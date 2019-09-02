GIRLS’ SOCCER
Chambersburg Tournament
The Warriors pounded home 11 goals over two games in their season-opening performance at Chambersburg on Saturday.
Gettysburg staged a huge second-half rally against the hosts, netting four goals before coming up just short. Maddy Gaydon, Laura Fortnum, Ella Santoyo and Lora Bertram all delivered goals during the comeback.
In the consolation game, Reese Gourley racked up a hat trick to pace a 7-0 rout of Susquehanna Township. Gourley had a goal and an assist in the opening half before driving home two more tallies after the break.
Rachel McKinney, Bertram, Grace Floreck and Gaydon all added goals in the victory.
Gettysburg 0 4 — 4
Chambersburg 3 2 — 5
Goals: G-Maddy Gaydon, Laura Fortnum, Ella Santoyo, Lora Bertram; C-Williams, Swanger 2, Pyne 2. Assists: G-Lexi Reinert, Grace Floreck, Bertram. Shots: G-7; C-6. Corners: G-2; C-1. Saves: G-Jenna Brasee 2; C-1. JV: 0-0
Susquehanna Twp. 0 0 — 0
Gettysburg 3 4 — 7
Goals: G-Rachel McKinney, Bertram, Reese Gourley 3, Floreck, Gaydon. Assists: G-Floreck, Gourley, Fortnum, Bertram. Shots: ST-6; G-21. Corners: ST-0; G-4. Saves: ST-Towson 14; G-Brasee 6
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Waynesboro 3, New Oxford 0
The Maidens blanked the host Colonials on Saturday by scores of 25-17, 25-15, 25-8.
Morgan Adams led the Ox with 12 service points, seven blocks and four kills. Maddy Reck knocked down four kills and Mallory Topper served up four aces.
Waynesboro won the JV match 25-20, 25-15.
CROSS COUNTRY
Enos Yeager Invitational
Gettysburg runners picked up right where they left off last season, scoring a handful of high finishes at the Enos Yeager Invitational last Friday at Chambersburg High School.
Andrew Hirneisen covered the 2.3 mile course in just 12:51 to post the second-fastest time of the race. Casey Padgett of Carlisle was the only runner to place ahead of Hirneisen, finishing in 12:27.
The Warrior pack was strong with Drew Cole (5th, 13:20), Jacob Bordatto (8th, 13:30) and Colin Arnold (9th, 13:31) cracking the top 10.
In the girls’ race, Anne Bair and Kelty Oaster finished within a stride or two of one another. Bair’s time of 16:31 was good for 10th place while Oaster crossed three seconds later in 12th.
Carlisle’s Sophia Toti won the girls’ race in 15:00.
Gettysburg boys: 2. Andrew Hirneisen 12:51, 5. Drew Cole 13:20, 8. Jacob Bordatto 13:30, 9. Colin Arnold 13:31, 24. Sam Douds 13:58
Gettysburg girls: 10. Anne Bair 16:31, 12. Kelty Oaster 16:34, 23. Marrin Crist 17:48, 40. Megan Hurst 19:07, 74. Lily Crowner 22:17
FOOTBALL
New Oxford 29,
Conestoga Valley 13
Hunter Shaffer ran for a pair of scores and Brayden Long passed for another as the Colonials improved to 2-0 with a road win last Friday.
Long opened the scoring with a 3-yard TD toss to Blake Phillips, followed by the first of Shaffer’s touchdowns. After the Buckskins closed to within 13-6, Shaffer bulled in from two yards out to make it 19-6 at the half.
Patrick Parrish booted a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter and Dylan Forbes tacked on a scoring run in the fourth for the Ox.
Long finished with 281 yards passing on a 21-of-32 performance. Abdul Janneh snared eight balls for 127 and Dawuan Golden caught four passes for 58 yards.
Long led the Ox rushing attack with 77 yards on 11 carries, followed by Shaffer who covered 60 yards.
New Oxford hosts Solanco on Friday night.
New Oxford 13 6 3 7 – 29
Conestoga Valley 0 6 0 7 – 13
First quarter
NO-Blake Phillips 3 pass from Brayden Long (Patrick Parrish kick)
NO-Hunter Shaffer 2 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
CV-57 touchdown pass (kick failed)
NO-Shaffer 1 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
NO-Parrish 26 field goal
Fourth quarter
NO-Dylan Forbes 3 run (Parrish kick)
CV-8 pass (kick good)
Team Statistics
NO CV
First downs 28 23
Rushing 39-188 26-140
Passing 21-32-0 22-31-1
Passing yards 281 204
Total yards 469 344
Fumbles lost 1 0
Penalties-yards 3-12 3-27
Individual statistics
(Conestoga Valley stats unavailable)
Passing: NO-Brayden Long 21-32-281
Rushing: NO-Long 11-77, Shaffer 18-60, Forbes 3-25, Abdul Janneh 2-16, Erik Johnson 3-9, Team 1-1
Receiving: Janneh 8-127, Dawuan Golden 4-58, Connor Herring 3-45, Noah Strausbaugh 1-27, Jason Lookenbill 2-17, Shaffer 2-4, Blake Phillips 1-3
Steel-High 35, Biglerville 7
Odell Greene rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown to fuel the Rollers in their non-conference win over the Canners last Friday.
Greene also returned a punt for a touchdown for the Rollers (2-0), who travel to Delone Catholic on Friday night.
Biglerville (0-2) churned out 220 rushing yards on 41 carries, with Kalen Sharrah, Sam Hurda and Jesse Scott breaking off long runs. Scott accounted for the Canners’ lone score with a 3-yard TD burst in the fourth quarter.
Biglerville hosts Kennard-Dale (2-0) on Friday night in a YAIAA crossover game.
Biglerville 0 0 0 7 - 7
Steel-High 15 0 6 14 - 35
Team Statistics
Big SH
First downs 11 12
Rushing 41-220 29-225
Passing 2-7-1 7-13-0
Passing yards 14 138
Total yards 234 363
Fumbles lost 0 1
Penalties-yards 8-58 9-59
Individual statistics not available
