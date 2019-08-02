On one of the hottest days of the year, the Adams County and Northern Virginia chapters of Trout Unlimited worked together to roll rocks for good reason, on the Conewago Creek.
Turnout for the resumption of the long-time partnership was a tremendous 15 workers, with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s Tyler Neimond on hand to direct project progress.
Trees were removed from the stream, and there was filling in of an eroded area with brush and covering with stone. A mudsill was built, and weeds and multi-rose bushes were cut back along the streambanks. A cable was repaired, designating the beginning of the catch and release section, and trails along the stream were groomed.
After lunch, first-time visitors from Northern Virginia learned about the memorial bench, the history of the pavilion, and the enduring partnership between the two chapters.
At the end of the day, ACTU President April Swope received a token of NVATU’s continuing support, from Daniel Lazenby.
ANTLERLESS LICENSES
STILL AVAILABLE
Over half of the antlerless deer licenses allocated for Wildlife Management Unit 5A, which includes Adams County, are still available for sale.
Monday is the first day hunters can cash-in on a second license when the unsold go up for sale.
WMU5A’s allocation is 22,000 antlerless permits for the upcoming seasons. Just over 10,500 of the allocation had been sold as of Friday.
TWO-BULAR
The 2019 renewal of the annual tubing adventure on the Yellow Breeches looks like to be either double-the-pleasure or double-trouble. The outcome will be an inflated story, no doubt.
This is the fifth or sixth year that Needy and I have joined in creek capers that have had a memorable ring to them.
There was the year I lost my wedding band in the Yellow Breeches. Then, most other years my raft leaked air, and I’ve had to flatline float downstream most of the way.
On Sunday we will slide or sink together. Needy and I got one of those double rafts. While there are five air bladders, there is only one large one we will float on. Two other bladders are for the inclusive cooler that is inserted between us. I guess if we have to plank as a pair, we can hydrate while we are prostrate.
Always an interesting adventure.
Stay tuned.
PGC TAKES ACTION
At their recent board meeting, Game Commissioners voted to increase the agency’s donation to Hunters Sharing the Harvest, so hunters can continue to donate venison to the state’s hungry without having to pay deer-processing costs.
The board agreed to contribute $55,000 to Hunters Sharing the Harvest. The nonprofit organization routes hunter-harvested ground venison to food banks and soup kitchens statewide.
In other action, trappers now have more direct guidance on the types of locks that can be used on snares.
Commissioners adopted a measure that requires snares used to capture beavers and otters to be equipped with approved locks, which already had been required for cable restraints used to capture foxes and coyotes.
Previously, the law required a snare be equipped with “a mechanical sliding metal release lock.”
The change also allows for use of cage or box traps for taking furbearers.
Commissioners also gave final approval to requiring applicants to provide proof of public hunting in seeking permits to conduct culls to manage deer in urbanized areas.
Political subdivisions, homeowners’ associations and nonprofit land-holding organizations are eligible to apply for permits, and these groups are required to use public hunting as a management tool to be considered for a permit.
The change requires them to report hunting activities on their properties in detail, verifying that hunters indeed had the first chance at helping to address deer problems.
Applicants now need to provide the name and CID (customer ID) numbers of all hunters on the property, as well as harvest information.
The board also blessed land exchanges.
The largest of the donated tracts came in a ratified, donation contract with the York and Adams Beagle Club, which aims to safeguard its 264.87 acres from development, or subdivision, should future members fail to keep the beagle club and grounds currently found on the property active. If the club sustains its membership, it will retain the rights to use the land as a beagle club.
Founded in 1939, the York and Adams Beagle Club has a committed and active membership and is financially sound. Members intensively manage the property for rabbits by mowing grass fields, and maintaining interspaced hedgerows and woodlots bisected by mowed grass roads and trails.
According to the commission, the club’s land holdings, in two tracts in Paradise and Jackson townships, York County, would revert to the Game Commission if the club disbands.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net. Follow on Twitter at Arrows2010.
