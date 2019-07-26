Dante Elliot refused to be denied.
The Littlestown junior traveled all the way across the country with the goal of becoming an All-American, and nothing was going to prevent that from happening. Not a pair of narrow scratches in the triple jump. Not a mild hamstring strain. Not anything.
And when Elliot boarded an airplane on Friday evening for a flight back to Pennsylvania, he was in fact an All-American.
Elliot’s quest was fulfilled by placing fifth in the high jump at the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Championships in Sacramento, California. After three straight successful jumps on Friday he was momentarily derailed by a miss, but recovered to clear 6-1 to secure a coveted top-eight finish.
“Ever since I went into the Junior Olympics I had the goal of being an All-American,” said Elliot. “I haven’t stopped thinking about it.”
Elliot’s journey to elite status has taken him to qualifying competitions at Widener and Slippery Rock universities, where his performances were strong enough to earn an invitation to Sacramento. There, the cream of the scholastic track and field crop gathered. He competed in the age 15-16 division.
“After high school track ended I knew I had the ability to put something together,” said Elliot on Friday evening while driving to the airport. “I was one of the only sophomores winning invitationals. I knew if I was jumping against people in my age group and had more people to push me, the goal was to be All-American.”
Elliot’s scholastic postseason last spring was spectacular, as he was second in the long jump (20-6.5) at the District 3 Class 2A Championships, in addition to winning bronze in both the triple jump (41-10.75) and high jump (5-10). He competed in the PIAA Championships in the long jump a week after districts.
Elliot continued to train following states, priming for the summer circuit and a shot at the Junior Olympic Nationals. All the momentum he carried with him to Sacramento quickly vanished, however, with a scratch on his first triple jump attempt Wednesday. He hit a 42.6 on his second leap but realized he had more in the tank.
“After my measured jump I changed boards to go for a bigger jump,” he said. “Then my hamstring popped.”
Elliot was certain his third attempt, which was also scratch, would have been beyond 43 feet and placed him safely inside the top 8.
“I knew the first jump was good but I looked back and saw the red flag and I knew I lost something big,” he said.
With less than two full days to recover and repair his aching hamstring, Elliot turned to a tried and true solution: Epsom salts.
“My dad helped with me stretching but I took Epsom salt baths with really hot water on Wednesday, twice on Thursday and again Friday,” he said. “I also iced my right ankle, which was on the side I hurt my hamstring.”
After giving his hamstring a test run in warm-ups prior to the high jump, Elliot decided it healthy enough to be ‘usable.’ His prognosis was on the mark.
Following a successful try at 1.85, Elliot took aim with the bar resting at 1.90 meters. He narrowly missed on three attempts, saying he had plenty of initial clearance but rushed just a bit. He recalled words of advice from training partner Kolt Byers of Bermudian Springs when reflecting on the misses.
“Kolt said the only thing I need is to be patient and my numbers are going to be crazy,” said Elliot. “If I would have held for a half a second I would have cleared but my butt knocked it off.”
Not lost in the celebration of reaching his goal was appreciation for the help he received from so many people that made his journey possible.
“The support was crazy,” he said. “I was really hoping I would receive support but not as much as it was. Without it I wouldn’t be an All-American.”
Elliot said he doesn’t envision additional competitions this summer, but that doesn’t mean he is going to sit back and admire his All-America swag, which included a medal, hat and patch.
“I’ll rest my hamstring, look to get more form work with Kolt and get some lifting out of the summer,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.