BOYS’ BASKETBALL

New Oxford 68, Dallastown 58

The Colonials (12-3) poured in 47 points after the intermission to pull away from the Wildcats on Friday.

Abdul Janneh, fresh off reaching the 1,000-point career scoring milestone, led the charge with 21. Janneh’s big night included nine points in the fourth quarter.

Connor Jenkins canned a pair of triples to finish with 17 points and Brayden Long tossed in 16.

New Oxford 12 9 21 26 — 68

Dallastown 8 13 13 24 — 58

New Oxford (68): Janneh 7 4-5 21, Haugh 2 3-4 7, Strausbaugh 1 4-4 7, Long 5 6-6 16, Jenkins 5 5-5 17. Non-scorers: D. Golden, T. Golden. Totals: 20 22-29 68

Dallastown (58): K. Green 6 1-4 13, owens 2 1-2 7, Dickson 9 3-3 23, Dallmeyer 1 0-0 2, J. Green 5 0-0 10, Ogunolupe 1 1-1 3. Totals: 25 5-10 58

3-pointers: NO-Janneh 3, Strausbaugh, Jenkins 2; D-Owens, Dickson. JV: Dallastown 51, New Oxford 19

Bermudian Springs 52,

Biglerville 39

The Eagles (5-11) spread the wealth on offense and locked things down on defense in Friday’s victory over the visiting Canners.

Jay Martinez led four Eagles in double figures with 13 points. Ethan Beachy banked in 11 points while Jacob Schriver and Brandt Yurick netted 10 apiece. Connor Shaw chipped in with eight points as well.

Jorge Cervantes topped the charts for Biglerville (2-13) with 14 points and Drew Parker added a dozen.

Biglerville 6 11 14 8 — 39

Bermudian Springs 7 17 20 8 — 52

Biglerville (39): Cervantes 6 2-5 14, Crook 1 0-0 2, Martin 2 2-3 6, Parker 5 1-2 12, Weigle 1 2-2 5. Non-scorers: Wicker, Burke, Mattson, Slothour, Angstadt, Tyson, Shaffer. Totals: 15 7-12 39

Bermudian Springs (52): Beachy 5 0-0 11, Martinez 4 4-6 13, Schriver 4 1-3 10, Yurick 3 3-4 10, Shaw 2 4-4 8. Non-scorers: Erdman, Young, Mummert, Kasulen, Myers, Carpenter. Totals: 18 12-17 52

3-pointers: Big-Parker, Weigle; BS-Beachy, Martinez, Schriver, Yurick

Delone Catholic 50, York Tech 39

The Squires (5-10) allowed only 15 points in the second half of Friday’s triumph at Tech.

Corbyn Keller was on point in the offensive end, ringing up a game-high 19 points. Keller drilled three 3-pointers in the contest.

Josh Sherdel chalked up 11 points and Coltyn Keller tallied 10.

Delone Catholic 14 14 8 14 — 50

York Tech 7 17 6 9 — 39

Delone Catholic (50): Wildasin 0 0-1 0, Lee 0 0-1 0, Col. Keller 5 0-0 10, Mowery 2 0-2 5, Jo. Sherdel 3 4-4 11, Cor. Keller 6 4-4 19, Murphy 1 0-0 2, Rineman 0 3-4 3. Non-scorers: Long. Totals: 17 11-16 50

York Tech (39): Greer 1 2-6 5, Cabrera 1 0-0 2, Hernandez 4 0-1 10, Wilkes 5 3-6 13, Suero 1 0-2 2, Stubbs 2 2-2 7. Totals: 14 7-17 39

3-pointers: DC-Mowery, Jo. Sherdel, Cor. Keller 3; YT-Greer, Hernandez 2, Stubbs. JV: York Tech 47, Delone 41

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Bermudian Springs 76,

Biglerville 48

After watching the Canners close to within 10 early in the third quarter, the Eagles (13-1) used a 12-0 burst to pull away for a road win on Friday.

Hannah Chenault and Skyler West directed the attack by combining for 45 points. Chenault sank three 3-pointers for a game-high 24 points with West tallying 21. Bailey Oehmig tacked on 13 points and Emily Shearer finished with nine.

Junior Katie Woolson had it going for Biglerville (7-10) as she piled up 17 points on seven field goals and a couple of charity tosses. Myla Garber drained a pair of triples to finish with 13 for the Canners as well.

Bermudian Springs 23 14 19 20 — 76

Biglerville 8 14 15 11 — 48

Bermudian Springs (76): West 8 4-6 21, Bealmear 2 0-0 6, Peters 1 1-2 3, Oehmig 5 1-2 13, Shearer 4 1-1 9, Chenault 7 7-7 24. Non-scorers: Durbin, Speelman. Totals: 27 14-18 76

Biglerville (48): Rodgers 2 0-0 5, Martin 1 3-6 5, Garber 5 1-3 13, K. Woolson 7 2-4 17, Slusser 2 0-0 4, Miller 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Williams. Totals: 19 6-13 48

3-pointers: BS-West, Bealmear 2, Oehmig 2, Chenault 3; Big-Rodgers, Garber 2, K. Woolson.

Littlestown 45, Fairfield 18

The Bolts (8-6) hit five 3-pointers on their way to a win over the Knights on Friday.

Molly Watkins connected twice from downtown to finish with 10 points while Kylah Green led all scorers with 11.

Emma Dennison hit two from long range to pace Fairfield (2-13) with six points.

Littlestown 21 7 12 5 — 45

Fairfield 3 2 5 8 — 18

Littlestown (45): Watkins 4 0-0 10, Thayer 0 6-7 6, Staub 1 1-2 4, Portillo 2 0-0 4, Midkiff 1 0-0 3, Collins 1 0-0 3, Study 2 0-0 4, Green 3 5-6 11. Non-scorers: Snyder, Brinkley. Totals: 14 12-15 45

Fairfield (18): Bollinger 1 3-3 5, Dennison 2 0-0 6, Bolin 1 0-2 2, Neiderer 1 2-2 5. Non-scorers: Battern, Sanders. Totals: 5 5-7 18.

3-pointers: L-Watkins 2, Staub, Midkiff, Collins; F-Dennison 2, Neiderer

York Catholic 52, Hanover 34

A 12-2 Irish run in the second quarter was too much for the Hawkettes to overcome on Friday.

Hanover (9-7) was led by Jaycie Miller who netted 14 points, including nine on 3-point shots. Madelyn Hutton had eight and Tianna Gray tacked on seven as well.

Hanover 11 2 10 11 — 34

York Catholic 9 12 12 19 — 52

Hanover (34): Smith 1 0-0 3, Miller 5 1-2 14, Hutton 1 6-8 8, Gray 3 1-2 7, Noel 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Alban, Delong, Garman, Moorhead, Wildasin. Totals: 11 8-12 34

York Catholic (52): Kile 2 5-6 11, Coley 4 5-8 13, Bulik 5 3-3 14, Brennan 1 1-2 3, Bona 2 0-0 5, Tully 2 0-0 6, Collins 0 0-2 0. Totals: 16 14-21 52

3-pointers: H-Smith, Miller 3; YC-Kile 2, Bulik, Bona, Tully 2. JV: Hanover 31, York Catholic 20