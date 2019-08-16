Readers get one more shot today to enter the cantaloupe caper contest. Something’s been gnawing on Bill Koch’s melons.
The reader who offers the most creative (and presumably a correct) answer as to what might be behind this muskmelon mayhem, will get a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hollabaugh’s.
You can email your impressions to me, not to Hollabaugh’s please, at bjsmall@comcast.net.
BEARS ON THE MOVE
Lots of images this week of young black bears on the move.
The bruin that spent a lot of time in a tree in Lancaster before being tranquilized and relocated got a lot of ink and airtime.
Sad to see a picture of a yearling black bear dead along Route 30 east of Gettysburg this week.
Let’s be careful out there, folks.
The sense of direction and presence of young wildlife like bears and fawns, when it comes to potential danger, isn’t in focus when they become disoriented or spooked.
CHLOE PLESIC TO
SPEAK TO ACTU
Bermudian Springs sophomore and Rivers Conservation Fly Fishing Youth Camper Chloe Plesic will be the guest speaker for the Adams County Chapter of Trout Unlimited on Tuesday.
Chloe, 14, has been fishing for as long as she’s been able to walk and was the first student from Adams County to attend the camp in a while. Sponsorship by the Adams Chapter made it happen.
The ACTU meeting Aug. 20 begins at 7 p.m. at the Adams County Conservation District Building, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Chloe will describe the different training modules (hydrology, aquatics, stream improvement, environment, habitat, ecology, fly tying, etc.) at the camp, at Messiah College. She will also talk about the impact the camp had on her thinking about conservation and the environment, and she will let others know how to apply for the camp.
Chloe is a busy teen. She is a varsity football, basketball and wrestling cheerleader. As the owner of CP Rabbitry, she raises New Zealands, Californians, and Mini Lops for pet, show, and meat. She is active in Adams County 4-H – Teen Senate, Interstate Exchange, Rabbit Club, York Springs Community Club and she enjoys hunting, fishing, ATV riding, spending time with friends and family, showing rabbits, and traveling.
DIPPING FOR A DOLLAR
Labor Day works out to be another ideal opportunity to try fishing in Commonwealth waters.
To fish on Labor Day, September 2, resident and non-resident adult anglers (age 16 and older) will be able to buy a fishing license for $1.
The license, good for Labor Day only, is on sale now online at
www.GoneFishingPA.com, or one of more than 700 license issuing agents. A processing and vendor fee of $1.90 will be applied to the purchase of each license.
BIRDERS BE WALKIN’
The South Mountain Audubon has three upcoming opportunities to check-in on our feathered friends.
A bird walk at Oakside Park in Biglerville will step off on Friday, Aug. 30 at 8 a.m. They will meet at the parking lot off Route 394. For more info, call Mike Bertram at 717-809-3911 or email SMAS@southmountainaudubon.org.
Kayaking and birding on Opossum Lake near Carlisle is on the calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 3. The group will meet on the east side of the lake and plan to be on the water by 9:30 a.m. RSVPs are necessary to Jim Henry jimh19@comcast.net.
A bird walk at Lake Heritage is set for 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. They will meet at the Sheetz parking lot at Heritage Drive and Route 97. For more info, contact Linette Mansberger at 717-495-8137.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net. Follow on Twitter at Arrows2010.
