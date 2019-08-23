As I weave this week’s entry together comes the email blaring “Mystery solved!”
“So very many guesses … opossum, various birds, groundhog!” Bill Koch wrote. “Has been great fun hearing everyone’s ideas.
“Finally, someone with photos of a similar tragedy with watermelons. My garden club friend, Connie Holland has actual photos of the culprit … voles! Presence is noted by surface trails through the grass, not underground trails.”
But. But. It was Bill’s cantaloupes that were under attack by an unseen snacker.
As it was voles that attacked watermelons, there may be some readers unwilling to recognize the little rodents as maulers behind his melon mayhem.
Here’s what readers credit for crushing Koch’s cantaloupes.
“A toothy squirrel trying his new dentures.” — Nancy Sias
“Squirrels.” — Tom Rosser
“I’m going to take a guess and say it’s a skunk. Just a guess.” — Anne Bohn
“This is definitely the work of the common raven (Corvus Corax), and more likely the work of their lowly subspecies ... the Baltimore Raven! This bird is largely considered to be nothing but a pest, especially in/around Pittsburgh, with its reputation as a most proficient scavenger around the dumpsters of all Primanti Brothers restaurants! The Rooney family believed that they were nearly extinct a few years ago, but they have resurfaced due to their omnivorous diet and access to Koch cantaloupes, among other feedings. The public should be warned:
Do Not Feed this Pest! Let’s just hope for a great Steeler season, and let the Ravens eat on whatever carrion they can scrounge up below the Mason-Dixon Line!” — Tom Ritter
“We had the same thing happen. It was a turtle. My Dad was watching the cantaloupe ‘til it was just right and when he went to pick it found underneath it had been artfully cleaned out inside. After searching the garden and surroundings we found the culprit. Needless to say, the turtle got taken for a long walk into the woods and didn’t return to the patch again. Now that’s a fairytale ending!” — Jane Fox
“For what it’s worth, the culprit is a tortoise.” — Judy Hockenberry
“Looks like a turtle has been at work.” — Robert Shriner
“It’s a turtle eating the cantaloupe.” — Debi Orndorff
“You shall hear if you will listen
About the melons at Kochs’ that no longer glisten.
They were planted in the spring of twenty nineteen
But by the middle of summer they were no longer seen,
Save for the rinds that were left all behind
By low-down varmints of an unspecified kind.
Could it be squirrels, coyotes, or even a deer
Leaving the Kochs to wonder and fear?
Or maybe a woodchuck or the neighbor’s dog
Or possibly, quite possibly, a feral hog.
Worst of all, though, it could be a skunk
That tore them open chunk by chunk
And left behind nothing, by golly,
Except a big field full of melancholy.” — Janet Scappini
“Caught red handed,” was the caption of a photography of a black Lab eating a cantaloupe. – Terry Lehmert
“I think raccoons are making holes in those cantaloupes. They like to suck the juices out of them. ” – Tom Garber of New Oxford
My friends at Hollabaugh Bros., Inc., of Biglerville know a thing or two about raising ‘lopes and finding teeth marks in them.
“Without hesitation, Bruce says it’s a raccoon,” says Kay Hollabaugh. “We have the same issue here and they are nocturnal. So, we can’t catch them at work! He hasn’t seen the coons, but evidence of them. Tracks.”
So Tom Garber is the winner of the $20 gift card from Hollabaugh’s.
I’m left with the suspicion that most of the critters suggested have mauled a muskmelon at one time or another.
KIDS AFTER COCKBIRDS
Thirty-eight youngsters will get the chance to experience a winged thrill a lot of us can only remember – shooting at wild cockbirds.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is taking applications for the third annual Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area (WPRA) youth hunt in November.
Licensed junior hunters between 12 and 16 can apply by Sunday, Sept. 15 for a random drawing two days later. Specifics of the hunt will be explained to those drawn.
The commission says that close to 200 birds flushed for young hungers over last year’s two Saturday morning hunts.
Young hunters will be assigned either the morning of Nov. 2 or Nov. 9 and each assigned a “hunt mentor” to ensure safety and guiding. An adult parent or guardian are encouraged to attend as well.
Youngsters and their guests can attend a free luncheon provided by Pheasants Forever after the hunt.
The Central Susquehanna WPRA is located in Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties and experienced the most significant wild pheasant population increase since the initial release of 992 wild-trapped birds from South Dakota and Montana. The first youth hunt was held there in 2017.
Youth hunters can apply through the Commission’s online application process found at pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/PheasantYouthHuntApplication
The WPRA effort was started by the partnership between the Game Commission, Pheasants Forever, and landowners with the proposed management and release sites.
Pennsylvania’s other WPRA site in Franklin first received wild pheasants in 2014 and has not yet produced a huntable population.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net. Follow on Twitter at Arrows2010.
