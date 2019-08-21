Decision making is often one of the hardest things in life to get a grip on. Whether it is the little daily decisions that can be a nuisance or decisions that can change your entire life, being able to make the right call is often difficult and requires time for thought.
Deciding to return to the Gettysburg Times was a no-brainer.
For any of you that may remember me from my days as an intern where I primarily covered American Legion and South Penn League baseball in the summer of 2017, hello again! To those who are just coming across my byline for the first time, let me introduce myself by saying it’s an honor to be returning to the Gettysburg Times as a full-time sports writer.
When I arrived at the Times following my junior year at Shippensburg University, I wasn’t sure what to expect walking into my first newsroom as a staff member. What I found blew me away.
The Times has an awesome environment full of talented journalists who are even better people. The staff at the Times puts all its effort into informing the public and putting out an awesome product and I am so grateful to be a part of this environment once again, and to be able to serve you.
I grew up in Lewistown, near State College, and I’ve always been a sports junkie. Penn State football was my first love and my heart for competition grew throughout my childhood. Some of my best memories were from the heartbreaking losses and the thrill of victory in my very brief baseball career. Having suffered through a 1-26 season in Mifflin County’s Babe Ruth League, winning the lone game under the lights, 16-2, was perhaps one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever experienced.
If sports were on, it didn’t matter who was playing, I was interested.
It was obvious that I had no future as a top athlete, but I grew fond of the idea of producing sports media and knew without any doubt that this was what I wanted to do with my life. The fact that it’s here already is something I couldn’t have anticipated, and I am beyond excited for this opportunity.
At Shippensburg University as an undergraduate, I was able to pour my heart into a weekly campus newspaper, The Slate. That is where my love for sports writing was truly cemented, telling countless stories of thrilling victories and crushing defeats that helped me to grow into what I am today, professionally.
The challenging stories of championships won and life-changing tragedies were what allowed me to grow. As I transition into this role, I know that I will continue to develop in many ways, but my biggest goal is to help this organization and to chronicle how the area athletes grow as well, on and off the field.
My background at SU covered sports in every possible outlet — writing, marketing and social media promotion through jobs at the campus paper as well as with SU’s Sports Information office. Those experiences have me eager to bring everything I can to the table to provide Adams County with the best local sports coverage I can. While athletes leave their blood, sweat and tears on the field, I am thrilled to get to put their achievements in ink.
Sports have always been a passion of mine, along with writing. While print media isn’t adequately valued today, the forms of storytelling are evolving. Regardless, everyone always enjoys a good story. The story of an underdog coming through for an improbable victory, or one of someone who has overcome unbelievable hardships to inspire many are the ones that I live for.
In this job I hope to provide the area with the coverage that the kids and readers deserve. I’m looking to bring many new ideas and a fresh perspective to Adams County with the start of the football season on Friday.
I’m so grateful for this opportunity and I promise that I will make the most of it. To all the schools, athletes and readers, I will always be working to serve you. Small town sports help lift communities, unite neighbors and allow kids to grow as individuals. I look forward to meeting every one of you and I want to tell all your stories.
I have so many people in my life to be thankful for that have helped guide me as a professional and as a person. I am especially thankful for my fiancée Kaitlin, who has supported me in every step of my life for the past seven years. I’m also extremely thankful for my wonderful mentors, including Bill Morgal, Jeff Fishbein, Michael Drager, Josh Martin, Adam Michael as well as countless others. I am especially grateful for Josh, Alex Hayes and Harry Hartman for remembering me and giving me this amazing opportunity.
A special thanks as well to my wonderful parents for pushing me to follow my dreams and for getting me to this point where I can now live them. I am especially grateful for all my friends and family. I truly have the best support system as I start this new journey.
When I came to Gettysburg, I found a place I really enjoy, with great people and many stories to tell.
It’s good to be back.
