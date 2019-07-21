Scott Anderson and his New Oxford boys were frustrated to make such an early exit in the American Legion Baseball Region 4 tournament over the weekend. But all in all, the summer fulfilled its purpose.
New Oxford dropped an 11-2 decision to Ephrata in the opening round of the tournament on Friday and couldn’t quite get back to level after falling behind early against Mechanicsburg Saturday in a 6-4 loss.
“I really wanted to scratch and claw and get into the mix,” Anderson said by telephone on Sunday. “We knew we’d have our hands full in the first game, but sometimes you just want to see how you compete against a really good baseball team. (Saturday) was disappointing because we thought that game was winnable. We didn’t maximize on a few scoring opportunities.”
For nearly a decade, Ephrata has been one of the most competitive legion teams in the region. The squad has been in the mix for a Region 4 title each of the last nine years and won a state championship in 2017.
This past season, the Lancaster County league folded, forcing Ephrata to join the Lebanon league. The change cost Ephrata some rivalries, but Anderson said the team benefitted as it picked up players from some of the teams that had dropped off.
Ephrata pounded out 13 hits, including four for extra bases while holding New Oxford to four base knocks. New Oxford only lost two games during the high school season by more than two runs and had only one loss, a 7-3 defeat to Pleasureville in the York-Adams American Legion championship game, prior to the Region 4 tournament.
“We just got outgunned,” Anderson said. “We didn’t go home wondering, ‘what if we’d done this or that?’”
New Oxford fell behind Mechanicsburg 6-0 by the end of the third inning Saturday, before rallying.
In the fourth, Colin Miller doubled home AJ Baadte with one out, but was stranded before the rally could continue. In the fifth, Brodey Neveker knocked home his brother Brevin Neveker with two down. An error allowed another New Oxford run in the sixth and Wade Linebaugh drove home a run in the seventh on a groundball. Peyton Megonnell was on third base with the tying run at the plate when Mechanicsburg reliever Matt Flaherty closed the door with a strikeout.
“That was that,” Anderson said. “We didn’t pitch poorly or play poorly. It was a good summer. I like to think we improved the skill level of our players and that should be valuable heading into 2020.”
Charles Clark was the only underclassmen for New Oxford to pick up a pair of hits in the tournament. He’s been one of the most improved players of the summer season, Anderson said.
“He made some positive changes technically with some things and really saw the result,” Anderson said. “He was still a younger player and getting his first real taste of varsity baseball. He performed the way we thought he could this summer. He swung the bat well and improved defensively.”
Anderson felt fortunate to get his starting shortstop, Linebaugh back for the second game of the run. After a week of vacation, Linebaugh returned for game against Mechanicsburg, going 0-for-3 with an RBI.
Anderson believes that next spring Linebaugh will be one of the most reliable shortstops returning to the YAIAA.
“I think he only had one error the entire summer,” Anderson said. “It used to be frustrating at times because he’d make the spectacular play but kick a routine groundball. Now he makes the spectacular plays look a bit routine.”
Anderson was impressed with the play of his catcher, Megonnell, throughout the summer, adding that he’s the only player on the roster that didn’t miss a game. He also said the team will miss Brodey Neveker, who has no more eligibility after this season.
The older Neveker went a team-best 3-for-6 in the tournament and bagged a triple in the opener against Ephrata.
The team will look back fondly on it’s 16-game win streak, but the three straight losses the team suffered to close out the year will not be without value.
“We strive to provide experiences for our players,” Anderson said. “Next year, when we get into the district tournament, they can say, ‘we’ve seen this type of tournament and we understand that you only get to keep playing if you win.’ Hopefully it was a valuable experience.”
