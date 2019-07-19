Some youngsters are lucky enough to either be off school that day or have it on a weekend, to dump a few trout into local streams in the early spring.
Well, a young man from Abbottstown has bragging rights to say he was able to bucket-load muskies into Lake Marburg.
Ten-year-old Evan Shearer joined his grandfather, Ernie Hossler, at Marburg on Tuesday, when the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission truck delivered 950 yearling muskies to the Codorus water.
Evan pitched-in to get the 12- to 14-inch little predators into the lake.
The commission is in the process of releasing 27,000 young muskies into the Susquehanna River and larger bodies, like Marburg.
The young fish can grow to over 35 pounds and will take three years to get to keeper size.
BEARS ABOUND
Black bears are out and about in Adams County.
The latest report is from Susanne Ketterman and husband Todd, on Cashtown Road, Biglerville.
They were sitting in their yard Thursday evening at about 7 p.m., when mama bear and four cubs left a field near their house and crossed the road.
The report was that Susanne’s father was picking peaches in his orchard, about two rows down from where the mother walked, but that she didn’t bother anyone. Certainly she had her paws full getting the little ones across safely.
“She was just traveling with her kids, either trying to find lower/cooler ground or looking for water since it was hot, and her cubs were just happily skipping along behind her,” the report said.
It was the first time bears were seen at that location.
HAVE CLASS
Hunter-Trapper Education Courses continue to dot the summer and fall calendar.
Successful completion of the free course is required of anyone wanting to get their first license.
Courses will be offered in these area locations. Register at the Pennsylvania Game Commission website at pgc.pa.gov.
Mummasburg Sportsmen’s Club, Saturday, Aug. 3, 8:30-4 p.m.
Green Springs Rod and Gun Club, Hanover, Saturday, Aug. 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Carlisle Fish and Game, Saturday, Aug. 10, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mt. Holly Fish & Game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dillsburg American Legion, Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 19-20, 6-9:30 p.m. each day.
Carlisle Fish and Game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
East Berlin Fish & Game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WALK THIS WAY
Here’s one for our bird-brained friends.
The South Mountain Audubon Society will host a bird walk at Willoughby Run (the former Country Club) in Gettysburg on Friday, July 26 at 7:30 a.m. No registration needed. Meet in the parking lot of Sidney.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net. Follow on Twitter at Arrows2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.