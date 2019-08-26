Although her nearly impossible comeback came up just short, New Oxford senior Kasi Conjack was able to keep everything in perspective after Monday’s YAIAA-1 tennis battle with Central York.
Conjack forced a third and deciding set against Panthers freshman Rachel Haupt at No. 1 singles.
Suddenly, not long after that finale began, everyone was watching as the Colonials and Central were tied at two wins each.
Making matters even more challenging, Haupt opened a 5-0 lead in the final set. But, Conjack staged an epic battle with everything on the line.
She won the next four games, including two service breaks. She even survived four match points before the powerful Haupt claimed victory, giving Central a 3-2 overall win.
“My coach told me that it was probably going to go either way, 3-2,” said Conjack. “But I just kind of tried to keep that in the back of my mind, because I didn’t want to stress me out too much.”
Mature beyond her youth, Haupt kept the same approach, even with the overall match coming down to her 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 victory.
“Nobody actually told me, but I kind of figured it out because they were all waiting there for me,” she said. “So, I just kept my head up, I kept telling myself that I can do it, even when she was up, or when she was up to four. I was like, I’m still ahead I can still do it.”
New Oxford coach Travis Martin said he expected a tight contest with the Panthers and wasn’t surprised the deciding match lasted nearly two and a half hours. Especially after Conjack dropped a close first set before winning the second.
He liked the fight shown by the senior.
“That does describe our team,” he said. “I actually thought we were in a good spot. We had the momentum going. It does show so much resiliency, pride and heart that she came back and fought through it and gave us a little hope. But I think the best person won today.”
Central captured the first completed match of the day when Audrey Stewart topped Molly Socks, who also battled back fiercely, 6-1, 7-5, at second singles.
Colonials junior Kayla Hoffman put New Oxford on the board at No. 3 singles, besting Daniella Feistritzer, 7-5, 6-1 to put New Oxford on the board.
Hoffman was steady all match, using a superb deep volley to keep the powerful Feistritzer at bay, adding that she is comfortable where her game is early in the season.
“For me it’s like the easiest way that I can actually play it because I’m not good at hitting it hard,” Hoffman said. “I’m playing it with more strategy than anything. It is so much easier that way.
“I feel a little bit better now that I did that. When we played Carlisle, I felt good about that match too. I think we can learn a lot from this, especially how they play, because every time is different. You learn something new.”
The teams split two very close doubles contests, with each winning via tie-breaker in their opening sets. At No. 1, New Oxford’s Eryn Little and Brielle LaBreck dropped the first three games to Catherine Bennett and Marla Housman, but roared back for a 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 win.
The Panthers reversed that at No. 2 doubles when Brenna Bonene and Prital Prabhu advanced past Kaelyn Kennedy and Caitlyn Smith, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.
“That’s two in a row like that,” Martin said of the close match. “Two great teams we’ve faced now. Carlisle, who I think is one of the top three in the district, and now Central.”
Singles: 1. Rachel Haupt (CY) d. Kasi Cojack 7-5, 4-6, 6-4; 2. Audrey Stewart (CY) d. Molly Socks 6-1, 7-5; 3. Kayla Hoffman (NO) d. Daniella Feistritzer 7-5, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Eryn Little/Brielle LaBreck (NO) d. Catherine Bennett/Maria Housman 7-6(7), 6-4; 2. Brenna Bonene/Prital Probhu (CY) d. Kaelyn Kennedy/Caitlyn Smith 7-6(5), 7-5
