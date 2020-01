GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic 73,

New Oxford 42

The Squirettes (19-0) drilled nine 3-pointers as part of a 48-point first half against the Colonials on Saturday.

Brooke Lawyer and Abby Jacoby each three triples apiece, finishing with 24 and 15 points, respectively. Lawyer is now just 23 points away from 1,000 for her career.

Giana Hoddinott struck twice from downtown on her way to 14 points and Makenna Mummert tossed in nine.

For the Ox (6-13), Morgan Adams racked up 18 points and Jayla Brown added eight.

Delone travels to Greencastle tonight before returning home to host YAIAA-3 foe Bermudian Springs on Tuesday.

New Oxford 15 15 6 6 — 42

Delone Catholic 30 18 9 16 — 73

New Oxford (42): Stambaugh 0 2-2 2, Brown 3 2-2 8, H. Linebaugh 1 0-0 2, Adams 6 5-5 18, T. Linebaugh 1 2-2 4, Crone 3 0-0 6, West 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 11-11 42

Delone Catholic (73): Miller 2 0-0 6, Vingsen 0 1-2 1, Jacoby 5 2-2 15, Hoddinott 6 0-0 14, Lawyer 8 4-6 23, Sieg 1 0-0 2, Mummert 4 1-1 9, Hughes 1 1-4 3. Non-scorers: wilson, Arigo. Totals: 27 9-15 75

3-pointers: NO-Adams; DC-Miller 2, Jacoby 3, Hoddinott 2, Lawyer 3

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

New Oxford 65,

Delone Catholic 44

A 23-point second quarter sent the Colonials on their way to a YAIAA crossover victory on Saturday.

Brayden Long paced a balanced effort with a game-high 18 points. Tommy Haugh tossed in 15, Noah Strausbaugh had 11 and Abdul Janneh finished with nine for the Ox (16-3).

For the Squires (7-12), Kevin Mowery hit three triples to finish with 11 points while Corbyn Keller and Josh Sherdel added eight apiece.

New Oxford 14 23 12 16 — 65

Delone Catholic 7 7 13 17 — 44

New Oxford (65): Janneh 4 1-2 9, D. Golden 1 0-0 2, T. Golden 1 0-0 2, Haugh 6 3-4 15, Strausbaugh 4 0-0 11, Long 6 8-10 18, Jenkins 2 1-2 6, Eakins 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Lawrence, Carver, Clark, Rickrode. Totals: 25 13-18 65

Delone Catholic (44): Col. Keller 1 1-2 3, Mowery 4 0-0 11, Jo. Sherdel 2 2-2 8, Cor. Keller 4 0-0 8, Ja. Sherdel 1 0-0 2, Murphy 1 0-0 2, Rineman 3 1-1 7, Hoffman 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Long, Ugarte, Rudolph. Totals: 17 4-5 44

3-pointers: NO-Strausbaugh 3, Jenkins; DC-Mowery 3, Jo. Sherdel 2, Hoffman

WRESTLING

Coal Cracker Invitational

Nine Warriors reached the podium as Gettysburg piled up 231 points to claim the title in a 42-team field at Lehighton on Saturday.

Senior Dylan Reinert (32-1) captured gold at 170 to pace Gettysburg. Reinert went 5-0 with four pins and a 20-4 technical fall. The title-clinching victory came via a second-period pin of Selinsgrove’s Coy Bastian.

Classmates Luke Sainato (152) and Christian Conner (220) also reached the finals before earning silver. Sainato (27-6) used three falls and a pair of major decisions to reach the finals, where he dropped a 5-4 decision to Ben Haubert of Palisades.

Conner (22-8) pinned his first three foes before winning 6-4 in the semifinals. Conner lost by fall to Nate Schon of Selinsgrove in their title bout.

Jacob Fetrow (106), Nathan Ridgley (160) and Max Gourley (182) all came home with bronze. That trio combined to go 16-3 with 11 pins, with Gourley producing five sticks.

Additional placewinners for Gettysburg included Jared Townsend (5th at 145), Sam Rodriguez (7th at 182) and Tyler Withers (8th at 120).

Coal Cracker Invitational

Saturday — Lehighton H.S.

Team: 1. Gettysburg 231, 2. Carlisle 213, 3. Hazleton 207.5, 4. Faith Christian 192.5, 5. Selinsgrove 157, 6. Lackawanna Trail 150.5, 7. Midd-West 147, 8. Tamaqua 143, 9. Palisades 105, T10. Abington Heights, Northwestern Lehigh & St. Joseph’s Prep 93

SWIMMING

Muhlenberg Mayhem

Biglerville’s Sarah Hardy recorded a pair of top-five finishes at Muhlenberg on Saturday.

The Canner senior was third in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 individual medley.

Junior Sarah Landauer swam to a 15th-place in the 200 freeand was also 18th in the 100 back