In the old tale of the tortoise and the hare, the slow-but-methodical turtle eventually won the race against the quicker rabbit.
Friday night, despite playing like a tortoise with a slow-but-consistent offense, the Delone football team never really had much of a chance against a quick-strike attack like the one that York Suburban possesses.
A missed field goal on its first possession was about as close as the visiting Squires would get against the rabbit-like quickness of the Trojans. The home team used three big plays to race out to a three-touchdown lead in the first quarter.
While Delone nearly matched Suburban yard for yard in the final statistical tally, without any big plays at its disposal the Squires never had a chance to catch up. The end result was a disheartening 42-14 setback that dropped Delone to 0-2 on the young season.
“They have some explosive personnel,” Delone coach Corey Zortman said. “And they were fighting a couple of injuries (and illnesses) and so were we. But we were just not able to plug the holes that we had.”
Those holes were exposed by Suburban’s big-play duo of Savion Harrison and Nate Banks. Harrison tallied 107 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter alone while Banks tallied 158 total all-purpose yards on just two touches, both of which resulted in touchdowns.
It was likely Banks’ second score of the contest that really stuck a dagger in the hearts of the Squires. After putting together a 14-play, 98-yard drive that was capped by an eight-yard TD run by QB Kevin Mowrey, Banks took the ensuing kickoff back 99 yards to eliminate all of the slow momentum that the Squires had built.
“We got a little momentum going and we made a mistake,” Zortman said of Banks’ return. “We have a lot of stuff that we need to clean up.”
A quick look at the total team stats would hardly indicate a one-sided contest. The Squires finished with 349 total yards compared to Suburban’s total of 377. Delone also won the turnover battle, 3-1, with three interceptions of YS QB Max Reinecker while the Trojans (2-0) managed but one fumble recovery.
Even with Suburban missing a pair of studs on the offensive and defensive lines in seniors Garth Barclay, a Syracuse recruit, and Nasier Spellmen, listed at 285 pounds, the Squires were unable to take advantage quickly. Instead, the visitors needed 52 carries to tally 252 yards on the ground, a 4.8 yards per carry average.
In contrast, Suburban needed just 29 carries to rack up 320 total yards on the ground, an 11.0 average.
“That’s a good football team over there,” Zortman said. “I think that they are going to have a great opportunity to win their division if they can get healthy.”
Josh Fulton was one of the bright spots for the Delone offense Friday. The junior tallied 139 yards on the ground on 25 totes.
Joe Hernandez also had a solid game as the senior finished with 81 yards on 15 carries. Hernandez also hauled in three passes for 28 yards to eclipse 100 total yards for the game.
Despite the 0-2 start, Zortman encouraged his team during the post-game huddle. With Littlestown’s loss to Susquehannock, no YAIAA-3 team will go unbeaten this season.
Finding that out, Zortman proclaimed to his team that the battle for the division title is still up for grabs.
“Our season is still ahead of us,” he said with a grin. “We can still go 8-2 or 7-3 and be in position to win the division and make districts.”
Delone Catholic 0 7 0 7 — 14
York Suburban 21 14 0 7 — 42
First quarter
YS — Savion Harrison 4 run (Griffin Smith kick), 4:49
YS — Nate Banks 59 run (Smith kick), 3:18
YS — Harrison 26 run (Smith kick), 0:15
Second quarter
DC — Kevin Mowery 8 run (Tony Espinoza kick), 5:19
YS — Banks 99 kickoff return (Smith kick), 5:01
YS — Harrison 79 run (Smith kick), 1:49
Fourth quarter
DC — Michael O’Brien 3 run (Espinoza kick), 11:54
YS — Terrell Savory 2 run (Smith kick), 2:17
Team Statistics
DC YS
First downs 17 11
Rushing 52-252 29-320
Passing 6-11-0 6-12-3
Passing yards 97 57
Total yards 349 377
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: DC – Josh Fulton 25-139, Joe Hernandez 15-81, Kevin Mowery 4-14, Michael O’Brien 3-7, Nate Hart 2-4, Dylan Staub 2-5, Colin Gebhart 1-2. YS – Savion Harrison 19-236, Nate Banks 3-64, Terrell Savory 4-15, Max Reinecker 2-5, Kevon Wright 1-0.
Passing: DC – Mowery 6-11-0, 97. YS – Reinecker 6-12-3, 57.
Receiving: DC – Hernandez 3-28, Ryan Myers 1-25, Michael O’Brien 1-42, Josh Fulton 1-2. YS – Matt Bentivegna 3-12, David Moye 1-27, Isaiah Pineda 2-17.
