Capitalizing on the wave of momentum can make all the difference between winning and losing a football game.
The Fairfield Green Knights swarmed to the football at times and forced two Bishop Carroll turnovers, but ultimately the Huskies were the team that rallied after their misfortunes. The Huskies scored twice off Knight turnovers and rode a fantastic night from quarterback Hunter Dumm to a 31-0 victory at Fairfield High School.
Dumm completed 9-of-11 pass attempts for 199 yards and three scores, while accounting for the other two scores with his legs in the Husky win.
The Knights (0-2) struggled at times with sloppy tackling and were unable to prevent big plays down the stretch in the loss.
“We just made too many mistakes tonight,” Fairfield coach Jason Thurston said. “They came ready to play tonight. Their linemen were getting after it and their running backs ran the ball hard. We just made too many mistakes and they were able to pull away.”
After a Fairfield three-and-out to begin the game, Bishop Carroll (2-0) wasted no time getting on the board, as the Huskies marched right down the field behind a strong effort from tailback Jake Zazvrskey. Dumm capped off the drive with a one-yard plunge with 6:12 remaining in the first.
Fairfield failed once again to muster anything offensively and the Huskies started to take advantage offensively, picking up yards in bunches. After two short runs, Dumm connected with Zazvrskey on a short pass, and Zazvrskey juked his way past multiple defenders and scampered the rest of the way for a 58-yard score.
Trailing 13-0 with 1:01 left in the first quarter, the Knights’ Nate Roberts stripped Bishop Carroll’s Mavrick Farabaugh. Garrett Stadler recovered the fumble to give the Knights the ball back and their first sign of life.
“I was coming in to make the tackle and Nate Roberts just came out of nowhere and lit the kid up,” Fairfield captain Brent Hamilton said. “That first turnover happened, and I thought it would shift things. We put our offense in good situations, but we couldn’t take advantage.”
Instead, the Knights were deflated with a three-and-out, including a play where quarterback Jake Myers was crushed in the backfield. Myers faced consistent pressure throughout the night and was sacked multiple times.
The Knights proved they had some fight however, as they rose to the occasion needing to make a play. Hamilton found himself in zone coverage and undercut a pass perfectly and picked it off, returning it to the Bishop Carroll 27-yard line on the first play following a Fairfield punt.
“The turnovers were big, and we really got both right in a row,” Stadler said. “We thought that they would be a momentum shifter and that we could do something off of them and unfortunately our offense just wasn’t getting it done today. We need to work on that a lot. The turnovers showed our defense was doing what it’s supposed to do.”
The offensive woes continued for Fairfield and the Knights went three-and-out again and were forced to punt.
Fairfield struggled the rest of the way and chunk plays continued to pile up against the Knight defense. The Huskies scored on numerous long drives as Dumm threw a 10-yard TD to Farabaugh with 5:29 left in the second quarter and ran for another score before halftime.
The Huskies added one last score on the first drive of the second half, as Dumm connected with Farabaugh once again after eluding the Knights’ pressure. Farabaugh finally came open along the sideline and took it the rest of the way.
The Knights finished with just four first downs and 21 total yards while the Huskies racked up 323 yards of offense. Fairfield’s Peyton Stadler led the way with eight carries for 12 yards, while Myers threw for 18 yards on 6-of-12 passing, with two interceptions. The Knights had 22 rushing plays that resulted in three yards.
For Fairfield, the loss is another learning experience in the young season. The Knights are now looking for a fresh start.
“Every week is a new week,” Thurston said. “We talk about that every week and we take things one game at a time. This game is over. Next week James Buchanan is coming in. We just have to get ready for them.”
For Stadler and Hamilton, both senior captains, the hope is to continue to spread a positive message among the team in order to finish their last season on a high note.
“It’s our senior year and we didn’t expect it to start like this,” Hamilton said. “We expected at least one of these wins. We can’t break and we need these wins. We need people to step up and know how important this is. We’re hoping to come out strong next week and carry some momentum in against Biglerville.”
Stadler said that it’s all about getting back to the basics to grow.
“We weren’t good fundamentally,” Stadler said. “We’re really going to drill that this week and try to improve. We want to be as sharp and as focused as we can be for next week.”
Will Whisler can be reached at wwhisler@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter @williamwhisler
Bishop Carroll 13 12 6 0 — 31
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
BC — Hunter Dumm 1 run 6:12 (Dumm PAT failed)
BC — Jake Zazvrskey 58 pass from Dumm 3:22 (Dumm kick)
Second quarter
BC — Mavrick Farabaugh 10 pass from Dumm 5:29 (Dumm PAT blocked)
BC — Dumm 4 run 1:24 (Pass failed)
Third quarter
BC — Farabaugh 63 pass from Dumm 9:10 (Dumm PAT failed)
Team Statistics
BC F
First downs 12 4
Rushing 30-106 22-3
Passing 13-16-1 6-12
Passing yards 217 18
Total yards 323 21
Fumbles-lost 5-1 5-0
Penalties-yards 2-20 5-35
Punting 2-42 6-28.6
Individual Statistics
Rushing: BC— Jake Zazvrskey 12-53, Hunter Dumm 5-28, TJ Novak 5-12, Mavrick Farabaugh 2-7, Brady George 6-6; F— Peyton Stadler 8-12, Garrett Stadler 8-0, Jake Myers 6-(-9).
Passing: BC— Dumm 9-11-1 199, Novak 4-5-0 18; F— Myers 6-12-2 18.
Receiving: BC— Farabaugh 4-80, Zazvrskey 2-64, Mason Beiswenger 3-50, Sam Lauer 3-22, Johnny Golden 1-1; F— Brent Hamilton 2-9, Garrett Stadler 3-5, Peyton Stadler 1-4.
