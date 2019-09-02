Nathan Myers’ high school basketball coaching career was more than fruitful, having led Hanover to seven straight winning seasons and the school’s first District 3 title in 2011.
Myers was one of the YAIAA’s top coaches in his 20 seasons, leading Hanover to a 161-106 mark in 11 years, following a nine-year stint at Biglerville that included the final three seasons as head coach.
After taking a year off, Myers has decided to dust off his clipboard and return to his roots, accepting one of the two jobs he told his wife he’d take, given the opportunity.
“I told my wife that there were only two coaching jobs I would take; the New York Knicks and the New Oxford Colonials — and I wasn’t holding my breath on the Knicks,” Myers said. “As a member of this community, I am extremely excited. Once a Colonial, always a Colonial — I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity line up here.”
Myers graduated from New Oxford in 1996 in the same class as his wife, and his three children attend school in the district. He originally stepped down from the Hanover position to spend more time with his kids. He spent time coaching at the youth level for his children.
Eventually when the job came open, he was itching to get back. Taking over the Ox program as its started to blossom under former coach Sean Bair — who left to become a graduate assistant coach at the University of Arkansas — is something that made the position especially appealing.
The Ox endured three losing seasons under Bair before turning a corner. The Colonials went on to win 54 games in Bair’s final three seasons, including 19 last year when they reached their first YAIAA title game, where they fell to York High in a thriller, 54-50.
“Coach Sean Bair did a fantastic job with the program,” Myers said. “The numbers are very good from top to bottom. The program is going in the right direction and he deserves the credit for the revival of basketball at New Oxford. We just hope we can continue to move forward. We work hard every day and we want to continue forward.”
Myers has a ton of coaching experience in his own right and three returning starters including Abdul Janneh. His main focus includes gradual improvement and continuing to work through the offseason.
“I was hired in July and was able to get the last few weeks of summer league,” Myers said. “I was able to work with the guys and get to know them and start the whole process.
“We just hope to continue to work hard and improve every day that we are together,” he continued. “We are looking forward to getting started and get back into the swing of things here. Hopefully we can continue to move forward with what coach Bair laid the foundation for.”
Ox athletic director Doug Wherley shares the same excitement for the program under his new coach, who manned the bench at Hanover while Wherley was the athletic director.
“When this opportunity came up and we saw his name in the application process I was smiling as I saw he was interested in our position,” Wherley said. “He’s proven and you know what you’re getting from him. He puts students first and he’s also a student of the game and is constantly evolving as a coach. He gets the most out of his team and we’re very fortunate and excited for his first season here. We feel like we are in a good position here.”
Wherley was especially excited to bring in a proven coach who is an alum of the school and basketball program.
“That’s the first thing I told our kids when we selected him for this position,” Wherley said. “I sat down with the kids and said ‘listen guys, he’s walked these halls and he knows what you guys are going through on a daily basis.’ I think knowing that he has been there and done that, he formed an immediate connection with the kids. I think it’s great to have an alum here at New Oxford.”
Myers’ pride for New Oxford runs deep. Most of all, the Colonials’ new leader is thrilled to be home.
“I think the big thing is that I get to go home and that’s pretty special,” Myers said. “To be in that gym with the Colonial pride that I have is very special to me. The color scheme I was used to the last 11 years of black and orange is very different. I’m really excited to be home.”
