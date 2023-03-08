Following Josh Shapiro’s 83-minute long address on how he as the new governor of Pennsylvania wants to spend taxpayers’ money, several elected officials and organizations weighed in on the topic.
Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193
In response to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget address Tuesday, House Republican Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Rep. Torren Ecker (R-Adams/Cumberland) issued the following statement:
“After hearing Shapiro’s budget address today, I was encouraged by several of his proposals. His proposal to increase funding for career and technical education and workforce development is something I have been an advocate for since being elected. He also proposed added funding for agriculture and committed to permitting reform.
“However, I do have concerns regarding a few of his proposals for the budget. My primary worry is the fact that the governor is seeking to dip into the state’s savings account to cover his spending plan. Everyone who has ever made a household budget knows that relying on savings to cover your costs is not a sustainable option. The Rainy Day Fund that Republicans worked extremely hard to build up was never meant to be worked into every year’s budget until depleted.
“Shapiro made numerous promises today, some of which I support and others I find concerning. As vice chairman of the House Republican Appropriations Committee, I look forward to the upcoming budget hearings and to holding the governor accountable to the promises he made to the people of the commonwealth.”
Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33
Sen. Doug Mastriano Tuesday released the following statement after Gov. Josh Shapiro delivered his first budget address to a joint session of the state House and Senate in Harrisburg:
“Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal would spend money faster than Pennsylvania taxpayers can earn it.
“The governor’s proposal would spend more money than the commonwealth expects to collect through taxes and other means. His proposal would place Pennsylvania on a path toward future budget deficits that could jeopardize funding for schools and programs for families and senior citizens in the years ahead. Every excessive dollar state government spends this year is a dollar it won’t have to fund programs and services next year. The non-partisan Independent Fiscal Office projects a structural imbalance of $1.5 billion to more than $3 billion every year beginning next year. Shapiro’s plan will also completely deplete the state’s Rainy Day Fund by 2027-28.
“I will continue to fight for policies that reduce the tax burden, especially the property tax burden, that is weighing down Pennsylvania families who already are struggling to deal with inflation. Pennsylvania taxpayers cannot afford to send more of their money to feed a bloated state government in Harrisburg.
“The governor’s education policy is to throw more money at a system that is failing too many of our students and their parents. I believe we should empower students and parents by enabling them to choose a school that works for them. Rather than trapping students in underperforming schools, we should allow parents to choose the best school for their child and the state funding should follow the student to his or her school.
“While Shapiro supports a spending spree in other parts of the budget, it’s perplexing that he is calling for a cut to Emergency Response funding by 12%. This cut is particularly unwise in the wake of Norfolk Southern train derailment environmental disaster in Western Pennsylvania.
“It particularly troubling and telling that Shapiro glossed over the disaster in Western Pennsylvania that was as a result of the East Palestine drain derailment. The people in the region are suffering and all we got out of the governor was a pat on the back for himself. The fact of the matter is that the administration failed in its response to its first real challenge and ignoring it now will not make it go away. We need action now to help the people and not grandstanding.
“Additionally, Pennsylvania must increase investment for the preservation of its farmland to protect our food supply and prevent overdevelopment. I will push in the weeks and months ahead to make this a priority in this year’s state budget.
“My Senate Republican colleagues and I fought hard during the past few years to get us to a point where Pennsylvania is investing in its present while saving for the future. Governor Shapiro’s proposed reckless spending binge would undo the progress we made in recent years to protect Pennsylvania taxpayers from future tax hikes.”
Sen. Chris Gebhart, R-48
Sen. Chris Gebhard released the following statement in response to the budget address Gov. Josh Shapiro delivered Tuesday to a joint session of the General Assembly:
“It’s common knowledge that Pennsylvania is not as business friendly as states we compete with on the national stage. Our unpredictable permitting process and unattractive tax structure deter employers from locating and expanding in the commonwealth. As a result, Pennsylvanians miss out on family-sustaining jobs, and the commonwealth misses out on that additional revenue generated by those employers and employees.
“While I am appreciative of the governor’s call to speed up the Corporate Net Income tax reduction plan, I am disappointed Gov. Shapiro has not yet reversed the plan for Pennsylvania to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which will be a step in the right direction to improve our business climate and lower energy costs for our citizens. In addition to preventing energy sector job growth, this carbon tax, which is being held over from the Wolf administration, will cost our citizens more than $660 million.
“Especially considering the record high inflation and difficult financial struggles faced by so many Pennsylvania families as the cost of food and gas skyrocket, we must exercise some fiscal restraint. We can’t keep spending tax dollars at the same rate knowing revenue shortcomings are on the horizon. Today’s announced spending plan would eliminate our Rainy Day reserves by the end of his first term in office.
“Education funding, particularly for the state’s poorest school districts, is also important, so I appreciate the governor highlighting this priority. Pennsylvania’s children deserve to have access to a quality education, no matter where they live. A strong education will give them the foundation needed to secure their own good-paying jobs down the road, a benefit to themselves and the commonwealth.
“Secure elections would be another benefit to the state. Pennsylvanians deserve to have faith in our voting process, so I hope Gov. Shapiro is prepared to support commonsense voter identification requirements. Voter ID has broad support from both Republicans and Democrats with the majority of the state’s residents favoring it; there’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to enact a voter ID law.”
Pa. State Troopers
Association
Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy issued the following statement on today’s 2023-24 budget proposal from Gov. Josh Shapiro:
“Gov. Shapiro recognizes the first duty of government is the safety of its citizens. We would like to commend him for providing a dedicated funding stream for the Pennsylvania State Police and proposing four new cadet classes in the next state budget to hire 384 new troopers, as well as the additional steps he wants to take to provide more law enforcement officers for Pennsylvania’s communities.
“Right now, the biggest issue law enforcement faces is the recruitment and retention of good police officers. Here in the commonwealth, Pennsylvania police departments and the Pennsylvania State Police have not been immune. Departments across Pennsylvania, and America, are suffering from some of their lowest numbers ever. In 2019, before the pandemic, police recruitment in the United States was already dire. The resignation rate in 2020-21 increased by 18% and the retirement rate rose by 45%, according to a survey conducted by the Police Executive Research Forum.
“The PSTA looks forward to working with Gov. Shapiro and the General Assembly during the upcoming budget process to make Pennsylvanians safer by giving police officers the resources and backup they need to accomplish their mission.”
Chesapeake Bay
Foundation
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation issued the following statement from Pennsylvania Interim Executive Director Trisha Salvia, in response to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s $44.4 billion General Fund budget proposal for fiscal year 2023-24:
“As Pennsylvania’s 2023-24 spending plan comes into focus in the months ahead, CBF urges the governor and legislature to continue the momentum of investments that can bring us closer to cleaner local rivers and streams.
“Increased and sustained investments of financial and technical resources at the state and federal levels are essential to help farmers reduce pollution from agriculture.
“The commonwealth must continue support for the new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program cost-share program that will help Pennsylvania’s family farmers design and install conservation practices to keep soils and nutrients on the land instead of in the water.
“We appreciate that Gov. Shapiro’s proposed budget includes increases in resource agency budgets to protect the right to Pennsylvania’s clean air and pure water.
“There are many boots on the ground , landowners, communities, and volunteers working hard every day to protect and restore local rivers and streams. The health, economic wellbeing, and quality of life of all Pennsylvanians depend on continued support.
“We look forward to working with the governor and legislature to create a legacy of clean water for future generations.”
Pa. Legislative
Black Caucus
Prior to his budget address today, the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus sent a letter to Gov. Josh Shapiro outlining their budget priorities. Following is their statement on his budget proposal:
“The governor has heard our priorities and heeded our requests, as was evident in his budget address to the General Assembly today when he specifically named the PLBC in his remarks. It was a historic moment for this body and it underscores the importance of our partnership and involvement in the budget process. We are energized by his vision and know our collective voice is heard by the Shapiro-Davis administration. We are confident we will be able to continue and, where needed, expand upon the great work that was started under the Wolf administration. Education, environmental justice, maternal mortality and discrimination are just a few of the issues that we continue to bring to the forefront and we are encouraged by the governor’s including them in today’s proposal.
“With a commitment to fairly funding our schools, regardless of location in the commonwealth, we are hopeful that we can fulfill our constitutional commitment to an equitable education for all children. We need to invest in our schools, thereby investing in our children. In addition, we are encouraged by a commitment to higher education, and we want to be sure that our two HBCUs, Cheyney University and Lincoln University, receive the same attention and commitment.
“Fully funding departments within government that serve BIPOC communities like DEP’s Office of Environmental Justice and the Health Department’s Women, Infant and Children Bureau will help close the disparities in the environmental health of all communities and address things like rising black maternal and infant mortality rates.
“We need to ensure a level playing field in burgeoning industries like cannabis and renewable energies so that black business owners and potential owners have the same opportunity to pursue and succeed in those industries.
“Finally, committing to policies that create a discrimination-free environment across Pennsylvania where every resident feels safe, accepted, heard and included will remain on the PLBC agenda.
“We look forward to working with this administration on all of these issues and bringing commonsense solutions to problems that both the governor and the PLBC are committed to solving.”
LeadingAge
LeadingAge PA President and CEO Garry Pezzano today issued the following statement on Gov. Josh Shapiro’s 2023-24 budget proposal:
“Governor Shapiro’s proposed 2023-24 budget shows a promising recognition of the workforce crisis by prioritizing nurses and career and technical education, along with the need to provide stronger financial stability for Pennsylvania’s seniors. However, it fails to fund an essential element of the healthcare ecosystem and support system that many older adults rely on, long-term care. We must recognize the ongoing, crippling financial pressures that long-term care providers face by increasing Medicaid funding to help nursing homes hire more workers and keep up with inflation.
“LeadingAge PA remains focused on the path ahead for aging services and fighting for solutions for our shared goals – ensuring access to high-quality care for older adults and bolstering the frontline caregiving workforce. We stand ready to advocate and collaborate with Gov. Shapiro, the General Assembly, and other stakeholders to accomplish these critical goals.”
