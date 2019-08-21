Girls’ Tennis
York Country Day 3, Bermudian Springs 2
Bermudian Springs’ doubles squads held it down, but the Eagles weren’t able to pull out the team victory in a narrow one against York Country Day Wednesday.
Olivia Snelbecker and Cheyenne Lehman came back from a 6-1 one first-set defeat to win 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Amanda Hoffman and Alex Bickert made quick work of their opponents with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout.
Singles: 1. Mustard (YCD) d. Anne Miles 6-1, 6-3; 2. Sharpe (YCD) d. Haley Sullivan 7-5, 6-3; 3 singles Gilio (YCD) def. Laikyn Shoemaker 6-2, 6-0. Doubles : 1. Olivia Snelbecker/ Cheyenne Lehman (BS) d. Klinedinst/ Blasseti 1-6, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Amanda Hoffman/ Alex Bickert (BS) d. Jackson/Trayer 6-0, 6-0.
Golf
YAIAA 1 match at South Hills
Central York set the tone in a YAIAA Division 1 match at South Western’s home, South Hills Golf Course, on Wednesday, finishing with a team-best 292 strokes. No other team shot under 315.
Carson Bacha of Central took the day’s best score with a 66. South Western (356) finished fourth in the team event, led by Evan Twyman’s 86. New Oxford (371) was fifth, with Tim Uhler and Luke Rickrode notching matching 88s to top the charts for the Colonials.
