His defense having just made its biggest stop of the night, Zach Ressler was handed the football and tasked with capitalizing on that momentum.
The scenario would make for one of the first measuring sticks of the Littlestown senior’s debut under center—a one-score lead in the second half, a long field ahead, a game-breaking touchdown within reach.
If Ressler were being tested, he passed with flying colors. The Thunderbolt signal caller would be perfect on that third-quarter touchdown drive, one of the highlights of a sterling debut that saw him and Littlestown claim a 28-6 victory over Boiling Springs in a non-league season opener at the Bubblers’ Ecker Field.
Ressler was 4-for-4 during the key possession, part of a 10-for-13, 198-yard, three-touchdown performance for the senior.
“I was definitely nervous,” Ressler said. “The first game under center is a big thing. It was nice being under (two-year starter) Jakob Lane the past two years. He taught me a lot. I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I was going to be, but I was still feeling it.”
Any jitters had long since passed by the third quarter, when Littlestown saw its once comfortable lead facing a challenge. Boiling Springs had closed to within 14-6 thanks to a lengthy 15-play, 74-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, and the Bubblers seemingly garnered more momentum on the first play of the second half.
A short kickoff could not be handled by the Littlestown return team, and Boiling Springs pounced on it at the Bolts’ 28-yard line, on the doorstep of potentially tying the game. But the Littlestown defense forced a turnover on downs, putting the ball back into the hands of Ressler and the offense.
Littlestown would march 78 yards in seven plays. Ressler and William Shoemaker connected to cover the final 44 yards, with Ressler lofting a pass just over a Bubbler defender and Shoemaker taking it to the house for a 21-6 lead with 6:25 to play in the quarter.
“We have a young team, a new team, a lot of new starters, but the one position was quarterback,” Littlestown coach Mike Lippy said. “I don’t know that Zach could have played any better tonight. Not just throwing the ball, but managing the team and the players and the formations and the signals and everything else. I thought he did a really good job, and it’s a big plus for him going into next week.”
Littlestown would tack on another score in the fourth thanks the duo that had started the proceedings. Ressler hit Dustyn Barker on a 9-yard fade for the pair’s second scoring play, pushing the score 28-6 and capping a five-catch, 119-yard day for the senior wideout.
“It was a good spot to be in,” Ressler said. “Knowing that my team had my back throughout it all was very nice. Even if we got stopped on a drive, we went right back at it next time.”
Ressler and Barker’s first connection came in the first quarter, after Brayden Staub had picked off a pass on the game’s first possession and gave the Bolts a short field. Barker’s ensuing six-yard touchdown would open the scoring, and his 89-yard catch-and-run on the next possession led to Memphis Stonesifer’s two-yard touchdown run on the next play.
“The amount of work that (Ressler) has put in the last three years has been absolutely insane,” Barker said. “It makes me thrilled to see him come out here and play like he just did. I love it.”
The Littlestown defense allowed just 44 yards in the second half and recovered a pair of fumbles, holding the Bubblers off the scoreboard over the final two quarters.
Boiling Springs 0 6 0 0 — 6
Littlestown 14 0 7 7 — 28
First quarter
L—Dustyn Barker 6 pass from Zach Ressler (Barker kick), 6:30
L—Memphis Stonesifer 2 run (Barker kick), 2:33
Second quarter
BS—Colin Lunde 1 run (conversion failed), 7:25
Third Quarter
L—William Shoemaker 44 pass from Ressler (Barker kick), 6:25
Fourth quarter
L—Barker 9 pass from Ressler (Barker kick), 7:34
Team statistics
L BS
First downs 14 10
Rushing 32-118 39-176
Passing 10-13-0 3-9-1
Passing yards 198 16
Total yards 316 176
Fumbles-lost 2-1 5-2
Penalties-yards 4-20 4-30
Punting 2-31.0 3-34.7
Individual statistics
Rushing: L-Wyatt Kramer 13-40, William Shoemaker 5-14, Matthew Pugh 5-19, Memphis Stonesifer 3-9, Jesse Hawk 3-13, Zach Ressler 2-10, Ethan Sheely 1-13. BS-Aidan Metzger 11-67, Colin Lunde 10-42, Quentin Jones 10-26, Carson Garvey 3-25, Joey Menke 2-8, Doug Bear 1-1, Zach Caldwell 1-2, Quincy Davis 1-5.
Passing: L-Ressler 10-13-0-198. BS- Lunde 3-9-1-16.
Receiving: L-Dustyn Barker 5-119, Brayden Staub 2-22, Shoemaker 2-53, Pugh 1-4. BS-Jeremy Filburn 1-8, Metzger 1-8, Garvey 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.