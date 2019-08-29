GIRLS’ TENNIS
Littlestown 3, York Country Day 2
On the strength of a sweep in doubles play, the Thunderbolts scored a non-league victory on Thursday.
Isabelle Wall and Christina Carrucci posted a 6-4, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles while teammates Lura Johnson/Emma Greene won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2
Katerina Goltsche gave the Bolts a point at No. 2 singles with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph.
Singles: 1. Kaylee Mustard (YCD) d. Abbey Rosenblatt 6-0, 6-0; 2. Katerina Goltsche (L) d. Olivia Sharpe 6-4, 6-3; 3. Lea Gillio (YCD) d. Madison Johnson 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Isabelle Wall/Christina Carrucci (L) d. Lauren Klinedinst/Maggie Brasseti 6-4, 6-0; 2. Lura Johnson/Emma Greene (L) d. Trinity Jackson/Sabrina Trayer 6-0, 6-1
New Oxford 5, Gettysburg 0
It was a clean sweep for the Colonials, who saw Kasi Conjack, Molly Socks and Kayla Hoffman pick up victories in singles play.
Eryn Little and Brielle LaBreck added a 6-0, 6-0 nod at top doubles.
Singles: 1. Kasi Conjack (NO) d. Kaitlyn Then 6-4, 6-3; 2. Molly Socks (NO) d. Kim Heinzelmann 6-2, 6-0; 3. Kayla Hoffman (NO) d. Sophie Cann 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Eryn Little/Brielle LaBreck (NO) d. Grace Neller/Chelsea Zimmann 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kaelyn Kennedy/Caitlyn Smith (NO) d. Bridget Duffy/Deepinder Kaur 6-0, 6-3
James Buchanan 5, Biglerville 0
The Rockets rolled past the Canners on Thursday, winning all four contested matches in straight sets.
Singles: 1. Meyers (JB) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 6-1, 6-1; 2. Griffith (JB) d. Victoria Pirich 6-0, 6-0; 3. Rummel (JB) d. Gracilla Beltran 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Sensinger/Cramer (JB) d. Lila Phebus/Hannah Orndorff 6-0, 6-1; 2. James Buchanan won by forfeit
Camp Hill 4, Bermudian Springs 1
Anne Miles delivered a victory at No. 1 singles to put the Eagles on the scoreboard in Thursday’s non-conference match against the Lions.
Miles cruised to a 6-4, 6-1 decision, while teammates Haley Sullivan and Cheyenne Lehman came up just short after solid battles in their respective matches.
Singles: 1. Anne Miles (BS) d. Emma Chaplin 6-1, 6-4; 2. Abigail Ebel (CH) d. Haley Sullivan 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; 3. Xitlali Martinez (CH) d. Cheyenne Lehman 7-6(6), 7-5
Doubles: 1. Sadie Shultz/Ellie Goodwin (CH) d. Amanda Hollabaugh/Rebekah Gerringer 6-2, 6-4; 2. Anna Lentz/Maddie Newman (CH) d. Jewel LaMoy/Alex Bickert 6-2, 6-3
South Western 5, Hanover 0
The Mustangs rattled off five wins without dropping a set against the Hawkettes on Thursday.
South Western’s top doubles team of Emma Cockey and Meredith Lucey won 6-0, 6-0 while Rachel Smith and Skylar Zepp lost just one game at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Emma Hynson (SW) d. Michelle McDaniel 6-1, 6-0; 2. Sarah McComas (SW) d. Lexi Hippensteel 6-1, 6-0; 3. Sarah Wiles (SW) d. Alyssa Johnson 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Emma Cockey/Meredith Lucey (SW) d. Ariella Stransbury/Mia Alvarez 6-0, 6-0; 2. Rachel Smith/Skylar Zepp (SW) d. Kat Yost/Jocelyn Imler 6-1, 6-0
GOLF
YAIAA-2 at Bon Air
Littlestown’s Bradin Peart carded an 83 to place fourth in Thursday’s YAIAA-2 match at Bon Air Country Club.
Peart’s score matched that of Dover’s Trevor Snyder and was a stroke behind Athen Sacher of York Suburban.
Andrew Roberts used home-course advantage to its fullest, blistering the field with a 70 to take medalist honors.
Connor Peterman paced Gettysburg with a 94.
Team: 1. Susquehannock 333, 2. Kennard-Dale 347, 3. York Suburban 352, 4. Dover 369, 5. West York 378, 6. Gettysburg 410, 7. Eastern York 429
Gettysburg: Connor Peterman 94, Kaleb Repp 102, Zac Coscia 106, Justin Waybright 108, Reilly Payne 115
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.