success the last three years. Today we kept the walks down, played good defense and had some timely hits.”
Weaver had two of the Ox’s three hits. Smeltzer had two hits and an RBI for Post 799.
“During the high school season we lost six one-run games,” said Anderson. “This summer we learned how to win those games. I’m very proud of our guys.”
New Oxford opens play in the regional tournament at host Ephrata’s War Memorial Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. Pleasureville plays earlier in the day.
