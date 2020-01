Five area champs crowned at New Oxford Invitational

On Thursday night following his team’s loss to Gettysburg, New Oxford wrestling coach Brian Martin said he felt good about the Colonials chances of winning the New Oxford Invitational to be held the next day.

While the Colonials weren’t quite able to do that, they certainly impressed, finishing fourth with 147 points and crowning three individual champions.

“It’s great to see that they came back and bounced back,” Martin said of his team. “They certainly have heart and we got three champs out of it, one third, and several kids placed so it’s great.”

The first champion for the Colonials was no surprise, as region placer Timothy Uhler shone in his first competition down at 132 pounds from 138. Uhler went 4-0 on the day with two pins and a major decision victory. The lone match where he didn’t collect bonus was a 9-4 quarterfinal win over state qualifier Amonn Ohl of St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy.

“I felt like I was wrestling pretty good and my weight felt real nice today, actually,” Uhler said. “I just felt really good on my feet and on top today wrestling him and the kid in the quarterfinals match, too, he was pretty good. I don’t think anybody took me down today which I felt good about.”

Up at 182 pounds, fourth-seeded Dylan Forbes doubled the fun for the Colonials in nothing short of dominant fashion. Forbes rolled into the finals with three pins in his first three matches, two of which came in the first period. In the finals, Forbes used an early takedown and full set of back points to pull away from Line Mountain’s Jacob Feese and earn a 12-8 decision victory in the finals.

“(Thursday) night, I took a loss so I came out today thinking I might as well show people I’m decent,” Forbes joked. “I had to wait, and wait, and wait and then finally got on the mat and started rolling.”

New Oxford’s run was capped by 220-pounder Dylan Smith. A year ago, Smith was working his way back from injury after a serious car accident. This time around, he was 100 percent and showed it early.

Smith started with a first-period fall over Hanover’s Kardan Trish of Hanover. In the quarterfinals, he picked up a 9-4 decision win before taking out top-seeded Cam Metzel of Red Land, 3-1.

Smith, a senior, took an early lead in the finals with a takedown of Canton’s Trevor Williams. He then escape early in the third period to go up 3-2 and held on for the victory, making it 3 for 3 for New Oxford.

“It feels pretty good,” Smith said. “That was my first time here placing. Last year I had a pretty bad car accident and flipped four times, so making a comeback from last year is a pretty big deal.”

As if Smith weren’t impressive enough, Martin says that he weighed in just over 197 pounds, where he plans to wrestle in the postseason.

Down at 126 pounds, Biglerville’s Levi Haines looked every bit the state title threat that many feel he could be on the way to a championship. Haines ripped through the field into the finals, notching three pins, including a third-period fall over state placer Noah Frack of Brandywine Heights in the third period.

In the finals, Haines used three takedowns to roll to a 7-4 decision win over another state placer in Northeastern’s Cole Wilson.

“I definitely got some stouter competition than I’ve had this year,” Haines said. “I felt really good competing. I feel like I could wrestle for days up at 126. I feel I’m just really strong and I’m having a lot of fun wrestling that weight.”

Canners teammate Blake Showers also reached the finals at 138 pounds where he fell 6-4 to two-time state placer Zack Witmer of St. Joe’s. Witmer went up 5-0 early with a takedown and tilt and while Showers pushed the pace in the third period to earn a pair of a stall points, he was unable to find the winning takedown.

“That’s when he’s going to put points on the board,” coach Ken Haines said of Showers upping his pressure and activity level. “Especially against those high-level guys.”

Jake Moyer of Fairfield, who has just one loss on the year, rolled to a championship with three falls in three matches, all coming in the first period.

Moyer’s lone loss on the year came to out of state competition and the junior has looked every bit a threat to place at the state tournament after suffering a broken leg to end his season a year ago.

Littlestown showed solidly, finishing second among area teams with 56.5 points in 17th place on the back of a second-place finish from Connor Brown at 113 and a fourth-place finish from Ayden Dillon at 132.

Biglerville finished right behind in 18th with 56 points, Hanover grabbed 20th with 50 points thanks largely to Malcolm Gerlach in fourth at 145 and Michael Corbin in fifth at 106. Fairfield finished in 22nd with 47 points, as Dakota Mongan took eighth at 220 to aid Moyer’s run. Lastly, Delone Catholic finished in 27th with 22 points, led by Tate Neiderer in sixth at 160.