It didn’t take long for Gettysburg to establish its superiority over South Western – just 16 seconds.
Charles Warren returned the opening kickoff 34 yards, then on the first play from scrimmage ran 58 yards on a toss sweep that culminated in the end zone. Zach Parr added the point after to give the hosts a 7-0 advantage before the fans had settled in their seats. The Warriors rode a solid team effort the rest of the way for a 28-9 victory over South Western at Warrior Stadium on Friday night in the season opener for both clubs.
Warren finished with 130 rushing yards on 10 carries and caught the Warriors’ only completion of the night for 17 yards to pace the offense. Brothers Gunner and Ruger Pennington combined for 92 rushing yards and a pair of touchdown plunges by the former in the triumph.
“The boys worked hard all week,” said Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser. “With the heat, we couldn’t be out in full equipment – they did well given their preparation. They executed very well.”
Tyler Higdon, who led the Mustangs with 65 yards on just six totes, found a seam in the Warrior defense and raced 39 yards to the red zone. The guests had to settle for a 45-yard field goal try, which landed on the cross bar and bounced in play for a touchback.
The Warriors responded with their best drive of the day, an 80-yard march that Zach Ketterman punctuated with a sneak and a two-touchdown lead.
Ketterman’s interception from his safety position gave his team great field position and Gunner Pennington capitalized with the first of his scores from three yards out. The Maroon and White was unable to capitalize on the second pick of the frame – this one off a deflected pass by Max Gourley.
The Warriors were in control at intermission, 21-0, and held the Steeds to 61 yards in total offense.
“Any time you can hold an opponent under 100 yards (for a half) it’s a good thing,” said Heiser.
Both squads bogged down in the third quarter. Pennington’s second six-pointer early in the final frame completed the scoring for Gettysburg (1-0).
South Western finally got on the board when Ruger Pennington was tackled in the end zone for a safety. The Mustangs (0-1) took the ensuing kick and cashed it in on Barry Chamberlain’s 1-yard quarterback keeper.
“We still fought even when we got down 21-0 at halftime,” said South Western head coach Chris Heilman. “I’m not sure we had that last year. We have some senior leadership but we’re a young football team. This game was closer than the score indicates. This is a very experienced Gettysburg team. They’re well coached. They would be highly competitive in Division I where we play — I’m convinced of that — so I’m proud of the way we stood. We didn’t fold. We are building a foundation and we are going to get better. When division play starts, we want to be the best we can be.”
The Mustangs host Chambersburg on Friday. The Warriors welcome Bishop McDevitt.
“We’re going to have some fun – I know they’re good,” said Heiser of the impending clash. “It will be a challenge but we’re going to work hard and keep our focus.”
South Western 0 0 0 9 – 9
Gettysburg 14 7 0 7 – 28
First quarter
G – William Warren 58 run (Zach Parr kick) 11:44
G – Zach Ketterman 1 run (Parr kick) 1:50
Second quarter
G – Gunner Pennington 3 run (Parr kick) 4:27
Fourth quarter
G – Gunner Pennington 2 run (Parr kick) 9:17
SW – Safety (Ruger Pennington tackled in end zone) 6:12
SW – Barry Chamberlain 1 run (Josh Wasowicz kick) 3:15
Team statistics
SW G
First downs 4 14
Rushing 33-122 44-242
Passing 2-10-2 1-3-0
Passing yards 55 17
Total yards 177 259
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-20 5-40
Punting 5-30.2 4-44.3
Individual statistics
Rushing: SW-Tyler Higdon 6-65, Austin Fuhrman 7-23, Ty Comer 5-11, Aaron Fry 6-9, Barry Chamberlain 6-9, Charles Gaither 2-8, Jason Knisley 1-(-3); G-William Warren 10-130, Ruger Pennington 16-68, Gunner Pennington 11-24, Austin Heiser 1-11, Landon McGee 5-8, Zach Ketterman 1-1.
Passing: SW-Evan Jachelski 1-1-53-0, Cunningham 1-9-2-2; G-Ketterman 1-3-17-0.
Receiving: SW-Tres Gonzalez 1-53, Cody Reusing 1-2; G-Warren 1-17.
