SNACK ATTACK - A Great Blue Heron takes a stab at a rainbow trout on Middle Creek. Dinner time. Photographer Pat Naugle had been watching the great bird as it was fishing bird, when its move for a snack surprised him and his shutter. Good catch for the heron and image-maker.
TROPHY TROUT OUT - The Trophy Trout program in Adams County delivered this week. Here, Zack Sites (left) gets pointers from Bob McKee on handling a float box of Trophy Trout. The tasty torpedoes were put into the fly fishing-only section of the Conewago Creek.
