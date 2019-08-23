Growing pains are typically present while building any winning culture.
Despite hanging with a big and physical Big Spring team throughout the first half, the Canners finally wore down in the second as the Bulldogs used big plays and their size advantage to punish Biglerville 21-0, in the 2019 season opener at Bulldog Stadium.
Biglerville’s defense held strong in spurts throughout the contest, forcing the Bulldogs to turn the ball over on downs four times, but the Canners couldn’t overcome a few chunk plays from the Big Spring offense. Two long touchdowns by Gavin Pritchard and Nathan Fetchkan spelled the end for Biglerville.
The Bulldogs rumbled on the ground behind Fetchkan, who ran for 90 yards on 13 carries, including a bruising 25-yard scamper in which he shrugged off three Canners on his way to pay dirt. Big Spring finished with 214 rushing yards in the contest.
The Canners forced a punt on the Bulldogs’ first two drives, but Big Spring finally got on the board after winning the field position battle. Big Spring linebacker Dillon Wakefield went through the line untouched and sacked Biglerville quarterback Josh Horner in the end zone, giving the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead with 5:26 left in the second.
The Bulldogs made the Canners pay after the free kick as well, when Gavin Pritchard used all of his 6-foot 5-inch frame to get up to grab a high pass before avoiding multiple defenders for a 36-yard score. Biglerville did a great job of limiting the huge target in Pritchard, holding him to one reception, although it was a costly one.
“I thought our defense did really, really well,” Biglerville coach Alex Ramos said. “We hustled, we pursued the football and I thought we tackled pretty well in the first half. We tried to do some things coverage-wise to take away (Pritchard) and I thought we did that. As the game went on, they just kind of wore us down — especially in the trenches.”
Biglerville caught a break with 6:48 remaining in the third quarter, as Jesse Scott recovered a fumble by Big Springs’ punt returner Anthony Gaudioso. The Canners finally had crossed midfield but were unable to capitalize, punting three plays later.
“The whole first half we played on our side of the field and we just couldn’t get much going and we finally got a break there,” Ramos said. “Then we had an injury and that stopped momentum.”
A 69-yard rushing TD by Big Spring quarterback Jack Shulenberger after the punt was turned into a 34-yard gain after a personal foul brought the ball back to the Canner 35-yard line. The Canners eventually forced a turnover on downs.
The Bulldogs gassed Biglerville in the trenches in the second half and Horner, as well as Kalen Sharrah, Colin Burke and Sam Hurda struggled to find room to run. The Bulldogs allowed just 22 rushing yards but spent all night in the Biglerville backfield, as the Canners finished with negative yardage. Hurda finished with 17 rushing yards to lead Biglerville.
“A lot of it was missed assignments,” Ramos said. “You can’t have that when they’re bringing pressure and blitzing like they were. You can’t miss assignments and let people run free. It’s something we definitely need to take on and improve.”
Shulenberger added a late touchdown to begin the fourth quarter on a 9-yard pass to Joshua Russell to put the game out of reach.
Biglerville’s defense put forth a strong effort and made some big plays to limit the Bulldogs’ chances early. Mason Ferguson and Johnny Sanchez each had sacks in the first half, while Dylan South nearly picked off a pass. Luke Showers made a big hit on punt coverage and Burke came away with a key tackle for a loss in the half.
The biggest struggle for Biglerville was to move the ball offensively. Horner finished just 2-of-7 passing and the Canners finished with negative total yardage.
Shulenberger on the other hand was poised and accurate, completing 9-of-16 for 120 yards and two scores.
With a group of upperclassmen and a lot of optimism surrounding the Canners’ program, Ramos said that his team will focus on next week and continue their week-by-week approach as they work to change the culture at Biglerville.
The Canners face another tough test at Steel-High.
We got to keep working,” Ramos said. “That’s life. Things don’t always go your way. It doesn’t mean you throw away the plan. You just work on executing and knowing your assignment and just improving each week.”
Biglerville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Big Spring 0 8 7 6 — 21
Second quarter
BS — Josh Horner sacked by Dillon Wakefield, safety.
BS — Gavin Pritchard 36 pass from Jack Shulenberger. Eli Hasco kick failed.
Third quarter
BS — Nathan Fetchkan 25 run. Hasco kick.
Fourth quarter
BS — Joshua Russell 9 pass from Shulenberger. Hasco PAT failed.
Team statistics
Big BS
First Downs 1 10
Rushing 25-(-12) 43-214
Passing 2-7-0 9-16-0
Passing Yards 10 120
Total Yards -2 334
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 4-1
Penalties-Yards 5-35 7-55
Punting 9-29 2-36.5
Individual statistics
Rushing: BS-Nathan Fetchkan 13-90, Jack Shulenberger 11-36, Anthony Gaudioso 8-31, Dillon Wakefield 8-27, Adam Degregorio 2-26, Austin Walter 1-4; Big-Sam Hurda 7-17, Jesse Scott 3-3, Zach Showers 1-2, Kalen Sharrah 6-(-1), Caden Althoff 1-(-7), Colin Burke, 2-(-10), Josh Horner 5-(-16).
Passing: BS-Shullenberger 9-16-0 120; Big-Horner 2-7-0 10.
Receiving: BS-Gaudioso 3-39, Gavin Pritchard 1-36, Degregorio 3-31, Joshua Russell 1-9, Javaun Moore 1-5; Big-Burke 1-5, Caden Althoff 1-5.
