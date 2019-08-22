Carlisle 3, New Oxford 0
The Herd showed its power on Thursday, sweeping singles play in straight sets to take a 3-0 victory.
Doubles matches were not completed due to weather. New Oxford’s Eryn Little and Brielle LaBreck were tied with their opponents at 4-4 in the third set at No. 1, and the Colonial tandem of Kaelyn Kennedy and Caitlyn Smith was leading 4-2 in the third set at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Meg Ulrich (C) d. Kasi Conjack 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sarah Guistnite (C) d. Molly Socks 6-0, 6-0; 3. Natalie O’Neill (C) d. Kayla Hoffman 6-3, 6-4
Dover 3, Biglerville 0
The Canners fell to the visiting Eagles on Thursday, 3-0.
Biglerville’s Hope Strouth and Autumn Slaybaugh won a combined 18 games in their respective singles matches while the doubles team of Gracilla Beltran and Sierra Pompelli went into the third set before falling.
Singles: 1. Margaret Mailey (D) d. Hope Strouth 7-6, 6-4; 2. Zoe Naham (D) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 6-4, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Emily Moyer/Lydia Golden (D) d. Gracilla Beltran/Sierra Pompelli 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
Kennard-Dale 3, South Western 2
The Rams swept doubles play to earn a victory over the Mustangs on Thursday.
Emmay Hynson and Sarah McComas won their respective singles matches for South Western, both victories coming in straight sets.
Singles: 1. Emma Hynson (SW) d. Bri Miller 6-0, 6-4; 2. Sarah McComas (SW) d. M. Hawkins 6-1, 6-3; 3. Bri Serruto (KD) d. Sarah Wiles 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: 1. J. Rubelmann/G. Maccarelli (KD) d. Emma Cockey/Meredith Lucey 1-6, 6-2, 6-4; 2. S. Fletcher/V. Santoriello (KD) d. Vika Krcma/Skylar Zepp 6-3, 6-1
