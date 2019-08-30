Five quarters of uncharacteristic Bishop McDevitt football is about as much as the south central Pennsylvania region could have asked for.
A week after the Crusaders lost to Cumberland Valley, Gettysburg took a two-score lead into the second quarter. Mighty McDevitt eventually found its footing, putting up four unanswered touchdowns in a 28-9 victory on the road.
Lek Powell passed for 218 yards and two scores, hitting Mario Easterly and Julian Jordan five times apiece in the comeback.
Crusaders head coach Jeff Weachter was happy to put the 21-7 loss to Cumberland Valley in the rear view mirror for good.
“We’re not used to losing,” he said. “We’re just so young on offense with two returning starters. We weren’t ready for primetime under the lights.”
For a while, the Crusaders didn’t appear ready for a raucous Warriors defense either.
A tackle for a loss, a delay of game penalty and a snap into the end zone that forced Powell to duck and cover gave the Warriors a 2-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
On the Crusaders’ next drive, the Warriors blocked a punt from the 10-yard-line. Two plays later Gettysburg QB Zach Ketterman put the ball in the end zone on a keeper the 9-0 lead with 2:34 remaining in the first quarter.
“That was as bad a first quarter as I’ve had in 27 years as a head coach,” Weachter said. “I give our kids a lot of credit, though. They grew up, they bounced back. They’re a good team and we came out and did some good things.”
In between McDevitt’s two guffaws, the Warriors picked up their only first downs of the game during a drive that stalled after a hold at the McDevitt 41. Gettysburg went three-and-out the rest of the night, punting 11 times.
The Warriors ground game starred in a Week 1 victory over South Western with a score identical to Saturday’s loss. This week, Gettysburg finished with 11 yards on 18 carries against McDevitt’s stellar defensive line.
“Give them credit, they came hard when they needed to,” Gettysburg coach Matt Heiser said. “They did an excellent job of controlling the line of scrimmage, but we kept plugging away. I’m very proud of our guys for making it a struggle for them, because at that time they weren’t moving the ball well either.”
Powell connected on one of his first five throws, but began heating up as he found a rhythm with Jordan. Jordan’s first chance came over the middle, but glanced off his hands. The sturdy-handed senior continued his route and tucked the bobbled ball away for a 21-yard TD grab with 10:15 to go in the first half.
After three incomplete passes and Ketterman’s only forgettable punt of the night, Powell called up Jordan’s number again on a fly route down the right sideline. Once again the senior rewarded his coach with a 25-yard scoring catch that came 42 seconds after the first. The 14-9 lead would hold through the half.
Jordan didn’t have a catch in the first game, but finished with 64 yards on five grabs. Easterly led the Crusaders in receiving for a second week in a row, picking up 109 yards.
“Julian made a lot of big catches for us last year,” said Weachter. “We have a lot of good receivers and a good quarterback, but what really helped us was getting the running game going.”
The Crusaders finished with 134 yards on the ground on 41 totes, but most of it came in the second half.
Powell kept McDevitt moving down the field in the opening drive of the third quarter, but it was the big fullback Devyn Clair who finished the drive with an 18-yard rumble six minutes in.
The Warriors’ offensive inefficiency continued and McDevitt added another score on a five-yard scamper up the middle by Justin Piper with eight minutes to go in the fourth.
“We have a whole lot of season left and can’t get down on ourselves right now,” Heiser said. “We need to get back, lick our wounds, get sharp and get ready for the next game.”
Gettysburg hosts Waynesboro on Friday.
Adam Michael can be reached at amichael@gburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @GoodOldTwoNames
Bishop McDevitt 0 14 7 7 — 28
Gettysburg 9 0 0 0 — 9
First quarter
G- Safety 9:19
G- Zach Ketterman 1 run (Zach Parr kick) 2:34
Second quarter
McD- Julian Jordan 21 pass from Lek Powell (Bryce Connor kick) 10:15
McD — Jordan 25 pass from Powell (Connor kick) 9:33
Third quarter
McD — Devyn Clair 18 run (Connor kick) 8:33
Fourth quarter
McD — Justin Piper 5 run (Connor kick) 8:00
Team Statistics
McD G
First downs 15 2
Rushing-yards 42-139 18-11
Passing 13-24-0 7-21-0
Passing yards 221 33
Total yards 360 44
Penalties 8-82 6-42
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Punting 5-31.8 11-39.6
Indvidual Statistics
Rushing: McD-Dedrick Tinker 11-26, Lek Powell 6 (-14), Justin Piper 2-0, Marquise Williams 12-68, Devyn Clair 7-50, Feyisayo Oluleye 1-7, Skyler Banks 2-10, Team 1 (-8); G-Charles Warren 4 (-2), Gunner Pennington 6-4, Zach Ketterman 4-8, Ruger Pennington 4-1.
Passing: McD-Powell 12-22-0 218, Oluleye 1-2-0 3; G-Ketterman 7-21-0 33
Receiving: McD-Tinker 1-8, Mario Easterly 5- 109, Julian Jordan 5-64, Omari Hopkins 1-9, Kamil Foster 1-32; G-Warren 2-15, R. Pennington 2-10, Andrew Gasley 2-12, Austin Heiser 1 (-4)
