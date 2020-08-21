Biglerville senior athletes, from left, Josh Fulton, Katelyn Woolson, Haily Showers, Morgan Martin and Ben Wicker flank state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) during Thursday’s Let Our Kids Play in PA Rally held at the Capitol building in Harrisburg. Hundreds of people gathered to show their support for a fall sports season.
Biglerville senior athletes, from left, Josh Fulton, Katelyn Woolson, Haily Showers, Morgan Martin and Ben Wicker flank state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) during Thursday’s Let Our Kids Play in PA Rally held at the Capitol building in Harrisburg. Hundreds of people gathered to show their support for a fall sports season.
The message was clear from the steps of the state Capitol building in Harrisburg on Thursday: ‘Let them play.’
The chant was loudly repeated throughout a Let Our Kids Play in PA rally attended by hundreds of people from across the state, including athletes, parents and lawmakers. Many held signs showing their support in favor of fall sports, which was put into question on Aug. 6 when Gov. Tom Wolf recommended all youth and scholastic sports be suspended until 2021.
