The Annie Wickett era couldn’t have begun on a higher note on Tuesday night for the Fairfield Green Knights.
In her first game as the Knights coach, Fairfield played brilliantly and the team’s star striker shined the brightest, as Annabel Anderson’s four-goal night powered Fairfield past the Canners in a 6-1 decision at Biglerville’s Musselman Stadium in a YAIAA-3 contest on Tuesday night.
“It was definitely an exciting start,” Wickett said. “This team has a lot of potential moving forward. I’m really excited to see them play over the next month or two.”
The Knights grabbed a quick lead as Aliyah Hillman scored just minutes into the contest, finding some shooting space on the right side from just outside the box to add the first tally.
The teams traded runs toward the goal back-and-forth for the next 25 minutes, until Anderson finally broke loose for her first tally. Anderson grabbed the ball in front of the box after receiving a nice transition pass. Anderson did the rest, juking a defender and firing a shot into the left side to give the Knights a 2-0 lead.
“My teammates and I really just moved the ball pretty well,” Anderson said. “Biglerville was marking me pretty well, but I just was finding space and getting open. I think everyone did a good job tonight.”
Anderson continued to showcase her speed early and often, finding open space throughout the second half. She grabbed her second goal on a breakaway at the start of the second half, before adding her third with 4:44 left to play on a header off a corner from Hillman. Anderson added her fourth of the night when she broke free in the center of the field.
“It was definitely thanks to my teammates,” Anderson said. “We’ve been training hard at practice and with the work that we put in we kind of expect good results. I think that’s really what we’ve been doing. I just go out and try to play my best every game to help my team win.”
Wickett was especially pleased with Anderson’s night and the team’s start to the 2019 season.
“It’s a great feeling,” Wickett said. “It’s great to be up 6-1 at the end. It makes me feel a lot more comfortable there at the end. I’m really more defensive-minded but our team does a really good job of knocking the ball around to each other and finding open spaces to get shots off.”
Erin Gregg had the other goal on the night for Fairfield on an assist from Zoe Logue with 12:05 remaining in the second half. Gregg cleaned up a deep shot from Logue off of Biglerville keeper Kylie Kane, dropping the shot in the bottom left corner where Kane couldn’t grab it.
Biglerville’s lone tally came off a corner — the Canners’ first of the night — with 16:17 left to play. Julia Haines finished off a set piece in the box in the middle of a scrum to end the shutout.
“I think that says a lot for the character of our girls,” Biglerville coach Danielle Cramer said. “They’re not willing to give up no matter what the scoreboard says, or what the time on the clock says. We had a lot of through balls go too far and some that didn’t go far enough. That’s what we will work on for next time.”
Fairfield has a strong history of success in the past three seasons with a state championship and multiple league titles under its belt. Anderson believes that the bar is set high for the senior season of the remaining players from the Knights’ state title team.
“We definitely have goals set as a team,” Anderson said. “We can’t just go out and say we want to make it to districts or states. This isn’t that freshman team, but we definitely have talent and expect to do well this year.”
Fairfield 2 4 — 6
Biglerville 0 1 — 1
Goals: F-Annabel Anderson 4, Aliyah Hillman, Erin Gregg; B-Julia Haines. Assists: F-Anderson, Hillman, Milly Heinbaugh, Zoe Logue; B-Sydney Trostel. Shots: Fairfield 14, Biglerville 6. Corners: Fairfield 3, Biglerville 2. Saves: B-Kylie Kane 8; Fairfield Haley Bollin 5
