“Fins” readers have seen Pat Naugle’s trail camera photos and read about his early-life experience with a hellbender. Pat also does some great work to improve local water quality with the Watershed Alliance of Adams County.
Here are a few “out there” things you may not have known about Patrick Lee Naugle.
Age: 71.
He lives in: Gettysburg.
Family: Wife – Susan; daughter – Amanda; son – Pete; stepson – Dustin; plus spouses, and eight grandkids.
Job: Retired since 1998.
Favorite take-along snack: “Ham sandwich and v8 juice (small contribution to my health).”
That time I fell down or overboard: “I fell stocking trout in the Conewago Creek in 2017. Ultimately, I got a new hip out of the deal.”
Spirit animal: “Bald eagle (because of their majesty, not because I’m bald).”
The view: “Susan and I visited Banff recently. The views were spectacular, particularly the glaciers. So much so, the camera could not do the scenery justice. Sadly, it is predicted that the glaciers will only exist for the next 100 years due to global warming.”
In a tent: “My tenting days are rare these days. If I did go camping, it would be nice to get some of my grandkids out there, in separate tents of course.”
Reading: “‘American Wolf.’ It is the true story of the re-introduction of wolves into the Yellowstone National Park. I’ve been to Yellowstone frequently and have been fortunate to be familiar with the wolf situation there. The book did an excellent job of covering all sides of a rather complicated situation.”
Near-death experience: “Some folks I work with had a tradition of every Good Friday we would take a canoe trip down Muddy Creek in southern York County. Portions of the stream are white water, particularly in the spring. One year, Good Friday came early and there was still ice on the stream. Did that get in the way of tradition … Nooooo. We all proceeded, like canoeing in white water with ice on the stream was normal. Needless to say, my partner and I fell in on the way downstream. Having lost muscle control from falling in the icy cold water, we lost control of the canoe which resulted in several more dunkings. By the time we got to the takeout spot, we both had a good case of hypothermia. Dying by hypothermia may not be a dramatic way to go, but the end result is the same. Shortly thereafter, I bought a wet suit which made future cold water adventures a little more sane and rational.”
Other hobbies: “I belong to the Gettysburg Civic Chorus, directed by Bill Serfass. We sing two concerts a year, spring and Christmas, and we just sang the national anthem at the Harrisburg Senators game.”
Would like to learn: “I would like to learn more about farming. Agriculture has become so complex requiring farmers to deal with environmental regulations, evolving technologies, local crop economics, impact of international economics, the vagaries of weather, climate change, etc. I would like to know how they do it.”
Five minutes with: “Gary Alt. The more I learn about deer, the more questions I have. I’m sure Gary could increase my understanding of these incredible animals. Many of my questions center on chronic wasting disease and how the deer herd will be affected.”
Picture this: “Although black bears are becoming more common, the first time I caught a mother bear and two yearling cubs (on trail camera) it was a real thrill.
Walk in the woods: “Any mountain, anywhere.”
Favorite feathered friend: “I have a long list of favorites, but chickadees are at the top.”
Should there be Sunday hunting? “I do not believe there should be hunting on Sundays. Only seven percent of Pennsylvanians hunt and roughly half of them are against hunting on Sundays. So, only 3.5 percent of Pennsylvanians want it. When I first started hunting 59 years ago, there was four weeks of small game, two weeks for deer, and three days for doe hunting, and that was it. Now, there is a six-week archery season, late archery, crossbows allowed, early muzzleloader, late muzzleloader, senior and junior hunts, mentored hunting, etc. In short, there are so many hunting opportunities, that hunters should be able to get a reasonable amount of time afield. Sunday hunting is not necessary.”
Fishing buddy: “My wife Susan. She taught me how to fly-fish.”
Barking buddy: “I like Boston terriers. They don’t hunt much, but they’re good companions when you get home.”
Good cause: “My absolute favorite non-profit is the Land Conservancy of Adams County. It preserves open space and farmland by holding easements that prohibit development on that property forever. There are many benefits to land preservation, but, for hunters and anglers, the most important benefit is that the open space provides habitat for wildlife. It is vitally important for the future of hunting and fishing that we preserve enough land to allow our kids and grandkids that opportunity.”
Bucket-list adventure: “I have already done my bucket list item, which was fish the Soda Butte Creek in Yellowstone National Park. Soda Butte creek is a small fishable creek that has large, cooperative cutthroat trout. It doesn’t get any better. So, my bucket list is to go back to the Soda Butte as many times as I can. I’m going in August.”
