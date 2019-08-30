This season will include some learning on the job for a young Bermudian Springs squad. The Eagles showed Friday night they are capable of applying their lessons.
Bermudian went to the old reliables Friday, getting a productive rushing night from its Wing-T set and a four-turnover night from its defense to claim a 19-0 victory over Boiling Springs in a non-league matchup at Ecker Field in Boiling Springs.
The goose egg from the Eagle defense represented a big turnaround from a week earlier, when a potent New Oxford passing attack blitzed Berm with a 31-point first half. That outing led the Bermudian staff to return to the fundamentals with its green group.
“Back to the basics, just grind, grind, grind,” Bermudian coach Jon DeFoe said. “We had an old-fashioned, kind of physical week of practice. We’re not where we’d like to be—where we need to be—but it’s definitely a step in the right direction.”
The start was inauspicious—Bermudian lost two starters to injury in the opening minutes, went three-and-out on its first drive, and lost a muffed punt on what would have been its second possession—but the Eagles started resembling their traditional selves quickly thereafter.
Berm rolled out a nine-play, 71-yard drive spanning the first and second quarters, picking up five first downs while methodically moving the sticks. The big play was a 39-yard run by sophomore Ricky Pacana that converted a first-and-25 situation, and senior halfback Ryan Hart (93 all-purpose yards) finished the drive when he hauled in a 16-yard scoring pass from Jay Martinez on the opening play of the second quarter.
The Eagles cruised down the field again on the ensuing drive, covering 43 yards in just four plays following a forced fumble by Jonah Martin and recovery by Carter Laughman. Aaron Dupler’s six-yard run, which came just 1:52 after Bermudian’s opening score, pushed the lead to 13-0.
“I think the team this week really matured,” Hart said. “We have a lot of young guys, and we had a couple of injuries tonight, but some guys stepped in. The guys realized what happened last week, and nobody wanted the same thing. We just had a little more intensity and a little more drive.”
A stout Bermudian defense took it from there. The Eagles twice stopped Boiling Springs from getting points after the Bubblers crossed the Berm 25-yard line late in the first half; the first Bubbler opportunity was stopped by an interception by Martinez, the second when the Eagles forced a turnover on downs. That came with two minutes left before half, preserving the two-score margin.
Bermudian nearly put things out of reach on the opening drive of the second half, possessing the ball for 15 plays and 7:31 of clock time. But an offensive pass interference penalty negated a touchdown, and a turnover on downs resulted in no points.
The finish finally came late in the fourth. A Boiling Springs drive reached the Bermudian 15-yard line after a pair of big runs, but a penalty and Hart’s strip-sack and Joe Soto’s recovery ended the Bubbler threat.
“We had four turnovers on defense tonight, and that’s big,” DeFoe said. “You need that when you’re facing all the things we are right now. You need those momentum plays.”
The Eagles slammed the door following the fumble recovery, driving 61 yards in eight plays. Savauri Shelton (18 carries, 94 yards) scored from seven yards out to put things out of reach. Shelton was one of three Bermudian rushers to total more than 60 yards on the ground, with Hart (15 carries, 63 yards) and Dupler (nine carries, 61 yards) joining him.
Boiling Springs 0 0 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 0 13 0 6 — 19
Second quarter
Berm—Ryan Hart 16 pass from Jay Martinez (kick no good), 11:53
Berm—Aaron Dupler 6 run (Matt Zelenski kick), 10:01
Fourth quarter
Berm—Savauri Shelton 7 run (kick no good)
Team Statistics
Berm BoS
First downs 17 8
Rushing 49-248 31-87
Passing 2-5-0 3-8-2
Passing yards 30 49
Total offense 278 136
Penalties-yards 5-50 6-35
Punting 4-35.5 5-33.0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Individual Statistics
Rushing: Berm-Savauri Shelton 18-94, Ryan Hart 15-63, Aaron Dupler 9-61, Jay Martinez 6-(-9), Ricky Pacana 1-39. BoS-Quentin Jones 14-93, Aidan Metzger 6-4, Zach Caldwell 4-19, Colin Lunde 7-(-29).
Passing: Berm-Martinez 2-5-0, 30 yards. BoS-Lunde 3-8-2, 49 yards.
Receiving: Berm-Hart 2-30. BoS-Eli Crum 2-49, Metzger 1-0.
