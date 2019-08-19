A recent trip to Iowa did nothing to slow down the No. 48.
Despite not making the A-Main for the prestigious Knoxville Nationals, Danny Dietrich showed a ton of speed against the best of the best in the sprint car racing world. A tough draw after posting the fourth-fastest time to open the week was followed by a near-miss in a brutal B-Main. The trip concluded with the Gettysburg driver upside down and his car a heap after a blown tire derailed his final circuit around the famous speedway.
Despite the disappointment — and unfortunately for the local competition — Dietrich brought all that speed back home with him.
Dietrich was fifth at Williams Grove last Friday before humming to his third win of the season at Lincoln Speedway the following night. He muscled his way from a seventh starting position to the lead in just 22 laps, taking home the win and $3,500. Alan Krimes, Brian Montieth, Ryan Smith and Chad Trout followed the Weikert’s Livestock Inc. machine across the line to make up the top five.
He capped a three-night run with a second-place finish at Trail-Way Speedway on Sunday.
The win was the 13th of the season for Dietrich, who is preparing to take aim at the All Star Circuit of Champions. Tony Stewart’s traveling series will be at Williams Grove on Friday for the Jack Gunn Memorial twin 20-lap features that pay $4,000 apiece to win. All told, more than $40,000 is up for grabs over the two races.
The All Stars then make the quick trip to Lincoln on Saturday before rolling to BAPS Motor Speedway in Newberrytown on Sunday.
Dietrich has scored a pair of wins against the All Stars this season, both coming in New York.
HAAS DROPS HAMMER: Cory Haas sure had some fun on the farm.
Haas wheeled his No. 39 to a 410 sprint car victory at Trail-Way Speedway on Sunday night. Haas was leading the 3rd Annual Armin Hostetter Memorial when rain came down on lap 23 of the 29-lap event. Track officials gave it a go but were unable to reclaim the surface, giving Haas his second win of the weekend.
The York-based driver also scooted to a victory last Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway, where he won from the pole to pocket $4,080. Ryan Smith, Robbie Kendall, Freddie Rahmer and Dietrich completed the top five. Rahmer has been nibbling at Dietrich’s massive points lead but still trails the Gettysburg driver by 260 points.
Haas (3,145) moved to fourth in the points, sandwiching himself between Brian Montieth (3,480) and Chad Trout (3,205).
LATE MODELS MAKING NOISE: The World of Outlaws Late Models included a stop at the Grove in its swing through Pennsylvania. Series points leader Brandon Sheppard motored his way to a $10,000 victory in the 40-lap event.
The premier late model series ran at Port Royal Speedway the following night, with Mason Zeigler besting the field for a $10K payday. Zeigler, a PA native, used a late pass to wrestle the lead away from runner-up Ricky Weiss. Weiss, who is second in the points, was third at Williams Grove.
Local favorite Logan Wagner powered to his fifth 410 sprint car win of the season at the Port. Wagner was first to the finish line ahead of Ryan Taylor and A.J. Flick, the 2019 Living Legends Dream Race winner two weeks ago.
Wagner holds a commanding 400-point over Dylan Cisney in the race for the track title.
CAPPETTA’S BIG SEASON CONTINUES: Ashley Cappetta notched her 13th top-1o effort of the season in the 358 sprint car series last Saturday at Lincoln. Cappetta was back at the Pigeon Hills Oval following her impressive victory there on Aug. 10 in which she paced the field for all 20 laps.
The driver out of East Berlin sits fifth in points at Lincoln with three top-5 finishes to her credit.
REUTZEL HEATING UP: Speaking of the All Stars, Aaron Reutzel of Texas took the checkers during the series’ stop in Indiana at Plymouth Speedway. Reutzel has three top-5 finishes in his last four All Star starts. He currently sits 10 points behind Ohio’s Dale Blaney in the championship chase.
Cory Eliason, Paul McMahan and Brock Zearfoss hold down the 3-4-5 spots with Gerard McIntyre Jr. of New Oxford in seventh. McIntyre will carry some momentum as he returns home following a fourth-place effort in Indiana.
The All Stars kick off their Keystone State swing on Thursday at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville.
OUTLAW UPDATE: It was only a matter of time before Donny Schatz assumed his place atop the World of Outlaws sprint car point standings. The 10-time series champ tracked down California’s Brad Sweet with a sizzling stretch of results to grab a 24-point lead. Sitting third behind that pair is David Gravel, who left Iowa with a truckload of money in hand a little more than a week ago.
Gravel, who pilots the No. 41 formerly driven by the late Jason Johnson, became a Knoxville Nationals champion with a dominating performance. In addition to the prestige, Gravel also collected the massive $150,000 winner’s payout.
As impressive as Gravel was, Logan Schuchart aguably stole the show.
The Hanover native drove like a man possessed in the Knoxville finale, passing a seemingly impossible 20 cars to secure a runner-up spot after starting 22nd. The daring dash to the front of the field earned Schuchart $75,000. It also marked the second silver finish in the two premier Outlaw events of the season, after Schuchart roared from 12th to second in the King’s Royal at Eldora Speedway in late July.
