With heat acclimation just days away, players, coaches and reporters shuffled into the 2019 YAIAA Football Media Day on Thursday in preparation for a new season.
Similar thoughts and storylines filled the room in Hanover, with many teams looking to build on a successful season while are searching for players to step in to replace key graduated seniors.
Here’s a look at some of the storylines for the Times Area YAIAA-3 teams as they head to camp next week:
Bermudian Springs
Last season the Eagles capped off a strong 7-3 regular season with two big victories on the way to the District 3 Class 3A title game, where they fell to state powerhouse Middletown. The Eagles finished with a 9-4 record and despite losing a majority of their stat-producing players a season ago, will look to ride a stellar defense and senior class to another promising season in 2019.
“We spend a lot of our preparation as coaches in planning on defense,” Bermudian Springs coach Jon DeFoe said. “Of course, offense is what writes the stories and people read about it all the time and we think eventually we can find something. If you play great defense and keep teams within a possession you’re always in the game. We’re going to see who is going to step up — especially in our linebacking core. For us it’s about finding 11 guys who give maximum effort and where they mesh best on the field.”
The Eagles graduated 15 seniors including leading rusher Trace Grim and top passer Chase Dull. Both Grim and Dull were the leading tacklers on the Eagles’ defense as well.
Senior lineman Joe Cooper hopes Berm can rely on the group it has back from last season.
“I’m feeling pretty good going into camp because toward the end of last year we were playing pretty well together,” Cooper said. “We did lose a lot of seniors, but the sophomores from last year and the senior class this year are a tight-knit group. We were playing really well together, and I think that will translate to this season.”
Carter King said that team’s objectives for 2019 include competing for a division title and return to the District 3 Class 3A title game.
“My goal this season is to get our team playing as a team,” King said. “We want to be playing the way we did last year over our stretch to the playoffs.”
Biglerville
The Canners enter 2019 coming off a trying 2-8 season a year ago but has a lot of reasons for optimism thanks to a host of returning players. The Canners bring an experienced roster with a starting lineup that will be made up of mostly upperclassmen.
The recent focus around the Biglerville program under Alex Ramos has been building a family atmosphere that will eventually translate to success on the football field.
“Coach Ramos has gone to a great extent after last season to promote having a vision or a goal and understanding what that is,” Biglerville assistant coach Anthony Graham said. “He is promoting team building activities. Not so much football activities but things outside of school that promote comradery and togetherness.
“Every so often you get a cohort of kids that work well together. They do things together outside of football which obviously makes them a stronger football team. If there’s anything unique about this group, it’s that they all work well together and when you have that chemistry good things happen on the football field.”
Biglerville will be led by juniors Johnny Sanchez and Kalen Sharrah. Sharrah led the team in rushing a season ago while Sanchez was a staple on the line.
“I definitely want to be more competitive this year than in prior years,” Sharrah said. “I think that this could be a really good year for us. We have a lot of guys coming back that could really change some stuff for us.”
Sanchez is just ready to get back on the field.
“I’m just hoping to get out there and play some football and be successful,” he said.
Delone Catholic
The Squires put together a terrific campaign a season ago, finishing second in Division 3 with a 10-2 record. Delone’s only losses came to York Catholic during the regular season and once again in the District 3 Class 2A title game where the Squires dropped an overtime heartbreaker.
“Last year was a season with high expectations and again it was a league where a lot of teams had the opportunity to win the division and it played out that way,” Delone coach Corey Zortman said. “We were close to accomplishing everything that we wanted but we didn’t quite get there. When you have a season like that it gives you a lot to build on for the next group and I think they’ve done a great job thus far to getting back to where we were last year and where we want to be.”
The Squires will need to replace starting quarterback Evan Brady who was magnificent in his senior season, along with the senior class that helped propel Delone deep into the postseason. Delone graduated 10 seniors, leaving open spots on both sides of the ball.
“Those guys last year were leaders,” senior Austin Staub said. “They left us with a really really good foundation for what we can do this year. It stinks that they left because they were big. They were big leaders on the team and having them there was the greatest thing ever. I think that was really their goal to leave that behind so we’d have the assurance that since they did it, we can too.”
Senior Kevin Mowrey looks to take over the quarterback position for Brady after waiting patiently for his chance. Mowrey has big goals for his season under center.
“I think our first goal is to just win or first game and then our second and third games,” Mowrey said. “We just want to continue you that throughout the season and go all the way to the district championship and then states.”
Fairfield
A season ago, the Knights reached the District 3 Class A title game despite not knowing if the school was going to field a team late into the preseason.
Now, the Knights hope to improve on a 2-8 campaign in which Fairfield showed flashes of success but struggled with conditioning.
“There were a couple games last year where we went against some really good teams and in the first half it was a ball game but in the second half they just pulled away,” Knights coach Jason Thurston said. “We lost two games in the last minute or two. Heartbreaking losses. It’s a priority for us to be better conditioned this year.”
With only three teams competing in District 3’s Class A division, the Knights hope to take care of business to have another shot at a postseason run.
“We try to take it one game at a time,” Thurston said. “We are setting our sights on the middle of the division and if can do that it would be an improvement from last year. To say we would win the division is completely unrealistic. But we just take it one game at a time. We have a situation where there’s only three teams in our division in District 3, so we usually have an opportunity to put ourselves in position and hit that game with momentum.”
Senior Brent Hamilton expressed excitement to hit the field for his final season.
“This is our last year, so it just feels way different than any other year,” Hamilton said. “We only have one shot at this. We’re going to play with a lot of excitement and passion because we just want to win those couple games. It feels so much different knowing it’s our last year.
Garrett Stadler shared the same feelings.
“It’s really surreal,” Stadler said. “I’ve played football most of my life and knowing this will probably be my last year playing football it’s going to give it a whole new dynamic. I’m going to play with a lot of heart and give it all I’ve got to leave everything on the field.”
Littlestown
With a new season on the horizon, new is one word to describe the Thunderbolts as they enter the 2019 campaign.
The Thunderbolts finished fourth in the YAIAA-3 a season ago and while coach Mike Lippy is back for his 17th season at the helm of the program, Littlestown has a lot of changes.
The Bolts will be playing in a new stadium on turf this fall, not to mention that Littlestown has 17 sophomores on the roster entering camp.
Lippy’s message to his team includes embracing the grind, outworking the competition and making sure that the team is ready to play hard for the community that will come out to support them.
“We have a new stadium which is drawing a lot of attention and a new fire hall in Littlestown,” Lippy said. “That doesn’t happen too often. I think our community is ready to get started and come support us on Friday nights and I think it’s our job to work hard and support them by working as hard as we can to be successful this year.”
Despite the changes, the Bolts will have a key player in Wyatt Kramer who is returning from an ACL injury that sidelined him in 2018. Kramer said that his recovery was a long process, but he is eager to get back in the fold.
“We’re ready to work and be ready at practice every day,” Kramer said.
Senior linebacker Matt Pugh is excited to get started as well.
“The whole community is ready,” said Pugh. “We have a ton of new players and a lot of excitement around the football team.”
Lippy has turned the Bolts into a consistent winner and hopes that 2019 is a season similar to past ones he’s enjoyed.
“We’ve had a pattern of success in our program for a long, long time,” Lippy said. “We’re just trying to continue that tradition that we have created and what was created before we got there.”
