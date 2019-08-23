New Oxford’s Brayden Long is back for his third year under center and the senior signal caller is surrounded by receiving talent all over the field.
That was put on full display in the Colonials’ 38-7 victory over Bermudian Springs in Week 1 football action Friday night at the Mustang Corral at South Western.
The game was played at a neutral site due to Ox’s field not being ready to be used because there is a turf field being installed. It is expected to be ready for the Colonials’ home game in Week 3.
The victory was the first time since 2015 that the Colonials began a campaign in the win column.
Long, who entered the season with over 4,000 career passing yards and a scholarship offer from Division 1 FCS school Central Connecticut State in his back pocket, came out firing right from the start on Friday.
He connected with senior wideout Abdul Janneh four times on the game’s opening drive, including the scoring play, a 28-yard hookup for a score less than three minutes in.
Janneh ran a post route and out jumped a pair of defenders to haul it in in the back of the end zone.
“We came out with an empty backfield and four wideouts to see what they’d give us,” New Oxford head coach Jason Warner said. “In that formation, it’s harder to double a receiver. It worked out that Abdul was getting open and Brayden was finding him.”
That was the start of a big night for both Long and Janneh as Long was 15-of-19 for 326 yards and five scores, with Janneh hauling in five passes for 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“Abdul is our top receiver, so we’re gonna target him a lot, obviously,” Long said. “We’ve got some new guys, too, though. They’re talented and we want to get them involved as well.”
On the next possession, Long faked to the left, then spun around and lofted a screen pass to Erik Johnson, who took it down the right sideline for a 63-yard touchdown.
A blocked punt by Hunter Shaffer put the Ox in business again. They began the second quarter with the ball on the Berm 32 and scored three plays later when Long connected with Jason Lookenbill for a 20-yard score.
One of those new receivers for Long, senior Tayshawn Golden, flashed his talent on the Colonials’ next possession as Long hit him on a slant route. Golden slipped two tackles and then cut back to go 65 yards to paydirt to make it 28-0.
“They’ve got a lot of playmakers and athletes on their team,” Berm head coach Jon DeFoe said. “With a quarterback like Long, who is a pure passer, that’s hard to stop.”
Patrick Parrish added a 33-yard field goal at the halftime horn to send the Ox to the locker room in front, 31-0.
“I thought we defended really well tonight,” Warner said. “We’ve struggled against the Wing-T in the past, so we’re happy with how we did against it.”
Janneh bumped the advantage to 38-0 when he caught a hitch route from Long, spun outside and stiff-armed a defender before racing down the right sideline for a score at the 4:48 mark of the third quarter.
“The hard work that we’ve put in and the trust that we’ve built with each other and with the coaching staff is big,” Long said. “The offensive line and the receivers were great tonight and I can’t compliment them enough. They all played very well.”
Berm avoided the shutout when J.J. Talley corralled a 9-yard scoring pass from Jay Martinez with 2:19 left in the game.
“We’re replacing a lot of guys this year. We lost a lineman in our scrimmage last week and then another one went down early tonight, which left us with four guys on the line that hadn’t played a varsity down before tonight,” DeFoe said. “We’ve got to get tougher, more physical and more aggressive at the point of attack or it’s gonna be a tough season.”
The Eagle offense was led by Ryan Hart, who carried 17 times for 92 yards while also catching a pass for 12 yards.
For the Ox, Johnson led the running game with 32 yards on six carries.
Both teams return to action with road games in Week 2. Bermudian plays at Boiling Springs, while New Oxford plays at Conestoga Valley.
Bermudian Springs 0 0 0 7 — 7
New Oxford 14 17 7 0 — 38
First quarter
NO — Abdul Janneh 28 pass from Brayden Long (Patrick Parrish kick) 9:11
NO — Erik Johnson 63 pass from Long (Parrish kick) 5:53
Second quarter
NO — Josh Lookenbill 20 pass from Long (Parrish kick) 11:04
NO — Tayshawn Golden 65 pass from Long (Parrish kick) 5:53
NO — Parrish 33 FG 0:00
Third quarter
NO — Janneh 58 pass from Long (Parrish kick) 4:48
Fourth quarter
BS — J.J. Talley 9 pass from Jay Martinez (Matt Zelenski kick) 2:19
Team statistics
BS NO
First downs 8 12
Rushing 40-121 15-61
Passing 3-7-0 16-20-0
Passing yards 61 327
Total yards 182 388
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-25 4-38
Puntsing 4-33.8 1-26.0
Individual statistics
Rushing: BS-Ryan Hart 17-92, Aaron Dupler 9-22, Souvari Shelton 5-16, Jay Martinez 8-(-1), Matt Zelenski 1-(-8); NO -Erik Johnson 6-32, Brayden Long 3-13, Stanley Hedrick 4-12, Dylan Forbes 1-3, James Shea 1-1.
Passing: BS-Martinez 3-7-61-0; NO-Long 15-19-326-0, Connor Beans 1-1-1-0.
Receiving: BS-J.J. Talley 2-49, Hart 1-12; NO-Abdul Janneh 5-112, Connor Herring 3-16, Jason Lookenbill 2-32, Dawaun Golden 2-26, Torbyn Eakins 2-13, Tayshawn Golden 1-65, Johnson 1-63.
