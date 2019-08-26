GIRLS’ TENNIS
Gettysburg 5, Bermudian Springs 0
The Warriors did not drop a set in their YAIAA victory over the Eagles on Monday.
Kaitlyn Then and Kim Heinzelman scored straight-set wins at first and second singles, and Katie Eyler opened with a 6-3 nod at No. 3 before her opponent, Laikyn Shoemaker, retired.
Grace Neller and Sophie Gunn took care of things at No. 1 doubles and Chelsea Zimmerman and Bridget Duffy did the same at No. 2 for Gettysburg.
Singles: 1. Kaitlyn Then (G) d. Anne Miles 7-6(1), 6-3; 2. Kim Heinzelman (G) d. Haley Sullican 6-1, 6-2; 3. Katie Eyler (G) d. Laikyn Shoemaker 6-3 (ret.)
Doubles: 1. Grace Neller/Sophie Cann (G) d. Cheyenne Lehman/Olivia Snelbecker 6-3, 6-2; 2. Chelsea Zimmerman/Bridget Duffy (G) d. Amanda Hollabaugh/Rebekah Gerringer 6-3, 6-4
South Western 5, York Suburban 0
The Mustangs won all three matches that went to a third set in their shutout of the Trojans on Monday.
Sarah Wiles polished off a sweep in singles with her 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 triumph at No. 3. Both South Western doubles teams went to a third set, including Rachel Smith and Skylar Zepp who delivered a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 victory at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Emma Hynson (SW) d. Alex Clancy 6-0, 6-3; 2. Sarah McComas (SW) d. Ini Ekaha 6-1, 6-2; 3. Sarah Wiles (SW) d. Abby Miller 5-7, 7-5, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Emma Cockey/Meredith Lucey (SW) d. Alivia Halza/Sophie Gilbert 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; 2. Rachel Smith/Skylar Zepp (SW) d. Janelle Rice/Rory Noble 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(5)
Hanover 5, Biglerville 0
It was all Hawkettes in Monday’s match as Hanover dropped only a dozen games against the Canners.
Michelle McDaniel, Lexi Hippensteel and Alyssa Johnson took care of things in singles play for the winners.
Singles: 1. Michelle McDaniel (H) d. Hope Strouth 6-0, 6-1; 2. Lexi Hippensteel (H) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 6-1, 6-2; 3. Alyssa Johnson (H) d. Victoria Pirich 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Ariella Stransbury/Mia Alvarez (H) d. Gracilla Beltran/Sierra Popella 6-4, 6-2; 2. Kat Yost/Jocelyn Imler (H) d. Gabby Pirich/Lila Phebus 6-0, 6-0
York Catholic 4, Littlestown 1
Katerina Goltsche recorded a straight-set victory at No. 2 singles to break up an Irish shutout on Monday. Goltsche took down Natalie Javitt 6-1, 6-2.
Singles: 1. Annie Stich (YC) d. Abby Rosenblatt 6-1, 6-4; 2. Katerina Goltsche (L) d. Natalie Javitt 6-1, 6-2; 3. Abby Brenneman (YC) d. Madison Johnson 6-4, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Lorrie Schlosser/Alexis Weigard (YC) d. Isabelle Wall/Lura Johnson 6-4, 6-2; 2. Kirsten Porr/Ali Barta (YC) d. Christina Carlucci/Hannah Shelley 6-2, 6-2
GOLF
YAIAA-2 at Regents’ Glen
Littlestown’s Bradin Peart shot an 87 to finish in seventh place in Monday’s YAIAA match at Regents’ Glen.
Trevor Snyder of Dover posted a 77 to win the event by a stroke over Susquehannock’s Andrew Roberts.
Gettysburg placed sixth on Monday, finishing ahead of host York Suburban. Connor Peterman (95) and Justin Waybright (97) paced the Warriors.
Team: 1. Kennard-Dale 341, 2. York Suburban 352, 3. Dover 356, 4. Susquehannock 356, 5. West York 371, 6. Gettysburg 405, 7. Eastern York 426
Gettysburg: Connor Peterman 95, Justin Waybright 97, Reilly Payne 106, Zac Coscia 107, Kaleb Repp 110, Zachary Green 113
Standings: 1. Kennard-Dale 36, 2. York Suburban 30, 3. Dover 24, 4. Susquehannock 18, 5. West York 12, 6. Gettysburg 6, 7. Eastern York 0
