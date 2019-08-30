FOOTBALL
New Oxford 29,
Conestoga Valley 13
The Colonials improved to 2-0 with a 29-13 victory over the homestanding Buckskins in a non-league clash on Friday night.
New Oxford took a 19-6 lead into halftime following Hunter Shaffer’s 1-yard TD plunge with 1:26 to play in the second.
Senior Patrick Parrish boosted the lead to 22-6 with a field goal at the 3:22 mark of the third quarter.
Conestoga Valley closed to within 22-13 before the Ox capped a long scoring march with a 3-yard scoring burst by junior Dylan Forbes with just over eight minutes left to play.
New Oxford hosts Solanco next Friday in what will be its first game playing on the new turf at its stadium.
Steel-High 35, Biglerville 7
The Canners fell to 0-2 following a road loss to the Rollers on Friday night.
Steel-High (2-0) stopped Biglerville on downs in a goal-to-go situation in the first half, and took a 15-0 lead to the locker room.
The hosts went up 28-0 before the Canners found pay dirt on a 3-yard dash by Jesse Scott.
Biglerville will host Kennard-Dale on Friday in its 2019 home opener.
Chambersburg 35,
South Western 7
The Mustangs fell to 0-2 following a non-conference loss to the Trojans on Friday.
Despite being outgained 167-12 in the first half, South Western trailed just 14-0 at the break. The Mustangs sliced that deficit in half when Barry Chamberlain found Tyler Higdon for a 24-yard touchdown strike on a fourth down play.
Chambersburg answered with a pair of third-quarter scores and pulled away for the win.
Eastern York 47, Hanover 17
The Golden Knights poured it on after a slow start, dealing the Nighthawks a 47-17 setback on Friday. Hanover slipped to 0-2 with the loss.
Statistics from the New Oxford, Biglerville, South Western and Hanover games were not available at press time.
CROSS COUNTRY
YAIAA meet at York Tech
Christian School of York’s Eric Shelton ran a 17:56 to post the fastest time of the day at York Tech on Friday.
A pair of Biglerville runners posted top-five finishes as Dante Aguilar was fourth in 20:21 and Kalani Crum crossed the line in fifth with a time of 20:54.
Canner Rebecca Swatsburg ran a 28:46 to place 14th in the girls’ race.
Boys
Biglerville: 4. Dante Aguilar 20:21, 5. Kalani Crum 20:54, 27. Andrew Wood 26:26, 28. Graydon Swatsburg 26:54, 30. Colin Ferguson 30:14
Girls
Biglerville: 14. Rebecca Swatsburg 28:46, 17. Trinity Trimmer 30:03
