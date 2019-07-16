In the company of one of his best friends, Dante Elliot has proven himself worthy of competing against the nation’s best track and field athletes participating in summer workouts.
Next week, the Littlestown rising junior will face the grand stage at the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships in Sacramento, California without Bermudian Springs’ Kolt Byers along for the ride.
“It’s going to be different not having someone to look over to when I’m looking for help,” Elliot said. “I want to get top eight, become an All-American and medal.”
The PIAA qualifier, Elliot, and state gold medalist, Byers, extended their track and field seasons into the summer, competing at USATF meets at Widener University and Slippery Rock University over the past month.
Last weekend, Byers scored 5,645 points in the decathlon at Slippery Rock to secure the win by 500 points in the under 19 grouping. Elliot entered in individual events and walked away with the gold in the high jump (1.80 meters) and triple jump (10.88 meters) in the under 17 grouping.
Byers opted to put an end to his summer season after the meet. Elliot will take off for California on Friday. His first day of competition is July 22.
“If I can put everything together, I can be top five at nationals,” Elliot said.
On Tuesday, Elliot and Byers met at a training facility known as “The Barn” in East Berlin to work out some kinks in Elliot’s high jump. With rap music blasting in the background, the friends watched one another’s jumps, offering advice or playful barbs after failed attempts.
The high jump is the competition that Elliot is most worried about entering next week’s meet. He stopped competing once he’d beaten the field at Slippery Rock with a jump that converts to five feet, nine inches, but knows he will need to get back to peak form to have a shot at medaling at nationals. He has not reached his best jump, 6-2, in a few months. Byers said he believes his friend can reach 6-6 if he can be a little more patient.
Converted to customary measurements, Elliot’s triple jump last weekend reached 43 feet, 3 inches, matching his personal record. He needed nearly every inch to take the top spot in the event.
“Seedings were out and I was better by a foot and a half, so I thought I’d jump once and pass,” Elliot said. “A no-seed came in and jumped a 43 and surprised all of us. I didn’t know if I’d have enough to beat him, but I did.”
Byers took second in every throwing event and first in all three jumps in the nine-man decathlon. The highest he placed in any run was third in the 100. The lowest was sixth in the 1,500.
Even after the strong performance led to a national qualification, Byers opted not to make the trip west. The work paid off, however, as Byers has received offers from a few Division I schools.
“Each decathlon, one of my events hasn’t gone well,” he said. “I want to start my offseason workout and work straight through the winter to put together a full 10 events without having something fall through. Hopefully next summer I’ll be able to compete at Junior Olympics or New Balance Nationals.”
Of the new events Byers had to learn this summer, the discus has been the biggest delight.
“I’m not good at it but it’s fun. When you get a good release, it feels so good,” he said before turning his attention to the track. “The 400 kills you. The 1,500 definitely kills you, but it’s the last event of the whole thing, so you just have to lay it all out there.”
Nearly every athlete who competed during the USATF meets was entered by a club coach. Elliot and Byers were two of the few unattached competitors to win events at the meet.
Byers had made plans to attempt decathlons to show college track coaches what he was capable of beyond his core four events — pole vault, high jump, long jump and triple jump.
In meets where Bermudian Springs and Littlestown were both present, Elliot stuck to Byers like glue. So it didn’t take much of a sales pitch for Elliot to join Byers this summer.
“There was a lot of improvement this year during the track season and I saw there was a lot I could achieve,” Elliot said. “I knew if I was competing against people my age, I’d do well. I didn’t know I’d do this well.”
Finding the funding for a trip to California was no easy task, but Elliot and his family got the job done. He won a more than $1,000 scholarship from his mother’s work at the VFW. His father, a recording artist that goes by the moniker DurtE, also asked friends and fans to help him scratch together the remaining sum to reach $3,500.
Elliot’s jumps have drawn attention since the day he entered high school. In the 2017-18 season, he wowed his junior varsity basketball team with a series of slam dunks.
It took until his sophomore year of track and field to earn the same sort of attention. He spent most of the summer juggling training for both sports, but said track may have vaulted itself into the lead regarding his aspirations beyond high school.
“I love basketball, but I can’t play basketball when I’m mad. I make mistakes,” he said. “When I’m mad in track, I just jump better.”
