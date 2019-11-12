Hello and welcome! For the uninitiated, and I imagine that’s most all of you at this point, I am the new sportswriter at the Gettysburg Times. I’m thrilled to be joining your community and providing with you with a veritable smorgasbord of awesome local prep sports coverage, and I’m excited to get to know you guys along the way.
To give you a bit of background, I grew up in Harrisburg and graduated from Penn State University with a degree in journalism in 2015. My path to sports journalism and the Gettysburg Times has been a bit circuitous, but I’ve always known that I wanted a career in sports and found out quickly in high school that a pro athlete I was not. So, I began to write and, would you believe it, it turned out I wasn’t too shabby. I held onto that passion throughout college where I covered several Penn State athletic programs, most notably football and wrestling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.