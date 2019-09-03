FIELD HOCKEY
Gettysburg 2, Littlestown 1
Leah Baddick tallied the lone goal of the second half to lift the Warriors past the homestanding Thunderbolts on Tuesday.
Ryley Scheer opened the scoring to give Gettysburg a 1-0 lead on the first of two Karli Bortner assists. Littlestown tied the game prior to halftime thanks to a tally by Catherine Scarborough.
Gettysburg 1 1 — 2
Littlestown 1 0 — 1
Goals: G-Ryley Scheer, Leah Baddick; L-Catherine Scarborough. Assists: G-Karli Bortner 2. Shots: G-5; L-5. Corners: G-3; L-10. Saves: not provided. JV: Gettysburg 1, Littlestown 1
Bermudian Springs 3, Biglerville 0
Alyssa Black and Skyler West scored second-half goals six minutes apart to secure Berm’s win at Biglerville on Tuesday.
West opened scoring at the 10:32 mark of the first half with a goal assisted by Maya Kemper. West and Black were also credited with assists.
Bermudian Springs 1 2 — 3
Biglerville 0 0 — 0
Goals: BS-Skyler West 2, Alyssa Black. Assists: BS-Maya Kemper, West, Lillian Peters. Shots: BS-11; Big-3. Corners: BS-13; Big 2. Saves: BS-Hannah Wolfe 3; Big-Ivanna Stanko 7, Jordyn Hartsock 2. JV: Bermudian Springs 1, Biglerville 1
Eastern York 4, Hanover 3
The Golden Knights rallied for three second-half goals to force overtime, then won in sudden victory on Morgan Arnold’s second straight tally.
The Hawkettes were led by Ella Krenzer, who had a pair of goals. Lily Moorhead added a goal on a helper from Emily Crouse.
Eastern York 0 3 1 — 4
Hanover 2 1 0 — 3
Goals: EY-Hannah Lentz, Addison Malone, Morgan Arnold 2; H-Ella Krenzer 2, Lily Moorhead. Assists: EY-Malone 3; H-Emily Crouse. Shots: EY-11; H-5. Corners: EY-14; H-7. Saves: EY-Kelsy Felix 5; H-Reagan Wildasin 11
South Western 2, Central York 1
The Mustangs outshot the Panthers 16-2 en route to Tuesday’s 2-1 victory on home turf.
Caitlin Coates and Ella Baker netted goals for the winners, with Kat Study picking up an assist on the second tally.
Central York 0 1 — 1
South Western 1 1 — 1
Goals: CY-Quinn Stoppard; SW-Caitlin Coates, Ella Baker. Assists: SW-Kat Study. Shots: CY-2; SW-16. Corners: CY-3; SW-13. Saves: CY-Sydney Valdes 15; SW-Aunnie Hacker 3. JV: South Western 4, Central York 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Gettysburg 6, Eastern York 0
Six different Warriors broke into the scoring column in Tuesday’s thumping of Eastern York.
Claudio Hernandez, Francisco Sandoval and Jaden Palmer got on the board in the first half before teammates Seth Hassinger, Alex Cole and Malachi Abma joined the party after the intermission.
Eastern York 0 0 — 0
Gettysburg 3 3 — 6
Goals: G-Claudio Hernandez, Francisco Sandoval, Jaden Palmer, Seth Hassinger, Alex Cole, Malachi Abma. Assists: G-Logan Carbaugh, Jonah Brainard, Hassinger, Sandoval, Soren Sijapati, Cole. JV: Gettysburg 6, Eastern York 0
York Catholic 3,
Bermudian Springs 2
Pasen Maynard scored on an assist by Jon Yinger with less than four minutes to play, pushing the Irish past the Eagles.
Yinger tallied York Catholic’s first two goals, including one on a penalty kick.
Kyle Kuykendall and Bryan Garcia netted markers for the Eagles.
York Catholic 1 2 — 3
Bermudian Springs 2 0 — 2
Goals: YC-Jon Yinger 2, Pasen Maynard; BS-Kyle Kuykendall, Bryan Garcia. Assists: YC-Yinger; BS-Diego Cardenas. JV: York Catholic 1, Bermudian Springs 0
Central York 4, New Oxford 0
The Panthers used a three-goal second half to pull away from the Colonials on Tuesday.
No statistics information was provided.
New Oxford 0 0 — 0
Central York 1 3 — 4
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Gettysburg 6, Eastern York 1
Lora Bertram opened and closed the scoring in Tuesday’s contest, finishing with a hat trick for the Warriors.
Joining Bertram with goals for Gettysburg was Grace Floreck, Maddy Gaydon and Reese Gourley.
Gettysburg 3 3 — 6
Eastern York 1 0 — 1
Goals: G-Lora Bertram 3, Maddy Gaydon, Grace Floreck, Reese Gourley; EY-Hanna Sellers. Assists: G-Floreck. Shots: G-18; EY-6. Corners: G-2; EY-3. Saves: G-Jenna Brasee/Lydia Floreck 5; EY-Savannah Yingst 12. JV: Gettysburg 5, Eastern York 0
Delone Catholic 13, Hanover 0
The Squirettes put 10 players in the goal-scoring on Tuesday. Giana Hoddinott, Abigael Vingsen and Bailey Shehan booted two goals apiece in the victory.
Delone Catholic 11 2 — 13
Hanover 0 0 — 0
Goals: DC-Madison O’Brien, Abigael Vingsen 2, Giana Hoddinott 2, Sarah Swingler, Emily McCann, Amy Rupp, Bailey Shehan 2, Lulu Girroir, Laura Scamardella, Katt Chroniger. Assists: DC-Chroniger 2, Trinity Mercer, Emma Russell 2, Vingsen. Shots: DC-20; H-0. Corners: DC-10; H-0. Saves: DC-Kallie Gilbart 0; H-Olivia Topper 8
Littlestown 10, William Penn 0
Madi Montgomery had a hat trick while Hannah Wheeler and Briaunna Kress kicked home two goals apiece in Tuesday’s big win over the Bearcats.
Littlestown 6 4 — 10
William Penn 0 0 — 0
Goals: L-Briaunna Kress 2, Grace Thompson, Madi Montgomery 3, Lindsay Childs, Hannah Wheeler 2, Brayden Bell. Assists: L-Ball, Madelyn Rock, Wheeler, Montgomery. Shots: L-19; WP-0. Corners: L-8, WP-1. Saves: L-Lynsey Brinkley/Skylar Hahn 0; WP-Emily Vergara 9
Bermudian Springs 5,
York Catholic 3
Amber Nickey poured in three goals to power the Eagles past the Irish on Tuesday. Further details were not provided.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Gettysburg 5, Delone Catholic 0
Kaitlyn Then, Kim Heinzelmann and Katie Eyler scored singles wins as the Warriors swept the Squirettes in Tuesday’s match.
Singles: 1. Kaitlyn Then (G) d. Olivia Roth 6-2, 6-1; 2. Kim Heinzelmann (G) d. Madi Rollins 7-5, 4-6, 10-6, 3. Katie Eyler (G) d. Olivia Auffarth 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Grace Neller/Sophie Cann (G) d. Emma Landis/Anastasia Galysh 6-1, 6-1; 2. Chelsea Zimmann/Bridget Duffy (G) won by forfeit
New Oxford 4, Northeastern 1
The Colonials captured both doubles matches to secure a victory over the Bobcats on Tuesday.
Kaelyn Kennedy and Caitlyn Smith took a 6-2, 7-6 win at No. 1 while Brielle LaBreck and Dorothy Bertrand rolled 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Jillian Laughman (NE) d. Kasi Conjack 6-1, 6-2; 2. Molly Socks (NO) d. Jiselle Castano 6-4, 6-2; 3. Kayla Hoffman (NO) d. Taylor Forry 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Kaelyn Kennedy/Caitlyn Smith (NO) d. Lael Marshall/Katie Harrison 6-2, 7-6(4); 2. Brielle LaBreck/Dorothy/Bertrand (NO) d. Olivia Reik/Laura Shearer 6-3, 6-0
York Catholic 4,
Bermudian Springs 1
Anne Miles powered her way to a 6-2, 7-5 triumph at No. 1 singles during Tuesday’s match to provide Bermudian’s lone point.
Singles: 1. Anne Miles (BS) d. Annie Stich 6-2, 7-5; 2. Abby Brenneman (YC) d. Haley Sullivan 6-1, 6-2; 3. Natalie Javitt (YC) d. Cheyenne Lehman 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Lorrie Schlosser/Alexis Weigard (YC) d. Amanda Hollabaugh/Beka Gerringer 6-0, 6-2; 2. Ireland Brennen/Ella Linthicum (YC) d. Jewel Lamoy/Alex Bickert 6-1, 6-0
South Western 3, Red Lion 2
Emma Hynson and Sarah McComas registered straight-set victories at No. 1 and No. 2 singles to help push the Mustangs past the Lions on Tuesday.
South Western picked up its third point when Rachel Smith and Skylar Zepp won 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles.
Singles: 1. Emma Hynson (SW) d. Sophie Lanius 6-2, 6-3; 2. Sarah McComas (SW) d. Emma Hively 6-0, 6-0; 3. Zoe Watson (RL) d. Sarah Wiles 7-5,6-0
Doubles: 1. Zamirah Morton/Kirsten Huster (RL) d. Emma Cockey/Meredith Lucey 6-2, 7-6(5); 2. Rachel Smith/Skylar Zepp (SW) d. Emily Szot/Meadow Robinson 6-1, 6-0
Hanover 4, Littlestown 1
The Hawkettes claimed a pair of three-set wins in singles action to work past the Bolts on Tuesday.
Michelle McDaniel and Lexi Hippensteel both worked back after dropping their opening sets to notch victories.
Littlestown got on the board when Hannah Shelley and Emma Greene won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Singles: 1. Michelle McDaniel (H) d. Abbey Rosenblatt 2-6, 6-4, 6-3; 2. Lexi Hippensteel (H) d. Katerina Goltsche 2-6, 6-4, 10-6; 3. Alyssa Johnson (H) d. Isabelle Wall 6-4, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Ariella Stransbury/Mia Alvarez (H) d. Christina Carrucci/Lura Johnson 6-1, 6-2; 2. Hannah Shelley/Emma Greene (L) d. Kat Yost/Jocelyn Imler 6-1, 6-2
West York 5, Biglerville
The Bulldogs had plenty of bite on Tuesday when they dropped only three games in a 5-0 sweep of the Canners.
Singles: 1. Alisa Steele (WY) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 6-0, 6-0; 2. Chloe Hoover (WY) d. Victoria Pirich 6-2, 6-0; 3. Sadie Mikula (WY) d. Gracella Beltran 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Lexi Sanderson/Amara Weaver (WY) d. Lila Phebus/Sierra Popelli 6-0, 6-0; 2. Alex Stackhouse/Elise Darr (WY) d. Gabby Pirich/Hannah Orndorff 6-1, 6-0
GOLF
YAIAA-2 Match at Pleasant Valley
Kennard-Dale placed four players inside the top six, including medalist Alexandra Smith, to win Tuesday’s match by 26 strokes over Susquehannock. Smith’s 76 was a shot better than the score posted by teammate Josh Behles and Andrew Roberts of Susquehannock.
Littlestown’s Bradin Peart carded a 92 and Connor Peterman paced Gettysburg with a 94.
Individual: 1. Alexandra Smith (KD) 76, 2. Andrew Roberts (Sus) 77, 2. Josh Behles (KD) 77, 4. Nick Fowler (KD) 78, 5. Athen Sacher (YS) 80
Team: 1. Kennard-Dale 313, 2. Susquehannock 339, 3. Dover 345, 4. West York 366, 5. York Suburban 368, 6. Eastern York 403, 7. Gettysburg 408
Gettysburg: Connor Peterman 94, Justin Waybright 96, Kaleb Repp 104, Jarelle Forbes 110, Zac Coscia 114, Reily Payne 117
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Littlestown 3, Fairfield 0
Peytan Gullickson had 16 assists and Kylah Green served up a trio of aces for the Thunderbolts on Tuesday.
Tiffany Beard enjoyed a strong serving night as well, finishing with five aces.
South Western 3, Dallastown 1
The Mustangs rode off with a 25-14, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20 triumph over the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Ali St. Rose whacked 17 kills and picked up 15 digs, and Emma Filipovits had 13 kills and 14 digs to pace the winners.
Jacy Crouse dealt 33 assists and the tandem of Victoria Mullins and Kirby Meyer combined for 22 digs.
Eastern York 3, New Oxford 1
The Golden Knights prevailed in four sets on Tuesday, taking down the Colonials 25-16, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23.
Torrin Kelley had 23 assists and Morgan Adams drilled 10 kills in the loss. Mallory Topper led the defense with seven digs and Bec Babendreier had a pair of blocks.
Hanover 3, Bermudian Springs 2
The Hawkettes outlasted the Eagles in a five-setter on Tuesday, prevailing 13-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-21, 15-13.
Johanna Pinter put up 23 digs and 11 kills for the Eagles, who also received 22 assists and 19 digs from Hailey Madara.
Emily Shearer contributed to the defensive effort with 26 digs as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.