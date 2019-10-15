GIRLS’ SOCCER

Northeastern 1, Biglerville 0

The Bobcats netted a goal in the second half to snap a scoreless tie and to turn back the Canners in YAIAA Tournament action on Tuesday at Susquehannock.

Northeastern (12-5-1) moves into Thursday’s semifinals where it will face Gettysburg.

Biglerville (12-5-1) saw its eight-game winning streak halted. The Canners are currently slotted sixth in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings.

Biglerville travels to Susquenita today to close out its regular season with a make-up game. Varsity action begins at 4:30.

FIELD HOCKEY

Red Lion 3, Littlestown 0

The Lions tallied a pair of second-half goals to secure a victory over the Thunderbolts in the YAIAA Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at Eastern York.

Red Lion (13-6) advances into Thursday’s semifinals where it will meet Central York at 5:30.

Littlestown (13-6) is ranked 11th in the District 3 Class 1A power rankings and will return to action when the playoffs begin on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

South Western 3,

Spring Grove 0

The Mustangs bumped their record to 13-2 following Tuesday’s 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 victory over the Rockets.

South Western, which is in fourth in District 3 4A, saw Jacy Crouse rack up 33 assists and Ali St. Rose slam down 22 kills. Emma Filipovits had 13 kills and 23 digs while Makayla Dyson and Kirby Meyer combined for 17 digs.

Sarah Nicholl notched seven kills as well.

Hanover 3, Littlestown 1

The Hawkettes boosted their playoff hopes with a 25-21, 25-16, 16-25, 25-15 victory over the Bolts on Tuesday.

Hanover improved to 10-9 and moved into the eighth and final playoff spot in the District 3 Class 2A field. The Hawks play Fairfield on Thursday in their regular season finale.

Peytan Gullickson had 18 assists and 10 digs and Maddie Dunbar delivered eight kills for the Bolts (6-9).

Individual stats for Hanover not provided.

Bermudian Springs 3, Fairfield 0

Courtney Groft drilled nine kills to help the Eagles score a 25-14, 25-23, 25-8 victory over the Knights on Tuesday.

Bermudian (8-7) also picked up 13 assists from Hailey Madara and 12 digs by Emily Shearer.

New Oxford 3, Hanover 0

Morgan Adams swatted 11 kills as the Colonials cruised to a 25-11, 25-18, 25-16 win over the Hawkettes on Monday.

Adams added seven blocks to her season total and Lilly Anderson put down eight kills. Mallory Topper and Torrin Kelley contributed with eight digs and 27 assists, respectively.