If it’s rearing young trout, releasing trout, talking about trout, teaching about trout, raising money for trout, or all else about trout, Dave Swope will have you hooked.
He has duly earned the title “Trout King.”
Here is more about this loyal, dedicated guardian of Adams County’s tasty torpedoes.
Age: “68.”
Family: “Wife, April; daughters, Jeannette and Amanda; son, Dave Jr.; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.”
Job: “Retired from ESAB I in 2005. Retired from Army Guard 1970-1990. Chimney sweep, 1982-1995.”
Take-along snack: “Cashews and Quaker Valley bars.”
The view: “Our most memorable trip was to Israel while walking in the same footprints Jesus walked, viewing all of Jerusalem.”
Near-death experience: “When my military unit was activated. Me and my squad had to be medevac’d by helicopter off A.P. Hill in a semi-unconscious state.”
In a tent: “No thank you, had enough of those head bumpers in the military.”
First fish: “Most likely a bluegill.”
Five minutes with: “God — face to face? Oh, what a day it will be. So many truths to be revealed to me so I could help others with doubts.”
Favorite feathered friend. “Has to be the wild turkey. Hunting them with their eyesight in their environment is a challenge.”
Fishing buddy: “Has to be my wife, April. Sharing the beauty of the outdoors together is awesome.”
Barking buddy: “Our white Husky barks differently to go for a ride in our truck.”
Would like to learn: “Discovering the most amazing plan to connect kids to our great outdoors. Educating myself in advance. Computers and becoming a better accountant.”
Good cause: “Leading others to Christ. Working with volunteer groups and landowners for the betterment of trout fishing in Adams County, be it, stocking, restoration or rearing trout. Reaching the next generation to carry the torch for conservation causes. Water is so important in Adams County. No rivers flow into the county. Publicizing and communicating the fact that it is a privilege to hunt and fish on private property throughout our Commonwealth. It is not our right. Stream cleanups. Recognizing it is important to pick up litter. Fishing derbies for kids.”
Other hobbies: “Leading Men’s Ministry at Church. Working with students since 1992 rearing trout at the Fairfield High School. Taking kids fishing, gardening, hunting and writing articles on Trout. Fish & Boat Commission trout stocking coordinator in Adams County since 1992.”
Sunday hunting: This has been debatable for years and is closer to being adopted into law. Not in favor of it. But understand the pros and cons after serving office for the Adams County Federation of Sportsmen for years. We must realize PA has plenty of hunting opportunities now. Farm Bureau has final say in this bill.”
Rifle or fly rod: “I would stop thinking just for a second and reach for my Orvis 2wt. fly rod.”
Highlight: “Married to my partner that loves the Lord. Three amazing kids.”
Motto: “Trout — so much more than just a fish.”
Bucket list: “Surprising my wife on a special vacation. Of course, somehow, tied in with fly fishing for trout. Getting more students into fishing and conservation so they have a better idea of all beauty in the outdoors that God has provided for us to enjoy.”
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net. Follow on Twitter at Arrows2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.