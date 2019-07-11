In his quest to find speed, Quincy Sponseller decided to leave the dirt.
The New Oxford High School senior spent 11 years racing go-karts, calling Hunterstown Speedway his home track. When it was time to take the next step in his career Sponseller eschewed the thriving dirt track racing scene in central Pennsylvania for the Super Cup Stock Car Series.
Going from zippy go-karts to 600 horsepower stock cars has been an adjustment, but the 17-year-old from Fairfield is feeling right at home in his new, paved surroundings.
“We were searching for something faster and more competitive,” said Sponseller on Thursday evening. “We wanted to move forward in the racing world. We came from dirt and liked it, but we wanted something new. Dirt taught us the fundamentals of racing but this has brought us to another level.”
The SCSCS uses cars with bodies similar to what fans are accustomed to seeing in NASCAR races. Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge and Pontiac are the most common makes, with permitted body models ranging from 1999 through 2018. Minimum weight per car, including driver, is 3,250 pounds. Drivers under the age of 16 must pass a practice or test and receive majority approval from a five-member auxiliary board.
Each car is required to have a spotter when on track, and regulations regarding car specifications are strictly enforced. Fines range from $100 to $2,500 depending on the infraction and can include suspensions.
Sponseller said learning the ropes regarding additional rules, equipment and safety features has been the most challenging aspects of making the jump to SCSCS, but otherwise has found the transition to be relatively smooth.
“I’m used to no power steering and lower speeds, but it really wasn’t too bad,” he said.
The 2019 SCSCS season features 10 dates from April 27 to October 5, in states including Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina. Sponseller will be in his black No. 2 on Saturday when the series rolls into Jennerstown Speedway for a pair of 50-lap features. Jennerstown, which was once NASCAR certified and featured drivers such as Dale Earnhardt and Darrell Waltrip, is one of the oldest short-track facilities in the country.
Sponseller estimates that cars could reach speeds as high as 115 miles per hour at The Big J.
“It’s a half-mile track, the biggest track I’ve ever raced on,” he said. “It’ll be the highest speeds I’ll go in this series. I plan to have a good time and not overlook the situation.”
The 17-year-old currently sits in 16th place in the point standings with a pair of top 10 finishes among his four starts. He posted finishes of 9th and 10th at Southern National Motorsports Park on May 19, following that with runs of 13th and 14th at Shenandoah Speedway in Virginia three weeks later.
Continuing to record solid finishes and keeping the fenders on the car remain the priorities for Sponseller, who said his team is currently searching for sponsors.
“It’s been a solid season so far, I’m happy with how we’ve done without busting up the car majorly,” he said. “Next year the plan is to get top fives and wins.”
Sponseller said he hopes to eventually compete in ARCA or the K&N Series, with an ultimate goal of reaching NASCAR someday.
“That’s something to shoot for,” he said.
Fellow Adams County native Justin Schue of Littlestown is also competing in SCSCS this season. Schue has finished inside the top 10 in both of his 2019 starts. In the past three seasons Schue has finished 7th, 11th and 8th in points.
SPEEDWEEK IN THE BOOKS: Pennsylvania Speedweek has come and gone, with eight of nine races contested at six different tracks. The 2019 title was up for grabs coming down to the final show last Saturday at Port Royal Speedway, where Lucas Wolfe won in fine fashion. Wolfe outlasted the rain and bested the field to claim the $7,000 Greg Hodnett Classic, as well as the points title.
In claiming his fourth Speedweek championship, Wolfe moved ahead of Lance Dewease into a tie for second place with the late Hodnett. Fred Rahmer remains the undisputed Speedweek king with a whopping 13 titles.
Wolfe’s path to a crown was not lined with victories, rather consistent runs over the taxing nine-day stretch. Only twice did he finish outside of the top 10, with a low placement of 18th at Lincoln Speedway on July 1.
Runner-up Freddie Rahmer, who finished 69 points behind Wolfe in the final standings, posted a strong average finish of 8.0 during Speedweek. Rahmer placed outside the top 10 just once when he was 22nd at Grandview.
Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich was unable to overcome back-to-back mishaps, placing third in the points. Dietrich was 20th at Lincoln on June 29 and 24th the following night at Selinsgrove when he was wrecked as the field took the green flag on Lap 1. Dietrich returned to form after Selinsgrove with five top-10s and three straight top-five efforts to close out Speedweek.
Dietrich will continue his quest for a points title at Williams Grove tonight before heading off to compete with the All Star Circuit of Champions in New York. The Gary Kauffman Racing team will run at Orange County Fair Speedway on Saturday and Lebanon Valley Speedway Sunday, with winning purses of $10,000 and $7,000 on the line.
PICK A WINNER: Lance Dewease was the only driver to score more than one win during Speedweek. The Fayetteville ace won at Williams Grove on June 28 and found victory lane six nights later at Port Royal. Other drivers to win during Speedweek included Chad Trout (Lincoln), Dylan Cisney (Selinsgrove), Brian Montieth (Lincoln), Christopher Bell (Grandview), Rahmer (Hagerstown) and Wolfe (Port Royal).
ALL IN: In addition to Wolfe, Rahmer and Dietrich, five other drivers competed in every Speedweek race. Anthony Macri paced that group by placing fifth with 765 points, followed by TJ Stutts (6th – 702 pts), Cisney (8th – 591), Chase Dietz (9th – 511) and Jared Esh (20th – 315).
MITCH SMITH MEMORIAL: Williams Grove Speedway will hold its 31st annual tribute to Mitch Smith on Friday, July 19. Originally slated for July 5th as part of Pennsylvania Speedweek, the event was washed out. It will now be part of the Thrivent World of Outlaws Tune-Up night.
The 30-lap feature race will pay $8,080.8o to win in honor of the Grove’s 80th anniversary of racing. Additionally, there will be no bump in admission, with tickets set at $17 for adults, $10 for youth ages 13-20 and no charge for children under 12.
In addition to 410 sprints, the 358s will also be on the program.
The Mitch Smith Memorial is held in honor of the former PA racer who scored 27 sprint car wins and nine super modified victories at the Grove. Smith claimed 179 feature wins in a career that spanned four decades until his retirement in 1978.
DRY SKIES AHEAD?: Mother Nature landed a nifty 1-2 punch last week by not only dousing the PA Speedweek show at Williams Grove, but also wiping out the program at Lincoln Speedway the following night. There were four divisions of racing slated including 358 sprints, 358 late models, 600 Xcel modifieds and wingless super sportsman. No make-up date for the show has been announced.
Lincoln cranks it back up on Saturday night with both classes of sprint cars and Mid-Atlantic modifieds in action. Grandstand gates open at 5:30 with racing set to begin at 7:30.
Trail-Way Speedway is hosting a three-division show tonight as well. Limited stocks, 600 micro sprints and street stocks will be in action at the Hanover area track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.