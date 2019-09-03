During the second set of Delone Catholic’s girls’ volleyball match at rival York Catholic, Fighting Irish junior Hope Leavy-Gaskins smashed a kill attempt that was blocked.
However, the ball caromed right back to Leavy-Gaskins, who promptly put the second hit down on the Squirettes side of the net.
It was that kind of night for Delone Catholic.
Much of the damage came the way of Leavy-Gaskins, who notched a match-high 15 kills and added eight digs as York Catholic swept the Squirettes, 25-19, 25-17 and 26-24.
“Hope played really well,” Delone coach Jason Leppo said. “We didn’t get a whole lot of bounces and we definitely didn’t get a whole lot of calls, but that’s the game.
“Luck favors the prepared mind and their kids played super hard. We had some miscommunication stuff that we can get better at, but tonight definitely didn’t help our cause.”
Fortunately for the Squirettes, it’s one match into the season and the things what went awry on Tuesday are fixable.
“Sometimes early on in the year, when you graduate so many kids, it’s hard to find the rhythm,” said Leppo. “Even though we have a lot of seniors, we didn’t always look like it tonight.
“Those are things we can clean up. We definitely lost the serve and pass battle and when that happens, you are in trouble against anybody.”
Delone had nine errors in the opening set. Still the game the Squirettes led 12-10 until Leavy-Gaskins and Grace Shelley got going.
Shelley had two blocks and a kill and Leavy-Gaskins added two kills and a block during an 8-2 Irish run that led to a lead the Irish would not relinquish.
The Squirettes jumped out front in the second set before Leavy-Gaskins tallied three of her team’s five points, including the aforementioned smash. York Catholic’s Julia Yanick followed with two aces and the seven-point run made it 18-14.
Although Delone answered with a pair of points, one on a Maddie Clabaugh kill, the Irish ran off the next five and 7-of-8 to win the second set.
“You can’t ask for more with how they’ve come together, especially with as many new kids in the lineup we have,” Irish coach Phillip Autrey said. “We graduated a good number of seniors that played a lot last year. They’ve been able to jump and say, “This is my role,” they’ve done a great job.”
York Catholic jumped out to a 9-6 lead in the final set, only to see the Squirettes get points from three different players – Ava Bunch, Brooke Lawyer, Maddie Seig and Clabaugh – to go up 11-10.
The game score never separated by more than two points and when Kate Kohler drained a kill and Lawyer followed with an ace, it was 21-all.
Things remained tight until York Catholic’s Gabriella Malone put down a kill and a dig by – who else – Leavy-Gaskins managed to land and end the match.
Leppo said that playing a rival, especially a talented one, early in the season can be a challenge.
“I kind of hate it. Especially when the divisions are what they are,” he said. “You have the really good matches early – we have York Suburban (Wednesday night) – where we could play well and have this exact same result. It’s a tough scenario right out of the gate when you are playing those teams.”
Lawyer led Delone with 12 kills and added 11 digs, a block and an ace. Clabaugh finished with 13 digs, five kills and two aces.
