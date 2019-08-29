Morgan Adams has dedicated a majority of her life to sports.
As a three-sport athlete — competing in softball, basketball and volleyball at New Oxford — and one that participates at the AAU and club level for each sport, Adams truly has no offseason.
Adams always had a passion for softball and as a player she has excelled. She was a starter for the Colonials as a catcher and shortstop and just wrapped up a travel ball season with a .611 batting average.
Her time at New Oxford started to shift her love to the basketball court.
“I didn’t really develop a full passion for basketball until I was a sophomore,” Adams said. “That’s when everything started to shift. I always thought softball would be the one to take me to college and I always had the most passion for softball. Basketball just kind of came in and I was able to develop a bigger passion for basketball than I had for softball and I realized basketball was what I wanted to do.”
Adams’ hard work and dedication in AAU basketball with the York Thunder under coach Bryan Harbold paid off exponentially, as she received college exposure and was offered a full scholarship from La Salle University. Adams signed with the Explorers on August 2nd.
“I know that I was so shocked to hear that I had just been offered a full athletic scholarship that I didn’t even remember it happening,” Adams said. “My dad had me call the coaches back to make sure that that is what happened and have them tell me again that they gave me the offer.”
The shock was so real for Morgan that her father, Ken, had to continuously reassure her of what had just happened.
“Morgan didn’t believe me, and we made it the whole way to Dillsburg from campus and she still didn’t believe me so I had her call the assistant coach who she seemed to bond with really well,” Ken Adams said. “He said ‘look, I understand’ and explained it to her a little more in depth and she really could grasp it then and that it was really an opportunity for her.”
The recruiting process was difficult for the 6-foot-1 senior. Adams initially drew interest from local Division III schools and fell in love with Messiah College, before a host of other colleges entered the fray.
Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference schools started calling and on July 4th, La Salle came across Adams at an AAU tournament. The Explorers immediately expressed interest and scheduled a campus visit with her and her father after catching her play two weeks later.
After attending a practice, LaSalle coach Mountain MacGillivray brought Adams into his office to offer her a full scholarship.
“Once I got that offer from LaSalle things escalated really quickly,” Adams said. “I pretty much narrowed it down to two schools in a short amount of time. It was down to La Salle and Messiah, and Messiah was my top school for a long time and I was sure that was where I was going to go but I really needed to take the LaSalle offer into consideration and I immediately chose LaSalle.”
Expanding her Range
Adams started earning varsity minutes in her sophomore season at New Oxford and made an immediate impact, averaging 7.7 points per game. In her junior season she made a bigger leap, averaging 13 points per game and establishing herself as the leading rebounder in the YAIAA.
New Oxford coach Mike Englar has seen Adams’ development up close and says her ability to finish around the basket, mid-range and 3-point shooting has made her a lethal threat offensively. Adams has shot well from the line, made a name for herself as a strong defensive presence and on the boards.
“Really, she plays extremely well on both ends of the court and she is just very blessed athletically,” Englar said. “She was the only player in the league last year average a double-double, even with multiple Division I athletes in the league, so she was really proud of that. She can play great defense and she has a great dribbling ability. She’s special and other teams really have to game plan for her.”
Englar says her biggest improvement has come from a confidence boost to take over games.
“She used to shoot over people, now she gets through them,” he said. “She is more confident, and I think it comes with maturing as a player and she’s really grown in the sport.”
Adams credits AAU basketball for helping to elevate her game.
“Playing against a greater competition in the summer really helped me to develop a greater skill,” she said. “I knew I wanted to be more of a leader on my team and I wanted to become a big scorer.”
Beyond the Hardwood
While Adams has excelled on the court, her achievements extend well beyond sports. Adams is a great student who takes honors level courses and is involved in everything — she plays the violin and is an officer in New Oxford’s orchestra, she serves as a mentor for freshmen at New Oxford and is even student teaching in a fourth-grade class.
Adams also enjoys hunting trips with her father, is a member of National Honors Society and the school’s varsity club.
“Morgan is a great role model here at New Oxford, she’s one of our taller student-athletes and everyone is looking up in that respect, but they also look up to her for the work that she puts in and how humble and kind she is,” New Oxford athletic director Doug Wherley said. “She really has that team-first mentality, so it’s great that she is able to be recognized with some individual accolades to be honored by La Salle is really cool.”
Englar also had praise for the Colonial standout.
“The biggest thing I love about her is she’s one of the student athletes who has a 4.0, she does her homework, she comes to school every day,” Englar said. “She is a role model in and out of the classroom. There are no excuses from her, and she just gets it done.”
Last Go Round
With her senior year under way, Adams said that having a plan in place helps as she hopes to grow.
“It’s definitely a relief knowing where I’m going and I can plan my next four years out now and enjoy my senior year,” she said. “I’m definitely a lot more relaxed since I am committed.”
Adams plans to study elementary education at La Salle.
“I decided that I wanted to study elementary education because I love being around kids and I’m one of the few people that loves going to school every day,” Adams said. “I knew that I wanted to become a teacher since I was a freshman. I’ve been taking courses at school teaching pre-schoolers and I’m loving it.”
Adams has big goals for 2019, among them continuing to improve as a leader on and off the floor.
“I want to step up and be a leader since we lost three starters from last year,” Adams said. “We have some big shoes to fill and I really want to be able to showcase the growth that I’ve been able to develop going into this year. I’m really excited to show what I can do.”
Contact Will Whisler at wwhisler@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @WilliamWhisler
