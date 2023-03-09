This week, Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton, D-Phila./Delaware, announced the members of the House Democratic Caucus who will serve as majority chairs for the state House’s 24 standing committees for the 2023-24 legislative session, according to a release issued by her office.
“House committees are where the hard work gets done, where legislation is refined and where there are public hearings before bills advance to the full House for consideration,” McClinton claimed. “Committee work is the cornerstone of the legislative process, and I am confident that these dedicated leaders will govern their committees with fairness and professionalism.”
Aging and Older Adult Services – Rep. Patty Kim, D-Dauphin/Cumberland.
Agriculture and Rural Affairs– Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Luzerne.
Appropriations – Rep. Jordan Harris, D-Phila.
Children and Youth – Rep. Donna Bullock, D-Phila.
Commerce – Rep. John Galloway, D-Bucks.
Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities– Rep. Rob Matzie, D-Beaver.
Education – Rep. Pete Schweyer, D-Lehigh.
Environmental Resources and Energy — Rep. Greg Vitali, D-Delaware.
Finance – Rep. Steve Samuelson, D-Northampton.
Game and Fisheries – Rep. Anita Kulik, D-Allegheny.
Gaming Oversight – Rep. Pat Harkins, D-Erie.
Health – Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny.
Housing and Community Development – Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster.
Human Services – Rep. Stephen Kinsey, D-Phila.
Insurance – Rep. Kevin Boyle, D-Phila.
Judiciary – Rep. Tim Briggs, D-Montgomery.
Labor and Industry – Rep. Jason Dawkins, D-Phila.
Liquor Control – Rep. Dan Deasy, D-Allegheny.
Local Government – Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Northampton.
Professional Licensure – Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria.
State Government – Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre.
Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development – Rep. Mary Jo Daley, D-Montgomery.
Transportation- Rep. Ed Neilson, D-Phila.
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness – Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Phila.
The announcement followed a reorganization of the House Democratic Caucus leadership.
Members of the House Democratic leadership team are:
Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton.
House Majority Leader Matt Bradford, D-Montgomery.
House Majority Appropriations Chairman Jordan Harris, D-Phila.
House Majority Whip Dan Miller, D-Allegheny.
House Majority Chairman Mike Schlossberg, D-Lehigh.
House Majority Administrator Leanne Krueger, D-Delaware.
House Majority Secretary Tina Davis, D-Bucks.
House Majority Policy Committee Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie.
