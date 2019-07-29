Points are at a premium when it comes to chasing track championships.
No where is that more evident than Lincoln Speedway where Alan Krimes and Brian Montieth are separated by just 10 markers in the battle for 410 sprint car supremacy. Montieth is racing royalty at Lincoln, where he owns seven track championships. The Phoenixville driver has won more than 60 times at the Pigeon Hills oval and has long been established as a fan favorite. The Edge captured four straight track titles from 2008-2011, tacking on additional crowns in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
Krimes did his best to break up the Montieth dynasty by wrestling away track championships in 2014 and 2016. The Denver, PA native has the familiar No. 87 out front again but will have his hands full as Montieth looks to inch closer to Lincoln legend Steve Smith’s eight track championships.
Smith is second all-time at Lincoln to Fred Rahmer who bagged a whopping 11 track titles before closing out his hall of fame career.
Chad Trout (5,980), Jim Siegel (5,835) and Chase Dietz (5,810) round out the top five.
It’s still a one-horse race at Williams Grove thanks to Danny Dietrich’s dominant start to the season. The Gettysburg driver holds a massive 450-point lead over 2017 champ Freddie Rahmer.
Dietrich is also up by 402 points in the Champion Racing Oil/RM Racing Lubricants Central PA Sprints standings thanks to 10 series wins this season.
At Trail-Way Speedway, Robbie Carroll of Gettysburg extended his lead in the limited stocks division to 89 points by leading wire to wire last Friday. Carroll has six wins and eight top-5s in nine starts this season.
Matt Chronister of Aspers is third with 408 points and a pair of wins in 2019.
On the strength of three victories, including last Friday, Steve Owings sits atop the 358 sprint standings at Trail-Way. Owings is 40 points clear of David Holbrook and 45 ahead of East Berlin’s Cody Fletcher.
Hanover teenager Dylan Norris is fifth in the 358 standings at Lincoln and seventh at Trail-Way.
KAYLA CRUISING: Kayla Yaakov is still turning fast laps and collecting trophies. The Gettysburg Area Middle School student who has piled up more than 300 career motorcycle road racing victories despite not yet hitting her teenage years is enjoying a fantastic 2019. According to the Western Eastern Roadracing Association site, Yaakov has scored 16 wins and four runner-up finishes in 20 WERA events this season.
Piloting her Honda 250 a month ago at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, Yaakov recorded two wins and two runner-up efforts in four races while competing in the Clubman Expert and D Superbike Expert classes.
Getting on a big-time roll is nothing new for Yaakov, who won an astounding 43 of 50 WERA races that she entered in 2018.
LUCKY 13s: Fairfield teenager Quincy Sponseller placed 13th in both the 50-lap Super Cup Stock Car Series features at Jennerstown Speedway on July 14. Sponseller, who has a pair of top-10 efforts in six series starts, is currently 14th in SCSCS points.
The series shifts to Midvale Speedway in Midvale Ohio on August 10.
WOLFE SIDELINED: Mechanicsburg’s Lucas Wolfe has been out since suffering injuries during a crash on July 14 at Lebanon Valley Speedway in New York. Wolfe, who captured his fourth PA Speedweek championship on July 6th, was injured during his All Star Circuit of Champions heat race after posting the fastest lap of the night in time trials.
Wolfe recorded a feature win at Williams Grove two nights prior to the All Star race at Lebanon Valley.
OUTLAW RACE TIGHTENS: As if anyone needed a reminder, Donny Schatz is still the current king of the Outlaws. The 10-time series champion has been on fire lately, cutting down what was becoming a sizable gap between himself and points leader Brad Sweet.
Schatz has scored 16 straight top-10 finishes, landing on the podium 10 times during that sizzling span. He added four victories to his season total including a triumph at Williams Grove last Saturday night.
Schatz trails Sweet by just eight points in what is sure to be a riveting race for the 2019 championship. The biggest alphas in the World of Outlaws have been incredibly consistent this season; Sweet has 11 wins, 31 top-5s and 39 top-10 efforts in 44 starts to date while Schatz counters with seven victories, 29 top-5s and 40 top-10s.
Not to be overlooked is David Gravel, who has moved the No. 41 machine into title contention. Gravel is lurking in third with 6,024 points, followed by Daryn Pittman (5,898) and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart (5,834).
The Outlaws return to action on Friday and Saturday at Federated Auto Parks Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri. The Night Before the Ironman will pay $8,000 to win on Friday before Saturday’s Ironman features a $20,000 paycheck for the winner.
ON TAP: A full slate of dirt track racing is at hand for area fans beginning Friday when Williams Grove and Trail-Way Speedway heat up. The Billy Kimmel Memorial for 410 sprints will take place at the Grove. The race honors the memory of the former Mechanicsburg driver who was killed during a sprint car crash at the speedway in 2007.
The 25-lap feature will pay $3,800 to win, $500 to make the starting grid.
358 sprints will also be in action on Friday.
Trail-Way has shows both Friday and Saturday with 358 sprints, 600 micro sprints, 270 micro sprints and super stocks competing. On Saturday the track features limited stocks, powder puffs, Figure 8 (big and small class), junk car (big and small class) and scramble cars.
Lincoln Speedway will run 410 and 358 sprints on Saturday in addition to classic cars.
Port Royal is holding its annual Living Legends Dream Race for 410 sprints on Saturday, paying $10,000 to win. Late models will be fighting for a top prize of $2,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.