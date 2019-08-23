The Trinity football team still has a long way to go to course correct after a little more than half-decade of losing football. Still, knocking off rival Delone Catholic on the road had the Shamrocks finally feeling upbeat.
Returning playmakers Daniel Kosinsky, Daniel Scott and D’Amonte Porter put together enough offense to get by the rebuilding Squires, 23-8 on Friday.
“We had a lot of kids really bust it over the offseason to show people that they are changing,” second-year Trinity coach Todd Ryan said. “We as coaches put the game plan together, but they executed tonight. We faced some adversity and just kept executing.”
Kosinsky dropped a 28-yard pass perfectly into the apple bucket for Trey McAulliffe early in the second quarter for the first of two touchdowns on a 141-yard passing night. With 37 seconds left before the half, Kosinksi found a seam up the middle and ran for 73 of his 126 yard on the way to paydirt for a 16-0 halftime lead. But the coinflip moment late in the first quarter drive set momentum firmly in Trinity’s grasp midway through the first quarter.
Not wanting to waste a 37-yard catch-and-carry by Porter, Ryan confidently sent out first-year field goal kicker William Thropp to attempt a 31-yarder to break a scoreless tie on the Rocks’ second drive of the game.
With more backspin than he would have liked, Thropp and his teammates watched anxiously as his kick landed square on the cross bar, hopped high, then fell true for a 3-0 lead with 4:33 to play.
“A three-point lead in high school is really big and it can change the dynamic, but when you bump it over the way they did, it just felt like one of those nights,” Delone Catholic coach Corey Zortman said. “Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way. We couldn’t reel it back in.”
It was the start of a special night for Trinity’s special teams. The united contributed two partial blocks on the defensive end, and Scott pinned Delone back inside its 10 on three separate occasions with punts.
An untested group entering the season, Delone put together its longest drive of the game on one such occasion. Stuck on their own 9, the Squires rode Joe Hernandez and new starters Tate Neiderer and Josh Fulton all the way down to the five, but couldn’t punch the ball through.
“It was ugly at times, to be honest,” Zortman said. “Some of our flaws were exposed tonight. We lost some of our leadership to graduation and that sometimes leaves a group floundering until they find themselves.”
A failed Squire field goal set Trinity on the Delone 20, and on third-and-3, Kosinski dealt the devastating blow with the 73-yard run up the gut.
Ryan described the play that broke their back open as a base run play, but he said he liked the look. It was one of the few play calls that Zortman would have taken back on defense.
“That was a killer. We tried to stay in the prevent defense, trying to keep everything in front of us,” he said. “They hit us with a zone read there and that hurt. We could’ve gone in 10-0 at half, or if we make the play on our end before that, it could’ve been 10-7.”
The first eight drives of the second half resulted in punts. Delone held Trinity without a first down through the third quarter. A pair of Squire drives that looked promising were put to rest on 15-yard chop block penalties.
“That’s certainly not something we teach,” Zortman said. “I guess sometimes when you’re getting pushed around a little bit and make blocks, they resorted to that. We’ll look at it and improve on it.”
Mowrey did a nice job scrambling in the pocket for most of the game. But with pressure coming from both ends midway through the fourth, he let go of an ill-advised pass for his second interception. The kicker and former soccer player, Thropp, was the one who hauled it in.
D’Amonte made his second of three critical catches to put the Shamrocks in the red zone and a 5-yard TD pass to Ryan Berrigan put Trinity up 23-0.
Trinity’s failed onsides kick gave Delone a shot at a comeback. Hernandez’s 25-yard run got Delone inside the red zone and Fulton finally broke the shutout with a gut run. Hernandez caught a bullet from Mowrey to cut the lead to 23-8 with 5:49 to play.
Delone forced a stop and got inside the red zone again after a 43-yard catch by Neiderer, but the drive to push the game to a single score stalled out on the 11.
Though Delone’s Austin Staub, Nick Groft and Fulton combined for four sacks, Zortman was just as impressed with Trinity’s penetration, particularly on the sweeps. Ryan also spoke fondly of his men up front.
“Up front, our lines put forth a huge effort,” Ryan said. “We dominated in the trenches and that really helped us out.”
Zortman was glad to see his players push Trinity all the way to the finish.
“We have a lot of work to do, but we can still have a pretty good football team,” he said.
Adam Michael can be reached at amichael@gburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @GoodOldTwoNames
Trinity 3 13 0 7 — 23
Delone Catholic 0 0 0 8 — 8
First quarter
T- William Thropp 31 field goal, 4:33
Second quarter
T- Trey McAuliffe 29 pass from Daniel Scott (Thropp kick) 10:32
T- Daniel Kosinski 73 run (kick failed) 0:37
Fourth quarter
T- Ryan Berrigan 5 pass from Scott (Thropp kick) 7:31
DC- Josh Fulton 1 run (Hernandez catch from Mowrey) 5:49
Team statistics
T DC
First downs 9 14
Rushing 30-125 46-169
Passing 8-18-0 5-17-2
Passing yards 141 104
Total yards 266 273
Penalties 5-34 6-55
Fumbles-lost 1-0 5-0
Punting 6-39.7 7-29.4
Individual statistics
Rushing: T- Daniel Kosinsky 14-126, Daniel Scott 4 (-26), D’Amonte Porter 2 (-1), Tyler Rossi 6-24, Jason Wewer 4-2; DC- Colin Gebhart 6-5, Kevin Mowrey 10-1, Tate Neiderer 5-36, Joe Hernandez 9-62, Josh Fulton 16-65.
Passing: T- Scott 8-18-0 141, Mowrey 5-17-2 104
Receiving: Porter 3-83, Trey McAuliffe 2-45, Ryan Berrigan 2-15,Wewer 1 (-2); DC- Hernandez 2-26, Lee 1-25, Cory Heffner 1-14, Neiderer 1-43.
