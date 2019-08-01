Cashtown’s Robert Rohrbaugh stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and no one out in the top of the first inning and promptly unloaded on the first pitch he saw.
Rohrbaugh belted the ball over the left field fence for a grand slam and the Buccos were on their way to an 11-2 victory over homestanding Biglerville in Game 2 of the teams’ best-of-five South Penn League semifinal on Thursday evening at Oakside Community Park.
That was the start of a huge night for Rohrbaugh with the stick as he added a single and double to his roundtripper, knocking in five runs.
“I haven’t been seeing the ball well or hitting it hard, so I made an adjustment to my stance,” Rohrbaugh said. “I was really just looking to hit the ball hard.”
Cashtown (29-3) packed the sacks on a single by Zach Ketterman, then Michael Tempel reached on an error and D.J. Cool drew a walk.
Following Rohrbaugh’s slam the Pirates tallied twice more in the frame with J.C. Collins providing a sac fly and Ketterman singling home a run in his second time at-bat in the inning.
A walk drawn by Tempel spelled the end of the line for Biglerville starter Brendan Delridge, who left after 2/3 of an inning after allowing four earned runs on five hits with three walks.
“You can’t give Cashtown anything, they’re too good. They’re 29-3 for a reason,” Biglerville manager Travis Byers said. “We did and it cost us.”
Biglerville (12-20) plated two runs in the bottom of the second when Noah Ayers came in on a wild pitch and Tucker Byers singled home Tyler Kime.
Cashtown starter Tyler Reinert caught Tyrel Taughinbaugh staring at strike three to end the inning with two runners on.
The Bucs put the game out of reach in the third with an RBI double by Rohrbaugh and run-scoring singles from Chris Schachle, Josh Topper and Collins.
All told, the Pirates put together 15 knocks with every starter in the lineup recording at least one hit. Rohrbaugh and Schachle each had three hits, while Ketterman and Chase King supplied two apiece.
“We’ve got a pretty solid lineup with a lot of good hitters,” Rohrbaugh said. “It lessens the pressure to produce every time up, knowing that the guy behind you can pick you up when you don’t come through.”
Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman added, “I like where we’re at as a team. Everybody is having solid at-bats and hitting the ball hard.”
Reinert worked the first five frames of the six-inning game that was shortened due to darkness. He allowed two runs and three hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
Staring an 0-2 series deficit in the face, Biglerville will look to keep its season alive on Saturday when it sends Ben Bretzman to the hill in Game 3, which is slated for a 1 p.m. start at Cashtown. The Pirates will counter with Cody Smith or Alex Dehaas trying to send them to the league championship series for the third straight year.
“We can’t look at it like we have to win three straight games to win the series,” Byers said. “We’ve got to try to win each individual inning and see how it turns out.”
Ketterman likes the position of his squad.
“I’ll be honest, I’m pretty confident in where we stand right now. We’ve got three chances to win one game and we’ve got our pitching rested and ready to go.”
Cashtown 614 000 — 11 15 1
Biglerville 020 000 — 2 3 4
Tyler Reinert, D.J. Cool (6) and J.C. Collins, Dylan Ed (4); Brendan Delridge, Noah Ayers (1) and Pat Armor. WP: Reinert. LP: Delridge. SO-BB: Reinert 5-3, Cool 1-0; Delridge 0-3, Ayers 2-1. 2B: C-Robert Rohrbaugh, Chase King. HR: C-Rohrbaugh.
