A good first impression can carry a lot of weight for a deep team of seniors with high expectations.
Biglerville’s boys’ soccer team left nothing to chance and made a statement in its opening match, grabbing goals from two of its seniors in a 3-0 win over Fairfield at Musselman Stadium on Tuesday night in a YAIAA-3 contest.
Dylan Ponce, David Bobadilla and Drew Parker found the back of the net for the Canners in the victory.
Fairfield goalkeeper Trey Griffith was tested early and often, making eight saves in the losing effort.
“We definitely put pressure on them and we played our game,” Biglerville coach Jebb Nelson said. “We finished some, we need to finish more. There was a lot in front of the goal that should’ve went in. We had a lot of possession and if you can do that, most of the time it’s going to fall in your favor.”
Biglerville (1-0) spent most of the night on the attack and drew many opportunities as a result of its aggressiveness. The Canners earned 11 set pieces and finally converted on one with 11:13 left, as Parker finished off a beautiful ball from Lazaro Salazar for the third goal of the game, putting it out of reach.
The Canners’ best finish came off a great throw-in from Colby Martin, who put the ball deep into the box where Bobadilla finished it in traffic to give the Canners a two-goal advantage at the 18:50 mark of the first half.
“My friend Colby, he told me to run in and get the goalkeeper, so I did,” Bobadilla said. “Basically, a lot of the guys will tell me to go do something and I’ll go do it. There I got the goal and it was straight in there.”
Fairfield (0-1) had a few dangerous opportunities but couldn’t capitalize. The Knights had a solid opportunity on a free kick from about 35 yards out that sailed over the net with seven minutes left in the opening half, before drawing a great chance in the second half.
With 29:45 remaining, Fairfield’s Tyler Richardson found Chazden Kline on the left side of the box. Kline fired a rocket that went just high of the cross bar, ending the scoring threat for the Knights.
“Biglerville outplayed us,” Fairfield coach Tim Smith said. “We are a very young team, I have one senior. I think overall, we executed very well. We had a few chances to get those in there. It’s all about experience and it could’ve went either way. If we get those two in there, we would’ve been tied 2-2.”
The Canners limited the Knights to just two shots on goal, mainly because of a few hustle plays from the Biglerville back line.
“The defense got back and collapsed the pocket pretty quick,” Nelson said. “Noah (Mattson) made a fantastic save back there. We went with three in the second half to challenge our defense and get them to communicate. They broke through a couple times, but we worked, got back and shut it off. We worked well.”
Overall the win helps the Canners start out on a positive note before a big test against Susquehannock.
“It helps you build momentum, but it also lets you know what you need to work on,” Nelson said. “It’s our first official test to see where everything lies. We played well for our first game and I think we will be there in a week. We have Susky next week and it’ll be a big test. We need to hit the ones we missed against them.”
Contact William Whisler at wwhisler@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @williamwhisler
Fairfield 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 2 1 — 3
Goals: B-Dylan Ponce, David Bobadilla, Drew Parker. Assists: B- Danny Chavarria, Colby Martin, Lazaro Salazar). Shots: Fairfield 2; Biglerville 11. Corners: Fairfield 0; Biglerville 11. Saves: F-Trey Griffith 8; B- Noah Mattson 2.
