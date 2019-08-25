Oh, Canada.
Skylar Gee represented our neighbors to the north quite well on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway, where he scored his first All Star Circuit of Champions victory in impressive fashion. The series rookie nearly made a clean sweep of events as he set quick time, won the dash and led the field through all 30 laps of the feature. The only setback of the night was a fifth-place finish in his heat race.
It was a choppy start to the feature thanks to a series of cautions, beginning on Lap 1. Brock Zearfoss slowed before the field completed a full circuit of the track, and on the ensuing restart things got worse when Danny Dietrich, Tim Glatfelter and Chase Dietz were collected in Turn 4. The trio was officially scored in 22nd, 23rd and 24th place with DNFs.
New Oxford’s Gerard McIntyre Jr. brought out the yellow twice by Lap 4, once for a flat tire and then when he got together with Cory Haas. The field was halted for a fuel stop with 26 laps remaining.
Despite two additional cautions, Gee held his ground and powered to a win of more than two seconds. Dave Blaney, Ryan Smith, Adam Wilt and Jeff Halligan rounded out the top five.
Gee’s triumph continued a hot run by the All Stars, who won three of four features on their Pennsylvania swing heading into Sunday night’s finale at BAPS Motor Speedway.
Points leader Aaron Reutzel kicked off the Keystone tour with a win at Grandview last Thursday. Paul McMahan and Dietrich also landed on the podium.
Reutzel made history the following night when he broke a lengthy drought at Williams Grove, which held the Jack Gunn Memorial. In winning the first of two 20-lap features, Reutzel became the first All Star to land in Victory Lane at the famous track. His victory snapped a 35-race winless streak for the All Stars that dated back to 1970.
Fayetteville’s Lance Dewease ran second to Reutzel in the first feature before storming to a win in the nightcap. Smith was strong with finishes of fourth and second, and Wilt also posted a pair of top-fives by placing fifth and fourth.
AS CLOSE AS IT GETS: It was a virtual photo finish at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday night. Jeff Miller appeared to have a win in hand before Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri made a bold move to the bottom going into the final corner of the feature. Macri nosed in front of Miller through Turn 4 but it became a drag race to the finish line where Miller won by a microscopic 0.010.
The air-tight finish capped a wild final three laps at the Port.
Tony Stewart muscled his way to the front and looked to have a win in his sights before he clipped tires with the lapped car of Tony Fiore with three to go. Stewart’s left rear tire went down and he ended up in 23rd place.
Stewart’s misfortune opened the door for Miller and the edge-of-your-seat battle with Macri.
GRAVEL KEEPS DIGGING: Riding high from his recent triumph in the Knoxville Nationals, David Gravel kep the No. 41 on rails Saturday night in Montana. Gravel powered to a victory at Big Sky Speedway, pocketing $10,000 for his seventh World of Outlaws 410 sprint car win of the season.
Hanover’s Logan Schuchart ran second and series points leader Donny Schatz was third. Gravel’s surge has moved him to within 106 markers of Schatz, with Brad Sweet sitting between them in second.
The Outlaws return to action on Friday and Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Washington for two nights of racing.
THIS JUST IN: McIntyre Jr. won Sunday night’s All Star race at BAPS Motor Speedway, notching his second career victory with the series.
The night did not go without controversy as five drivers were disqualified during the feature for having crew members outside the designated work area under red flags. Those parked include heavy hitters Dietrich, Dewease, Smith, Macri and Gee.
