Shortly after closing out a victory that would secure New Oxford’s first American Legion Region 4 bid since 2011, Scott Anderson pulled his graduated seniors together for a powwow.
All the wrongs from an 11-9 high school season may not be gone and buried. But AJ Baadte, Josh Rickrode and Colin Miller couldn’t help but feel vindicated after earning a ticket to play in Ephrata after securing an 11-2 victory over Pleasureville at home on Friday.
“This shows how much we’ve grown since the regular season,” Baadte said. “Everyone knows the team that played then, it just wasn’t us.”
Dover, Dallastown and Pleasureville will duke it out in a consolation bracket doubleheader on Saturday. The last team standing will need to knock off New Oxford twice on Sunday to derail its York-Adams Legion championship title plans.
Regardless, the top two teams advance to a tournament roughly on the level of the district tournament the New Oxford high school team failed to qualify for.
“Those three guys knew that maybe we underachieved and felt bad about that,” Anderson said, regarding his seniors’ high school season. “I’m thrilled that we were able to do this. They came back this summer and were a big part of the reason we’ve won 16 games.”
The youngest guy on the team, Mason Weaver, earned the complete game victory, and rising senior Brevin Neveker emptied the sacks on a bases-loaded double to finish with four RBI and two runs scored.
For four-and-a-half innings, it was anyone’s game. The home team struck first in perfect New Oxford fashion when Brevin Neveker walked, stole a base, then advanced to third after a throw to first on a dropped third strike. The speedster left on first contact on a routine grounder to short, giving Wade Linebaugh an easy RBI.
In the second, Miller led off with a single to left and Rickrode took a pitch in the ribs to push a man into scoring position with two away. Neveker fouled off a pitch on a 2-2 count, then adjusted his hands on a tight, inside curveball to slash a grounder down the third-base line for an RBI single.
Pleasureville starter Grant Smeltzer recovered for two scoreless innings. Weaver allowed leadoff singles in the first four innings, but was stung only once. Pleasureville’s Addison Clymer singled and came around to score in the third on a wild pitch.
The visitors came back to tie the game 2-2 in the top of the fifth, taking advantage of a pair of errors at third to plate Izak Nadson. Weaver bounced back to induce a popup to third to escape the jam with the go-ahead runner on base.
Back-to-back errors can be difficult for a young pitcher to work through, but Weaver is no ordinary rising sophomore, his teammates said.
“We’re extremely confident in him,” Neveker said. “For him to be this young and step up like he has been, it’s great to watch. I’m glad to have another year to play with him. He’s a great player.”
Defensive woes also helped New Oxford get back on top, as an error at short put Peyton Megonnell on first to lead off.
Linebaugh legged out a bunt single and Baadte walked to load the bases. With the infield in, shortstop Ryan Pepler tossed out a man at the plate for the first out. The second baseman was unable to do the same as his throw bounced home on an RBI poke by Devon MacGregor ruled a fielder’s choice. An error at third brought home the second run and Rickrode’s walk made the score 5-2.
Neveker crushed Pleasureville’s hopes for good when he pounded a double to left-center that brought everyone home for an 8-2 lead. The shot also chased Smeltzer.
“It was a great swing in a great situation and that pretty much put the ballgame away,” Anderson said. “A lot of little things can add up in one-run losses. Those are the type of impact plays we didn’t get in the spring. We were one swing away from being better in a bunch of games.”
Megonnell followed with a nearly identical blast, pushing the score to 9-2. Pleasureville raised the white flag, subbing some starters. A two-run single by Blake Phillips in the sixth completed the scoring.
Rickrode said the way his team rose to the occasion is par for the legion season.
“Everyone’s mental strength is a lot tougher now,” he said. “We learned a lot from the varsity season. We have the ball rolling and we’re not going to stop.”
Weaver finished the game with four strikeouts while walking one and beaning another. He was consistently effective on the outside corner with his fastball.
“I had to put out my best and my best was good enough tonight,” he said. “Most of the balls they hit when I put it on the outside were weak fly balls.”
The seniors weren’t the stars, but kept the offense in motion. Baadte, who’s been a starter nearly every game since he was a freshman, reached base all four times and stole three bases. Miller and Rickrode, starters since sophomore year, reached a combined four more times and scored on three of them.
“I’m glad those guys were a big part of it,” Anderson said. “It’s so easy for (graduates) to lose focus. Sometimes they don’t even come out in the summer. AJ told me he wanted to do something good before he didn’t have New Oxford on his chest anymore.”
New Oxford will lose Linebaugh and MacGregor to vacation before Sunday’s game, but Brodey Neveker will return. Weaver will likely play short for Linebaugh, Anderson said.
“It’s tough to have a monopoly on your players for a week,” Anderson said. “Especially in the middle of July. That’s summer baseball.
“The pressure is off of us. We’d like to win the tournament. If we don’t, it’s not a disaster at this point.”
Adam Michael can be reached at amichael@gburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @GoodOldTwoNames
Pleasureville 001 010 0 — 2 6 3
New Oxford 110 072 x — 11 7 3
Mason Weaver and Peyton Megonnell. Grant Smeltzer, Izak Nadson (5), Connor Richeson (6) and Owen Wampler. WP: Weaver. LP: Smeltzer. K-BB: Weaver 4-1, Smeltzer 3-5, Nadson 1-1. 2B: NO- Brevin Neveker, Megonnell.
