Josh Topper watched the first batter he faced slowly jog around the bases after sending one of his first offerings out of the park. He figured his audition was pretty much over.
Over the previous weeks, Gettysburg High assistant coach Eric Ketterman had orchestrated an effort to get Topper on the roster for Mid-Atlantic Rookies coach Mike Chroniger. In a one-time deal, Topper would drive to North Carolina and pitch three innings in an effort to wow High Point University coaches, the Division I school he planned to attend as a student in the fall.
With the deep fly out of the way, Topper returned to the mound with nine outs still to get. He didn’t know it, but that’s when Sunday’s real audition began.
The No. 2 batter reached on a nubbed grounder to third and the three-hitter got on after an infield error. Topper responded by escaping the inning and shutting down six straight in the final two frames. After repeatedly firing 88 mph fastballs, he headed to the dugout to await his fate.
When the game ended, Chroniger called the team to attention and shared what the High Point assistant, Rick Marlin, had told him.
“After the second inning, he said that it was a no brainer to bring me on,” Topper said.
Topper drove home from Kerr Vance Academy in Henderson, North Carolina. The next day he got a call from High Point’s head honcho, Craig Cozart, confirming Topper’s spot on the Division I team.
“I’ve had success the past few years, especially this year, but you never really know if you’re good enough,” Topper said. “It’s not the end of the road, but it’s a good feeling to know that all the work I’ve put in at practice and in the weight room has paid off. It’s just a steppingstone on the journey. I just have to keep working hard and getting better so I can hopefully contribute down there.”
Topper believes all he had to do was show that he could rev up the fastball in order to make the team.
“To be honest, coach Chroniger told me to throw the ball hard,” he said. “He told me the day before that it doesn’t matter if I throw it over the backstop, as long as I showed them that I could get it close to 90.”
Gettysburg coaches also believe the home run Topper served up might have been a blessing in disguise. Every pitcher eventually throws a bad pitch that travels 400 feet in the opposite direction, Gettysburg head coach Ryan Brady said. Not every guy comes back with the same tenacity after having his guts ripped out on a big stage.
“A lot of kids would just shrivel up,” Brady said. “That’s just not Josh’s makeup. He came back and just kept throwing to impress them. It’s all about how you bounce back and he just kept doing what he typically does.”
No one knows that better than Brady and his staff. In four years of high school play, Topper registered a 1.43 ERA with a 14-6 record. In his senior year, the crown jewel of his career, he cruised to a 7-1 record with an ERA of 0.55 and a WHIP of 0.73 over 63.1 innings. He struck out 60 batters while allowing only 10 walks.
Since a complete-game performance in a 7-1 victory over James Buchanan during Topper’s freshman season, Brady has known there was something special about the hurler.
In his sophomore year, Topper proved unflappable while challenging eventual PIAA Class 6A runner-up Dallastown. His fearlessness to start batters with off-speed pitches made him difficult to predict. A diving splitter, a bending curveball and a fastball increasing in velocity throughout his career helped him become the YAIAA Division 2 Pitcher of the Year this past season.
In his final two campaigns, he became not only their go-to arm, but a trusted veteran in the clubhouse.
“He’s one of those guys you want to have in your program, and not just because he’s a great pitcher,” Brady said. “His leadership goes a long way in practice and in the dugout. Kids aren’t going to goof off when you have a kid like him.”
In the middle of this past season, Topper made the decision to attend High Point even though he knew it would likely be the end of a promising baseball career. He still planned to play club, but figured his days representing his school in an official capacity were over.
After such a strong finish to the season, Brady, Ketterman and Co. encouraged him to send video to High Point coaches. Topper already had secured a bullpen session in front of coaches for July 31 but felt that the performance with the Rookies pushed him over the top.
Learning that he was going to be playing at the same level as Rookies players, rising Gettysburg seniors and Division I commits Ketterman (Western Kentucky) and Dillon Gebler (New Jersey Institute of Technology, made the announcement feel like a dream come true.
“Zach has led the way the last three years and turned Gettysburg’s program around,” Josh said. “He and Dillon are the two hardest workers I know. They deserve to play Division I. To be there with them when I heard I would be too was really awesome.”
Topper thanked Brady, Ketterman, Chroniger and another Gettysburg assistant, Jim Sixeas, for all the work they put in to developing him as a pitcher.
Last season, High Point played an even slate at 27-27 and went 14-13 in the Big South. Baseball, however, was the furthest thing from Topper’s mind as he chose his school, where he plans to study accounting with a minor in finance.
“If I didn’t play, I’d be just as happy as if I did play,” he said. “When you step on campus, it feels like going to Disney World. It’s all pristine and they have a purpose for everything. It’s immaculate.”
Now that Topper has his foot in the door, Brady can’t wait to see what the future holds for a pitcher he argues is among — if not the best — Gettysburg has produced.
“Some kids develop later and throw harder as they get older. They’re going to get him on a good strength and conditioning program. He’s got the stuff, he’s got the makeup and the mental part of the game down pat,” Brady said. “I know he’s going to keep working at it and it wouldn’t shock me if he pitches beyond college.”
